Embrace your age, BC Seniors Advocate tells Delta crowd

Photo: Sandor Gyarmati photo BC Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt provided an uplifting presentation at the McKee Seniors Recreation Centre last week., telling seniors to be proud of their age.

The next time somebody asks you how old you are, tell them instead the year you were born to make them work for it.

That quip and others were part of an informative presentation with a dose of levity from BC Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt at the McKee Seniors Recreation Centre last Thursday (June 5), during BC Seniors Week.

He reminded those in attendance to “be proud of your wrinkles” and not listen to their inner voice, or others, saying they are “having a senior’s moment.”

Urging seniors to keep active and moving, Levitt outlined the plethora of issues his office is currently advocating including giving people the ability to age in their own communities by providing sufficient long-term care or affordable housing, rather than being forces to move away. The issue will be among the highlights in an upcoming report.

He also went over challenges seniors continue to face including ageism, where a recent report from his office noted a survey of seniors found 84 per cent believe ageism is a problem, while 54 per cent have personally experienced it.

Noting 20 per cent of B.C.’s population is over 65, and that a decade from now the oldest Baby Boomers will be turning 90, Levitt said seniors are diverse and deserve the resources they need.

He said 95 per cent live independently but once people start hitting their mid-80s, around 22 per cent will require assisted living, long-term care or more assistance at home, with many others including spouses being caregivers.

A report by the Seniors Advocate earlier this year recommended eliminating co-payments for home support. The BC Seniors Supplement also needs to be better adjusted for inflation, he said.

Recommending seniors investigate utilizing the property tax deferment program, since 80 per cent of seniors own their own home but many are cash poor, Levitt said it’s a way to have extra money in their pockets with a nominal interest rate.

“You may never have to pay that bill. Whoever inherits your house will have to pay that bill,” he said.

However, about 20 per cent of seniors are renters, a big concern given that a B.C. subsidy is “woefully inadequate” for the 25 per cent of those renters having to live off around $24,000 a year, given the average rent is $2,000.

Among other issues they are hoping to see changed include the 15 per cent of seniors who continue to work but don’t have the same benefits as their younger colleagues, such as losing long-term disability after 64 and seeing pension contributions halted by age 71.

Levitt wrapped up the session by saying seniors should not only embrace their age but celebrate it, reminding the audience how members of the Rolling Stones, who are almost 80 or have already entered that age bracket, strutted their stuff at a concert in Vancouver last summer.