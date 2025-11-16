Lift upgrades, new groomer, more parking this ski season

Big White's $9.4M plans

Photo: Big White Ski Resort A new $600,000 Wintersteiger tuning machine at the Big White

(This is the third column in a series about what is new and different at the 12 downhill ski resorts and cross-country ski areas in the southern Interior.)

Big White Ski Resort has done it again, another multi-million-dollar, off-season investment in upgrades as part of its long-term plan to modernize operations, boost sustainability and enhance the guest experience.

From $9.4 million in new infrastructure and lift upgrades to refreshed restaurants and reimagined spaces, there’s a renewed energy across the popular resort.

“Our ownership has been committed to investing in capital plans to move the resort in a forward direction over the past number of years,” says vice-president of hospitality Trevor Hanna.

“This would include the new Mountain Check In building, the Black Forest staff accommodation complex, and relocating the Kids’ Centre and retail locations to the centre of our village.”

It’s hard not to notice the changes our guests will see as we open for the 2025-26 season. The village transformation is close to being completed with the final touches on the retail row in the main village that includes The Rider moving next to Peaks. And with that, the Kids’ Centre will be entirely housed in the Village Centre Mall that also includes Tot Town Day Care. Both spaces look entirely revamped and updated in their new surroundings, he added.

For most skiers and snowboarders, eating and drinking are an after-thought when they celebrate another great day on famous Okanagan “champagne powder.” For them, it's all about the quality of runs, trails and grooming equipment. Here are the highlights.

• Lift upgrades: A $3-million investment enhances the Black Forest chairlift’s reliability with a new auxiliary drive. The Falcon chairlift receives a new haul rope while the Ridge Rocket chairlift begins an electrical modernization.

• Infrastructure boosts: New power lines on the Ridge Rocket and Snow Ghost chairlifts will support future tech upgrades, plus 200 new parking spaces are being added to the Black Forest area by repurposing fill from the upper lot.

• Summer grooming: One of the Gem Lake area’s key runs, Blue Ribbon, received 16 full days of focused attention last summer. Crews cleared overgrown grass and brush, improved drainage and regraded sections of the slope to reduce the snow depth needed for coverage, all of which means better, faster early-season conditions.

• RFID gate access will be introduced to the two Magic Carpets in the Happy Valley area so all guests can now scan their lift ticket or season pass to use the carpets.

• New Black Forest and Ridge Rocket ticket offices will open this season, making it easier than ever for guests to get help with pre-purchased products.

• Equipment investments: A $700,000 Pisten Bully winch cat for improved grooming performance, a $600,000 Wintersteiger tuning machine for faster, more precise ski and snowboard maintenance, a $30,000 calibration machine in the rentals department lets guests use their own boots for easier fittings and the Happy Valley Skate Shop has added a $20,000 skate sharpening machine for faster, higher-quality service.

The Big White’s Ski and Board School welcomes back some of its most experienced and beloved familiar faces, who embody the heart of the resort’s teaching tradition. Between them, they bring more than 80 years of combined experience and a shared passion for helping guests of all levels discover the joy of skiing and riding.

You can join fellow skiers from Australia, New Zealand and beyond for three days of two-hour ski or snowboard lessons (morning and afternoon) with the same instructor and group. Then wrap up with a social afternoon at Happy Valley, featuring drinks and appetizers. Kids’ programs are available too.

A new Park Groms program on Saturdays, from Dec. 26 to March 21, is for kids aged 10-15 years of age who are eager to learn or level up in the terrain park. A new pro guided tour, Monday to Friday, will show guests hidden gems and offer expert tips.

A refreshed Masters’ Monday (Jan. 5 to March 30) will offer guided skiing, a gourmet lunch (Mission Hill wines and Okanagan Springs beer) and prizes. A revamped Ladies’ Day on Wednesdays, from Jan. 7 to March 25, will offer expert instruction on skis and snowboards, a gourmet lunch and weekly prizes. Refined Women’s camps will go Jan. 5-6, 19-20, Feb. 16-17 and March 9-10, 23-24. They are two-day, women-led camps focused on tailored coaching about technique and terrain mastery. The January Ski and Snowboard Week will go Jan. 13-15.

Renewed guided snowshoe tours will run Dec. 20 to the end of the season—Interpretive group tours (ages 16 and older) and Family adventure private tours (ages eight and older).

