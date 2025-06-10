Bonfires mess up Boundary Bay beach

Photo: Delta Optimist Fire on Boundary Bay beach left a mess.

It’s spring time on the West Coast which means beach parties and sadly beach bonfires, the latter of which are illegal and dangerous.

One such fire took place Sunday morning (June 8) on the beach in Boundary Bay and nearby resident Martha Leigh took some photos of the aftermath.

“The fire has left a terrible mess. I’m wondering if the ones who set this fire should be required to clean it up - if we are able to find out who did it,” she said online. “We all want to continue to enjoy the beach. It’s getting busier and needs to be treated with respect.”

She said the fire happened at about 3 a.m. and it took firefighters a while to put it out.

“It is lucky the fire department was called, as it could have been much worse.”

Photos show a charred mess with even a big log used for sitting on set on fire. And the photos she took was even before another resident hauled out two bags of trash that were left behind.

She noted that having the beach littered with charred, burnt wood sends the message that it’s OK to have bonfires or campfires on the beach when signs say otherwise.

There are a few designated fire rings on Centennial Beach which are available on a first-come, first-served basis, but those also will be closed if conditions get too hazardous.

But anyone confused about if bonfires or campfires cooking fires are allowed anywhere else in Delta can be assured there’s a simple answer to that question.

No open fires, of any kind, are allowed anywhere in Delta, at any time of the year.

That means fires on the beach are not allowed.

Smoking is also banned in all Delta parks and open spaces.

In Metro Vancouver parks, campfires are allowed in designated areas, unless there’s high, or extreme, fire hazard rating in place, in which case all campfires are banned in Metro parks.

The current fire-danger rating in Delta is moderate.