Add waxing to your cross-country ski skillset

Ski waxing is an art

Photo: J.P. Squire Inside your waxing bag should be basic supplies like a waxing iron, different glide/kick zone waxes for different snow temperatures, scrapers, brushes, wax remover, fibreclean tissues and abrasive pads.

If you want the ultimate control on how your cross-country skis perform, the secret is doing your own waxing.

The Ski Sheriff was once as guilty as many of you—drop the skis off at a local shop and pick them up before heading to the hills.

It takes a little preparation, like buying or building a waxing table and purchasing the basic supplies but once you have those, you can do a waxing in the time it takes to drive to the ski shop and back (twice), not to mention scheduling those activities around whatever else you have going in your life.

The Sheriff's table is a two- foot by eight-foot piece of thick plywood covered in plastic to catch drips with a square clamp found at Princess Auto and metal folding legs. Of course, Amazon sells tables for $185 to $300 and a set of clamps for $115.

Then, it's a matter of buying a waxing iron, different waxes, a scraper, brushes, wax remover, abrasive pads and fibreclean tissues.

Preparation can be intimidating but if you have to wax multiple sets of skis multiple times, the costs will continue to mount season after season. There are many YouTube videos on the technique but here are the basics.

There are two types of ski wax—grip and glide. The grip wax goes on what is called the “kick zone” of waxable skis. Glide wax goes on the tips and tails of waxable and non-waxable skis, as well as on skate skis.

Both waxes are rated by temperature. The wax for warm temperatures is soft and for cold temperatures hard. The reason for hard wax is the crystals of cold snow and ice are very abrasive. Soft wax would be scraped off relatively quickly.

Now, about snow. There is virgin or new snow, which has all the flakes and sharp crystals intact. After no snow for several days, snow on trails can be transformed by the groomer and becomes more like a powder. That's why most modern ski waxes come with two temperature ranges—one for new snow and a second for transformed snow.

The basic wax is hydrocarbon-based, or HC. You may still find some old LF, MF and HF (low, medium and high fluoro) wax around because it adds speed. However, those waxes have been prohibited in Canada, Europe and many other countries because of the risks fluorocarbon—a type of polyfluoroalkyl (PFA) substance that poses a risk to the environment, and to human health by breathing in the fumes.

If your waxable skis are new, the bottom is black and smooth. The first step is determining the grip zone. Ski shop staff use sliding metal plates to narrow down which part of the ski centre hits the floor when you put all your weight on one foot. The camber, or natural spring, is calibrated for certain weight ranges (don't forget about the additional weight of boots, poles, attire, anything else you are carrying).

Generally, you don't want grip wax past your heel. It's best to go longer the first time waxing and then check where wax wore off. Remember, a longer grip zone helps you ascend steep hills.

You can use masking tape to separate the kick zone from the tip and tail glide zones. Your wax iron should be just hot enough to produce a nice black finish. Swix Extra Blue—ideal for temperatures of -1 C to -7 C (new snow) and -3 C to -10 C (old/transformed snow), will be used 70 per cent of the time in the Southern Interior, for example.

Glide wax is applied the same way. Only two or three passes with the iron or you could burn the skis, possibly causing a blister. Scrape out the groove first. If your scraper wanders out of the groove, you won't dig into the base as much.

Glide wax seeps into micro-pores. A new set of skis should be waxed every time to build up the pore wax. With pore absorption, older properly-waxed skis don't have to be waxed as often. Scraping takes wax off the surface but not the pores. Push the scraper in front of you. To complete the process, use a wide copper or nylon brush, then a finishing or buffing brush. Your skis should cool outside for five to 10 minutes. Warm skis stick to the snow.

Waxless skis have hairy skins or a fishscale pattern in the kick zone which grips the snow just like grip wax but tips and tails should get glide wax.

Photo: J.P. Squire A homemade waxing table doesn't have to be elaborate, just a long piece of thick plywood, folding metal legs, a square vice, a couple of two-by-four pieces for tip and tail support, and perhaps a plastic sheet to cover the plywood.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.