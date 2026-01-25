How to move down a cross-country ski trail

Cross-country ski technique

Photo: J.P. Squire Novice cross-country skiers should remember: nose, knees, toes. When those line up as demonstrated by instructor Marshall Moleschi, skiers are in the proper position to glide down a trail.

Now that you've learned about the basic equipment required for cross-country skiing (Jan. 18 column), it's time to move.

The introductory classic ski manoeuvre on a track-set trail is called a diagonal stride. However, instead of taking a step, you slid each foot forward.

Place your hands close to your shoulders, elbows by your side (think praying mantis) and push straight down on the poles which are pointed toward the rear.

"For posture, an athletic stance, like a gorilla," says John Davina, lesson coordinator for Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club. "Kick down, like cracking a nut under your foot, and glide forward on the other ski. Try to get as much glide forward on the ski as possible, then again, weight transfer and kick down with that ski. Repeat."

As more and more racing techniques are incorporated in lessons, many instructors teach leaning forward with your weight on the ball or front of the foot, not the heel, as you glide. The centre of your chest should be ahead of the rest of your body.

Kelowna Nordic instructor Lisa Howard suggests “lead with your heart." If your torso rises in turn as each leg comes forward, you get instant acceleration, says Davina.

The secret to good classic technique is weight transfer from leg to leg. Kelowna Nordic instructors get students to practice that shift while walking without skis, lifting the free leg and pausing to emphasize the crucial weight shift to the other leg before another step. Then, with one ski on, put all your weight on the ski and sliding forward. Then, switching the ski to the other leg.

That also makes it much easier to get out of the track at the top of a downslope when you can put all your weight on your right leg, lift your left leg and step out of the left track, then step out of the right track. Always step out of the track before you gain too much speed.

Remember: Nose, knees, toes. They should line up as each bent leg accepts most or all of the weight of your body. Initially, your head should stay in a neutral position. After you've skied like that for a while, try shifting your head side-to-side so your nose is over the right knee, then over the left knee. Voila, you are not thinking about weight shift.

Stopping is the most important safety manoeuvre you can learn. Although it might look silly at times, the proper position is the snowplow, the same one used in downhill skiing. Kids know it as the pizza pie.

Start standing up as if you were standing at the kitchen sink. Flex your ankles so that your knees drop by five centimetres (two inches). Keep your hips forward so you are not crouching (aka the outhouse position). Weight should be equal on both skis.

Skis should move into a V shape, tips close together, tails apart, with your knees slightly tilted toward each other. As your knees turn more and more inward (pigeon-toed), you'll observe your skis turning onto their inside edges giving you more stopping power.

Skiers should descend a hill one at a time. Novices with uncertain balance can hold their poles straight out to the sides with hands in front as if they are driving. The length of the poles to each side is similar to the long pole used by tightrope walkers to give them stability.

Constant Companion Carmen doesn't like the poles out like that in case she wants to pass, on a hill, going faster than the Ski Sheriff. Bad girl. No passing. (So see you on the trails. Just watch out for CCC trying to pass on the hills.)

"Nordic skiing is something you can share with all of your friends,” says Laurie Cole, Kelowna Nordic secretary, who has skied for the past 20 years. “You can learn the basics of cross-country skiing quite quickly, so your friends can easily acquire the skills to join you on easier trails.

She says the price point for Nordic skiing, relative to alpine skiing, also makes it accessible for most people. The needed equipment is much less expensive, as well as the day ticket price ($20 for a cross-country ski day ticket versus $120 to $200 for a downhill lift ticket).

"Skiing doesn't get old, but you can get old skiing. You can literally spend years working on your technique, improving your time, climbing hills better, getting more glide - and you will keep your strength, agility and balance while you do so. It is truly a sport which can keep you entertained for a lifetime."

Photo: J.P. Squire John Davina, lesson coordinator for Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club, demonstrates how to kick down - like cracking a nut under your foot - and glide forward on the other ski.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.