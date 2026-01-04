Telemark Nordic Club is a hidden gem in West Kelowna

Telemark Nordic's plans

Photo: J.P. Squire This season, Telemark Nordic Club has free Icebreaker ski sessions with a free ski rental for beginners or those who have only tried it a couple of times. The first two Icebreakers are on Jan. 11 and Feb. 8.

(Another in a series on what is new and different at the 12 downhill ski resorts and cross-country ski areas in the Southern Interior.)

Telemark Nordic Club is ready for another great season of cross-county skiing and snowshoeing.

"We have received little snowfalls so that conditions have slowly but surely improved," said GM Mike Edwards. The West Kelowna ski area had a soft opening on Dec. 27.

"Please keep in mind that we still have early-season conditions. While the snow coverage is reasonably good and we are doing our best to create the best and safest conditions, the snowpack is thin and we are only able to snowmobile groom and pack the trails," he said between Christmas and New Year's Day.

"Not all trails will be groomed and open and there will be limited track-set. We need a 15- to 20-centimetre packed base to get out the Pisten Bully snowcat to groom properly and right now, we have a five- to 10-cm packed base. The trails may be rough in places with some hazards so please ski with caution. Snowshoeing will also be open but the snowpack is thin and there may be bare or thin spots in the trees."

Photo: Telemark Nordic Centre Telemark Nordic Centre has made great progress on its proposed Panorama Cabin with construction expected to start next summer. All approvals are in place; engineered drawings are complete; and the cabin site is cleared with a new shortcut on the Panorama Ridge ski trail for access.

Cross-country ski and snowshoe day passes were 50 per cent off between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Edwards is advising everyone to watch the website, telemarknordic.com, for the latest trail conditions. The day lodge is now open and staffed during its regular hours of 8 a.m to 5 p.m. daily.

"This season, the club is really putting an emphasis on offering more social and fun events for the whole cross-country skiing and snowshoeing community to make sure Telemark is a fun, family destination where unforgettable winter memories are made," he said.

Here are the season's social highlights:

• Free “Icebreaker” sessions: Free introductory ski sessions with a free ski rental for beginners or those who have only tried it a couple of times. The first two Icebreakers are on Jan. 11 and Feb. 8. Bookings will be available on the website.

• Friday Night Lights: Fun and social club races on Friday nights. Check the website calendar for dates.

• Ladies nights: New to cross-country skiing or looking to connect with fellow skiers? Starting Jan. 8, join other like-minded ladies at 6 p.m. every Thursday for a fun, social guided tour of the trails.

• Valentine's Day: Live music and dance in the day lodge with a favourite band, Crisprr, on Feb. 14.

"There will also be a couple of provincial-level competition events at Telemark this season," said Edwards. "Telemark is proud to host the Teck BC Track Attack Championship on Jan. 24-25. These are fun XC skiing races with more than 250 kids aged nine to 12 years of age from across B.C. Information related to the event is on Telemark’s website."

Telemark is also hosting the Odlum Brown Biathlon B.C. U13 championships Feb. 28 to March 1. The best young biathletes from across the province will test their shooting skills and skiing speed.

Photo: Telemark Nordic Club During the off-season, Telemark Nordic Club spruced up its snowshoe trailhead and trail marker signage to make it easier for snowshoers to get around trails like the Bullwinkle Trail.

"We have made some great progress on the Panorama Cabin. Construction will begin next summer. All approvals are in place, engineered drawings are complete, a site survey is done, the geo-tech report is in progress and the cabin site is cleared with a new shortcut on the Panorama Ridge ski trail for access. Fundraising for the cabin continues," said Edwards. To donate, call the Telemark office at 250-707-5925.

"This year, as part of our long-term trail signage update plan, we have spruced up our snowshoe trailhead and trail marker signage to make it easier for snowshoers to get around the trails,” he added. “We are proud that we have included Syilx language trail names on the trailhead signs and on all our new trail markers as part of our partnership with our Westbank First Nations' friends."

Last season was the perfect season as Telemark was open from mid-December to the end of March. with great weather and amazing cross-country skiing and snowshoeing conditions all winter long, said Edwards.

New this year for Telemark season pass holders are reciprocal day pass discounts at Kelowna Nordic, Sovereign Lake, Nickel Plate and Overlander with 25 per cent off a day pass when you ski or snowshoe at those facilities.

Telemark season passholders also receive a 25 per cent discount on rentals at Telemark, a 10 per cent discount at Kelowna Cycle on a large selection of items, and a 10 per cent discount at Fresh Air Experience on cross country ski and snowshoe equipment and clothing.

For more information about membership and programs, or to register for events, go the website at telemarknordic.com, contact the club at 250-707-5925 or email [email protected].

You can also follow the club on Instagram @telemarknordicclub.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.