Vancouver's historic Kitsilano Showboat launches 90th season

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. The Kitsilano Showboat returns June 18 with free shows running to Aug. 17, 2025.

One of Vancouver's oldest community events is returning for its 90th season.

The Kitsilano Showboat has been entertaining people on the shore of Vancouver since 1935, offering an annual collection of free community performances.

Despite the stage being badly damaged by a fire in 2023, the shows have gone on, and now the completely volunteer-run Showboat has released its performance schedule for 2025.

"We are still here — bigger and better than ever. Our team of dedicated volunteers have been working with the City of Vancouver and the Park Board to make it possible to hold performances Wednesday through Sunday every week," says the Kitsilano Showboat Society in a media release.

This year, 46 nights of live music, dance and cultural performances are planned with 75 individuals or groups on stage.

The performers showcase a broad range of local talent, from the Vancouver Puppet Theatre to the Band of the 15th Field Artillery Regiment to You Can Uke Too to Sambacouver.

Along with the regular programming, there will be some special events, including National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21), Canada's Multicultural Day (June 27), and Canada Day Celebrations (July 1), the latter which will feature a full day of children’s activities and family-friendly entertainment.

There are also two days of programming as part of Kits Fest in August. And during the Honda Celebration of Light in July the Showboat will simulcast the fireworks show's music.

Regular performances are from Wednesday to Sunday night every week with shows starting at 7 p.m. Admission is always free.

Kitsilano Showboat

When: Wednesdays to Sundays from June 18 to Aug. 17, 2025. Regular performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Kitsilano Showboat — 2300 Cornwall Ave

Cost: Free