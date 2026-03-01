Outdoor recreation tour in Egypt was far from relaxing

Deathly ill on the Nile

Photo: J.P. Squire Abu Simbel is a historic site comprising two massive rock-cut temples, Sculptures inside the crowded Great Temple commemorate Ramesses II's heroic leadership at the Battle of Kadesh, above.

The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen thought (or at least she did) that they would plan a different major overseas trip for 2026.

Their 2025 multi-day kayaking tour involved multiple destinations, hotels and transportation in the Baja. Their 2024 trip involved two days in Paris, train to the Loire Valley, five days of e-biking to luxurious chateaus, bus back to Paris, flight to Barcelona, five days of exploring the city, taking a cruise ship along the coast (daily excursions) and flight home from Lisbon.

So, instead, like many friends, they decided to book a flight, take a tour and fly home in February. Simple. Perhaps too cautious, we got flu/COVID shots, typhoid medication, and packed cold, constipation, diarrhea and headache/painkiller meds. What could possibly go wrong? (Forget the Sheriff's Egypt tour in September 2001 - 9/11 cancelling all flights, CCC stuck in Vancouver unable to tour Italy, Greece with the Sheriff.)

Photo: J.P. Squire Crowds, crowds, everywhere. Especially in the Valley of the Kings where the tomb of Ramses IV has some of the most colourful walls and ceilings.

The result of the simple 2026 plan made the Sheriff laugh, numerous times. Here's a quick summary of the challenges: What could possibly go wrong?

To break up an 18-hour flight from Calgary to Cairo, plus the one hour to Alberta, plus a mid-flight pause, they stopped overnight in London both ways. The direct red-eye flight from Calgary to London is onerous but 8:21 hours is doable unless your partner is a restless sleeper and unless everyone passing your aisle seat bumps into you during the overnight sleep period.

The pair arrived in Cairo a day early (in case of flight delays) with a chance to explore the immediate area around the hotel. Nothing touristy nearby, warned hotel staff, but CCC found a large green area and Qubba Palace on a map from maps.me.

Only maps.me doesn't direct you along major thoroughfares but on the narrow streets and alleys of a working-class neighbourhood in this city of 23.5 million. People were "Welcome!" friendly but also puzzled why foreigners had ventured onto their turf. After more than two kilometres of meeting the neighbours, the green space was a huge electric railway terminal and no palace was found. Argh!

Day 1: Early-morning breakfast, then off to the Giza pyramids, Sphinx and arriving at the $1-billion Grand Egyptian Museum at 2 p.m. So, 3.5 hours to explore the world's largest museum at 500,000 square metres with 100,000 artifacts, including the complete Tutankhamun collection. Lunch? Only if you want less time to rush through six levels of exhibits.

So no lunch, no dinner, and double the 45-minute drive back to the hotel in rush hour as the Sheriff 's stomach started to cramp with a gastro-intestinal bug. In bed by 9 p.m. Argh!

Day 2: Did the guide mention a 3 a.m. hotel pickup for the flight to Aswan? Sick and tired, it was temple, temple, and early to bed.

Day 3: Still sick, still tired, 4:15 a.m. pickup for the eight-hour, round-trip bus to Abu Simbel. Wasn't that optional?

Day 7: 4 a.m. hotel pickup for hot-air ballooning in Luxor. Waiting for OK weather until 7 a.m. Ten minutes until cancellation. Five more minutes. OK, we were airborne. Day over? No, four more temples before an 8:30 p.m. flight to Cairo. Plane three hours late. Back at 2 a.m. (up 23 hours). Sleep in, restlessly, before a 12:30 p.m. flight to Sharm El-Sheikh, bus to Dahab for a 7 p.m. dinner and more toss-turn bed time.

Day 9: 9 a.m. snorkel at the Blue Hole. No wetsuits. Cold-water wakeup. Then 2K walk to explore town? Locals staring. Was it the glazed eyes? Those eyes scared a goat herd wandering the neighborhood.

Day 12: 6:30 a.m. camel ride to watch the sunrise. Bumpy wake-up call. Camel saddle had horizontal wooden broomstick reinforcements which bruised thigh muscles just below the sensitive bits. Half-hour breakfast before a "jeep safari." No bouncing on benches in the box of a small import pickup; rested thighs in the cab.

Day 13: 8:15 a.m. hotel departure for ancient Petra for the eight-kilometre Main Trail trek. Rather than trek back, the Sheriff opted for the shuttle, squeezing between two seats to provide space for a family of four on their two-and-a-half seats. Between the seats were metal bars which not-so-gently caressed the tailbone. Seven-centimetre welt, observed CCC. Aaaaargh!

By this time, gastro-intestinal purges were nearly over, right up to a head cold. Nose ran like a tap as the pair walked into Cairo departure terminal. 'Entrance' sign with long lineup for security checkpoint. Second security checkpoint. A third. No problem, CCC did online check-in. However, gate personnel asked for the paper boarding passes. Available at the check-in counter as soon as you enter the departure terminal. "Don't you tell anybody about this!" warned CCC with "that look."

One look at sick, tired, crestfallen faces and a customer service rep accompanied them past security checkpoints, back to the check-in counter and back to the gate. Homeward bound! One last argh!

Photo: J.P. Squire When www.maps.me directs you through a working-class neighbourhood, you can see how ordinary Cairo residents work and live. You may get occasional looks wondering why tourists are there.

