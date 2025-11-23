Beloved chefs can't say no to more ski mountain fun

Big White food plans

(This is the fourth column in a series about what is new and different at the 12 downhill ski resorts and cross-country ski areas in the Southern Interior.)

The timing was right this year for Big White Ski Resort to put its energy and resources into the upper end of the culinary and dining scene.

“The opening of the Kettle Valley Steakhouse completes the suite of dining offerings that have been missing in the resort for the past five years,” says vice-president of hospitality Trevor Hanna.

“It’s the icing on the cake for the resort after completing other large capital projects like the new Mountain check in building, staff accommodation, the kids centre and the retail transformation,"

After five years, Big White’s beloved Kettle Valley Steakhouse will reopen in the Happy Valley Day Lodge in December with a larger kitchen, expanded lounge and upgraded restrooms.

“The new steakhouse is not recognizable from its former look and feel. Considerable time, resources and energy have gone into designing this space to be comforting with its own separate entrance and dedicated washrooms," said Hanna.

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Boddie Macklin-Shaw, Big White's executive chef, oversees the resort’s culinary operations and leads the popular Jr. Chef Challenge.

The Happy Valley area also gets a fresh new vibe with the launch of the Moose Lounge concept. Guests can unwind fireside and enjoy a lively après atmosphere featuring bingo nights every Tuesday, trivia nights starting Thursdays in January and live music Thursday through Sunday beginning Dec. 11.

“With the Moose Lounge not open since March of 2020, I think bringing back the Moose Lounge with full service will appease a need in Happy Valley. Allowing guests to sit back and enjoy a meal, après or a drink and a snack between tubing and skating," said director of hospitality Ashley Vander Laan.

Following the closure of the Globe Restaurant last April, Cabin Kitchen + Bar is set to debut as a cozy, Canadian-inspired dining experience from chef and restaurateur Ross Derrick.

The Inn at Big White is introducing The Fat Marmot, a new pub and noodle bar, alongside a striking 900-square-foot mural that gives the property a fresh, artistic edge.

Big White’s culinary scene also sees the return of two exceptional chefs, Brett Thompson and Scott Cameron, "who know our kitchens, our guests and our mountain inside and out," said Hanna.

Thompson returns as executive sous chef, a role he previously held for four years before overseeing large-scale catering operations in Kelowna. “The resort has continued to grow and flourish in the time I was away from the hill. With more focused restaurant concepts in our day lodges like Spuds and Alpine Burger Co., and exciting developments across the mountain such as Globe transitioning to Cabin, and the openings of Fourth Ace, Sasquatch Sushi and The Fat Marmot, our food scene is more diverse than ever," said Thompson.

“With the reopening of The Moose Lounge and Kettle Valley Steakhouse, Big White now offers something for every palate. Together, we’re making Big White not just a snow destination, but a culinary destination as well.”

Cameron rejoins the team as senior sous chef after spending two years at Big White before opening a new restaurant in Revelstoke as head chef.

“I’m particularly excited about the Vistas at Black Forest menu this season. It’s a celebration of diverse global flavors - dishes inspired by Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America all in one place. Out of everything on the menu, I’m most proud of our house-made butter chicken, globally-inspired and uniquely satisfying," said Cameron.

Boddie Macklin-Shaw, the resort’s executive chef, has been mastering his craft since the age of 16. His career began in fine-dining and hotel restaurants on Australia’s Queensland coast before joining Big White in 2015. He now oversees the resort’s culinary operations and leads the popular Junior Chef Challenge during the winter season, inspiring young culinary enthusiasts.

“What makes Big White special is that our food has to work as hard as our guests play. Every restaurant has its own personality, from elevated dining at the Kettle Valley Steakhouse to casual, family-friendly après spots like The Moose Lounge, but they all share that mountain spirit," said Macklin-Shaw.

Big White’s Kids’ Centre continues to grow this winter with the addition of a new Tot Town Daycare, a dedicated space for children aged four and five with new play areas, furniture and equipment. The Daycare Plus program combines full-day daycare with a ski or snowboard lesson for kids aged two to five years, including a one-hour private or two-hour group lesson.

Opening this month beneath Snow Ghost (under Fourth Ace), the Slopeside Arcade will feature 27 of the best new and classic arcade games, adding a fun new après option for families and groups.

Photo: Contributed Big White Ski Resort Dizzy’s Ski & Board Shop is now offering appointments for specialized boot fitting services utilizing the latest 3D foot scanning technology to ensure a perfect fit tailored to your unique foot shape and riding style.

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Ogopogo’s head near the Black Forest area was refurbished by Inter-Mtn. Enterprises and reinstalled on Nov. 6. The Kelowna company is the premier supplier of signs and specialty products for the snow and outdoor recreation industry.

