North Okanagan XC club hosting Olympic trials through Tuesday

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre hosts multiple races every year like the Western Canada Cup, above. But Saturday through Tuesday, it is hosting the Olympic Winter Games Trials for 200-250 athletes.

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre had a busy summer but that pales in comparison to its plans for a very busy winter season.

The North Okanagan cross-country ski club schedule will open with a bang this weekend, thanks to Olympic Winter Games trials Saturday through Tuesday (Dec. 13-16).

Official training began Saturday with an Interval start – classic technique today (Dec. 14), an interval start – free technique on Monday and a sprint – free technique on Tuesday. All racing will be in the afternoon and between 200 and 250 athletes are expected to compete. Spectators are encouraged to attend.

Adverse snow conditions in Prince George forced organizers to relocate the national cross-country ski trials. Sovereign Lake was selected due to its snow and status as the backup site.

“We were called into action and were already somewhat prepared,” said GM Wendy Shannon. “We like to kick off the year strong. We have hosted nationals before, so we are ready,

"Those Olympic rings sure draw a crowd. This is amazing for spectators, as the start/finish line is coming right out of the stadium so there are great sightlines. We will have overflow parking and will still have trails available for the public."

Another highlight will be the Tour De Soup during the Vernon Winter Carnival on Feb. 8, said Shannon. Entry is by donation to the Jess 4 Kids Foundation. The Jessica Eaman Ski Scholarship provides Nordic skiing and snowshoeing opportunities for youth in the North Okanagan.

SLNC currently has a fundraising campaign called the Lodge Legacy Project for a new day lodge.

"Our fundraising has now reached almost $3 million, including a $1.4-million contribution from B.C. Parks.,” said Shannon. “Private and corporate donors make up the rest.”

The general public can donate at: sovereignlake.com/lodge-legacy-project-aug/.

"The renewed public day lodge will give us the space and amenities needed to welcome Nordic sports enthusiasts of all ages and abilities. Right now, our public facility operates out of a 30-year-old, 3,800-square-foot lodge designed for a much smaller community."

School and community groups hit the trails almost daily in winter and every year more children sign up for evening and weekend programs. Currently, all kids groups put on skis and eat lunch in a tiny cabin without washrooms.

As a community hub, the new day lodge will offer 8,000-square-feet of space on two levels, fully accessible amenities including entrance ramps, bathrooms, hallways and gathering spaces on both levels and an elevator as well as kitchen facilities to prepare hot meals for club gatherings and special events and improved space for rentals.

"Over the summer, physical work on the main day lodge was completed, setting us up well for the ski season. The summer works included repairs to the foundation in the crawl space, improved drainage to reduce dampness around the foundation and roof replacement. The roof leaked badly at the end of last season," said Shannon, noting the roof replacement was done in such a way that it will tie in easily to the proposed addition to the lodge.

"All of these items were required, both as prerequisites for the planned lodge renewal project, and because they were needed to enable safe and comfortable operations this winter and moving forward. The total cost of the summer lodge work was approximately $120,000."

Funds came from the Lodge Legacy Project account, which included two grants specifically applied for to support the foundation and drainage work—$14,585 from a B.C. Gaming grant and $7,290 from the Kalamalka Rotary Club. Every year, the club passes the proceeds from its Dream Auction to charities and non-profits in the North Okanagan. In 2024, the club raised more than $250,000.

"Of the remainder, $85,000 came from SLNC’s capital reserves allocated to the Lodge Legacy account. The balance came from funds the lodge committee raised since we began our campaign," said Shannon.

"Part of our work includes on-going liaison with our government partners. We are delighted that B.C. Environment Minister Tamara Davidson visited Sovereign Lake (in August) to learn about the club and the Lodge Legacy Project.

“SLNC wishes to thank our hardworking (area) MLA Harwinder Sandhu and her staff for enabling this site visit by the minister, who is responsible for B.C. Parks."

Here are some other highlights of the winter schedule:

• Jan. 1: New Year's Day guided snowshoe

• Jan. 3: Bunnies first day

• Jan. 4: Masters XC first day

• Feb. 8: Tour De Soup

• Feb. 14: Teck Okanagan Cup No. 2

• Feb. 16: Family Day

• March 8: International Women’s Day fundraiser and pancake breakfast for Jess 4 Kids

• March 12: Last night ski

• March 28: Skijoring third annual Tails on Trails

• April 4-5: Sovereign 2 SilverStar

• May 6-10: Spring Fling

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre is planning a new day lodge with 8,000-square-feet of space on two levels, fully accessible amenities kitchen facilities and improved space for rentals.

