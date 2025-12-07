Multi-year terrain expansion at Revelstoke Ski Resort

Photo: Royce Sihlis Revelstoke Mountain Resort boasts an average of 10.5 metres of snow annually, the most vertical in North America at 1,713 metres and 3,121 acres of terrain with wide-open alpine bowls and perfectly spaced glades.

(This is another column in a series about what is new and different at the 12 downhill ski resorts and cross-country ski areas in the Southern Interior.)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is gearing up for another exciting winter with run upgrades, more lift capacity and new backcountry touring program.

The popular ski resort has completed a multi-year progressive terrain expansion, said communications manager Laura Meggs in the marketing department.

"Our multi-year project to enhance beginner and intermediate terrain in the Ripper and Stellar Zones includes increased lift capacity on the Ripper Chair, new grading and trail widening on the Ripper side, a new learning zone and surface carpet lift (the Cupcake Carpet) at the top of the gondola, and a new Mountain Sports School facility at the top of the Revelation Gondola."

The anticipated opening on Nov. 29 was delayed to Dec. 6 due to limited early-season snow. The season is scheduled to end on April 12, 2026.

"We look forward to welcoming back our community and visitors for another incredible winter season. We are proud to showcase continued growth through enhanced terrain, unique programming and world-class events that define the Revelstoke experience,” said Meggs.

A new one-day guided backcountry touring experience with Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing available Dec. 20 to April 5 offers a safe introduction to terrain beyond the resort with ACMG/IFMGA guides.

"Our masters recreational racing program has adult racing sessions every Monday from Jan. 12 to March 16 focused on skill development in a fun, social environment," she said.

"PowdHer Days, also with Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing, is a women-led heli-ski experience designed to empower and connect female skiers and snowboarders through guided backcountry adventure, skill building and community. In addition, our resort offers incredible camps, group and private lessons tailored to your needs. For a full rundown of offerings, go to: www.revelstokemountainresort.com."

The Mountain Host program will return for the 2025-26 season where volunteers greet guests, lead complimentary mountain tours and share local knowledge to help every visitor feel at home. The best deal of the season will be children 12 and under will be able to ski for free with the purchase of an adult lift ticket from Mar. 15 to April 12.

In special events, the Natural Selection Tour will return March 10 to March 16 for its fourth year.

Twenty-four of the world’s best snowboarders will compete in Montana Bowl, a resort-accessed venue with a dedicated spectator zone. The week will includes arts and culture events on the mountain and throughout the town that celebrate sport and community. Up-to-date event listings are posted on the website.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has also completed new staff accommodations—160 beds in one- and two-bedroom units, complete with kitchens, communal amenities and ski and bike storage.

"You can also discover exceptional investment opportunities at RMR, where mountain living meets modern luxury,” aid Meggs. “Our diverse real estate offerings include a range of properties from private homes to premium condominiums, each designed to capture the beauty of the surrounding landscape.”

Convenient direct flights to Kelowna are now available through major U.S. and Canadian airlines such as Alaska Airlines (from Los Angeles and Seattle), Air Canada( from Toronto ) and WestJet (also from Toronto).

"It's easy to see why people from all over the world visit Revelstoke with an average of 10.5 metres of snow annually (more than 34 feet), the most vertical in North America at 1,713 metres and 3,121 acres of terrain,” she said. “From wide-open alpine bowls to perfectly spaced glades, we've got something for everyone. The real challenge is making sure your legs can keep up.”

The Sutton Place Hotel is the only ski-in ski-out resort in town. Located just a few steps away from the Revelation Gondola, the hotel features 200 condominium-style units equipped with modern furnishings, premium amenities and access to three on-site dining experiences. All units boast spectacular views of the Columbia River to the Monashee and Selkirk Mountains.

The new Karl Hotel will open in 2027, featuring 154 rooms, Chop Steakhouse, 6,700 square feet of conference space, fitness and spa amenities and the new home of Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort also had an off-season highlight. A new suspension bridge, the Revelstoke Highline, which opened in August 2025, has a viewing platform and cliff walk trail with sweeping views of Mt. Begbie, the Columbia Valley and the city of Revelstoke.

Photo: Royce Sihlis

