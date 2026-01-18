Skiing for Dummies 2026 resurrects past lessons

Cross-country ski lesson

Photo: J.P. Squire Students in a classic ski lesson at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club practise their diagonal stride on the Log Cabin Trail, observed by one of the club's many instructors.

Many years ago, when the Sheriff met Constant Companion Carmen, he was talked into an introductory classic ski lesson at the then-Kelowna Nordic Ski Club.

Of course, the Sheriff brought a notebook and a camera as any good journalist would. How times have changed. Now, it's an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a great camera and its Voice Memos app (with a copy transcript function, so no more transcribing interviews).

Here is a brief introduction to cross-country skiing with the help from John Davina, lesson coordinator for the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club and a CANSI Level 1 instructor, who started cross-country skiing in 1982.

There are three types of skis—waxless, wax(able) and skate. Contrary to their name, waxless skis aren't waxless. The original fishscale surface has been replaced by a hairy "skins" grip surface under ski boots. Its hairs point toward the tail so they catch in the snow when you put weight on that ski and the other ski slides forward.

Do not put wax on the skins (or fishscale) because it ruins their grip. You should check skins (and fishscale) regularly and remove any wax with wax remover.

"There are now products that you can apply to the skins to stop icing and help glide," says Davina.

The tips and tails of waxless skis should have glide wax which matches the snow temperature that day. It's a pain but you should rewax after one or two days out depending on your distance.

"Another product that works and is easy to use is a liquid glide wax for the tips and tails. Apply, let dry, then brush. No iron!" said Davina.

Waxable skis should have the same glide wax on the tips and tails. Under ski boots, the so-called kick zone has a special wax (also matching snow temperature) which grips the snow just like skins or fishscale.

"A new product, just out, is a liquid kick wax, but maybe not for beginners," said Davina.

Skate skis have glide wax from tip to tail because they slide across the snow similar to ice skates.

Ski boots should be comfortable but firm and warm enough so your feet don't freeze. If you still have cold toes, the best chemical toe warmers have a sticky surface to attach them to the bottom of your socks. Before the Sheriff converted to battery-operated heated insoles, he took toe warmers out of the plastic wrapper ahead of time, shook them to warm up before treading on them which tends to keep the chemicals from continuing to warm your feet. The same for chemical hand warmers he still puts inside gloves after shaking to mix the chemicals.

As a general rule, poles for classic technique should fit between your shoulder and armpit when held straight up and down. Skate poles should be longer, about the level of your lips. However, as you improve, length becomes a personal choice but remember you can't add length after you hacksaw down the poles. Better to start a little long.

The Sheriff prefers the action method to determine proper length. Start by gauging how high you are comfortable raising your arms in front of you before planting each pole. In skate skiing (five different techniques), your hands are higher.

The correct poling technique for classic is to keep poles at an angle pointing back so you are always pushing forward when tips dig in. You won't get much push forward if your poles are straight down beside your body. As you pole down the trail, have someone watch where each pole tip hits the snow. The tip of the proper-length pole should hit the snow slightly behind your feet.

Pole straps should also be adjusted. Slip your hand into each strap from the bottom so that when you grip the pole, the strap lays flat against the inside of your palm. Don't try to strangle the pole grip with your hand but keep fingers loose using wrist pressure as you push. Straps should be tight enough that when your hands are behind you, the knob or top of the pole should be stuck between your forefinger and your thumb to maintain pole control.

What makes skiing especially meaningful for me is helping others discover that same joy. Teaching cross-country skiing—and encouraging people as they find their ski legs and experience the freedom of gliding for the first time — is incredibly rewarding." says Karen Wolfe, a CANSI Level 1 instructor and one of many KNSSC volunteer coaches for the adult ski program.

“Seeing someone’s hesitation turn into excitement, or watching a skier realize they’re stronger and more capable than they thought, is one of the best parts of being on the trails. Nordic skiing brings together fitness, community and joy, and sharing that with others is what keeps me coming back every chance I get."

Next week: moving down a trail.

Photo: J.P. Squire Fall down? Roll onto one hip, use your hands, lean forward with your weight over your skis with poles close and push down. Stand up smoothly like these students at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club are practicing to do.

