A rethink means lots of activities on a Middle East tour

Outdoor rec in Egypt, Jordan

Photo: J.P. Squire Not much has changed from a 2001 tour in Egypt. The Giza pyramids are still awe-inspiring and camel owners are still offering their services to millions of tourists.

The headline for this column could be, In search of outdoor recreation activities in Egypt and Jordan.

For the past four decades of these columns—in print and on the web—outdoor recreation meant testing limits in hiking, biking, kayaking, horseback riding, snowshoeing, downhill and cross-country skiing.

Those activities almost always involved multiple hours and significant distances, often with significant elevation changes. At the end of most days, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen were exhausted. Even commercial tours in Mexico, South America, Europe and Asia involved considerable effort, thanks to concentrating on physical workouts.

However, Google says: "Outdoor recreational activities are leisure, sports or educational pursuits conducted in natural or open-air environments for pleasure, health and relaxation. These activities can range from passive, low-impact pursuits like birdwatching and nature photography to active, physically-demanding pursuits such as hiking, kayaking, rock climbing and skiing."

The two key words are "leisure" and "education,” as opposed to "sport,” which has been the primary focus. There was no leisure, education, passive, low-impact or relaxation. The Sheriff gave considerable thought to the difference during this month's 19-day vacation in Egypt and Jordan.

This gold burial mask in the new Grand Egyptian Museum is one of the most famous objects in the word. It was found placed over the head and shoulders of Tutankhamun's mummified remains.

When most people think "tour", they envision getting on and off buses or similar transport, sauntering over to a museum, art gallery or viewpoint, guides providing an explanation and getting back on the bus.

This Travel Talks tour had that but so much more. And the Sheriff and CCC added even more.

The tour advertised education and exploration at the Giza pyramids, Sphinx and so many temples you lose count. It also had camel rides, 4x4ing through the desert (a ”Jeep safari" in the box of small import pickups), snorkeling, scuba diving, Dead Sea immersion and hot-air balloon rides.

Exploring the ancient city of Petra (from the movie Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull), for example, involved an eight-kilometre round trip in 3.5 to four hours, descending the Main Trail through a narrow canyon. CCC also climbed the steep 2.5-kilometre Monastery Trail for another 2.5 to three hours (six to seven hours total).

They also added what they describe as urban trekking. Arriving a day early in Cairo, CCC found a palace and large green space marked on maps.me but their trek was through one of the poorest neighbourhoods of this city of 23.5 million people. (More on that in the next column.)

It was the same experience with the one-hour camel ride the Sheriff experienced in Egypt in 2001. "My horses are more comfortable than this!" he remarked.

In Egypt, 4x4ing is slow due to the soft sand as you check out Wadi Rum Desert, a world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage site featuring dramatic, "otherworldly" red sandstone landscapes often used to represent Mars in films like The Martian.

Snorkeling in Dahab was without the wetsuits worn by scuba divers and free divers. This is the winter season after all, so it was chilly.

At the Dead Sea, you float, unbelievably buoyant, but don’t swim for fear of "crying like a baby... it burns like hell" if the highly toxic seawater (10 times saltier than the ocean) gets in your eyes. You could possibly die from just a bit in your mouth. They call it the Dead Sea for a reason.

The hot-air ballooning was another adventure. A subsequent column will explore why it's so much more than just hot air inside a massive canopy of coated rip-stop nylon or polyester elevating as many as 32 people in wicker baskets.

Then there is the educational trekking and crowd navigation. Egypt had a record 15.78 million tourists in 2024. In 2025, the country continued the upward trend with 19 million visitors.

There are so many visitors you now have to sometimes drive for hours in the early morning, park a considerable distance from major attractions and trek in, then jostle through jam-packed temples and museums.

The brand-new, $1-billion Grand Egyptian Museum is now the largest in the world at 500,000 square metres (5.4 million square feet), with more than 100,000 artifacts, including the complete Tutankhamun collection. Try doing that in one afternoon, immediately after checking out the pyramids and Sphinx in the morning. No time for lunch.

Friends who have travelled extensively for years predict it's only going to get worse, especially popular places like the Forbidden City in Beijing, the Eiffel Tower and Louvre in Paris, St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, the Coliseum in Rome, the Great Wall of China, Angkor Wat in Cambodia and Venice, the "City of Canals."

Been there, done that. Don't want to face those crowds again.

Next week: What could possibly go wrong?

Photo: J.P. Squire A typical neighbourhood in Cairo with its fruit and vegetable stands set up along narrow streets and alleys where local residents seem puzzled by occasional tourists who inadvertently stroll by.

