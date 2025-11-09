North Okanagan's ski resort is making improvements and adding equipment

SilverStar's plans

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort The gondola at SilverStar Mountain Resort could look like this fall 2024 photo on Nov. 28, the anticipated opening day for the 2025-26 ski season.

(The second column in a series about what is new and different at the 12 downhill ski resorts and cross-country ski areas in the Southern Interior.)

SilverStar Mountain Resort has lofty plans for fun this winter with a new glades playground, another new groomer and lots of special events.

“Winter 2025-26 is shaping up to be one of our most exciting seasons yet,” says Ian Jenkins, SilverStar’s director of sales and events.

“From the new Dandy Glades terrain to our Ikon Pass partnership, we’re ready to welcome skiers and riders for another incredible winter at SilverStar.”

The tentative alpine opening date is Nov. 28 and Nordic opening Nov. 21 with an anticipated closing on April 6.

The new tree-skiing zone, called Dandy Glades, is located on Putnam Creek or backside of the mountain between the Aunt Gladys and Just Dandy runs. "While the mountain may seem quiet in the off-season, our teams were hard at work getting (skiers) next powder-filled escape ready for winter, adding 22 acres of glade skiing," said Jenkins.

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort A new tree-skiing zone called Dandy Glades is located on the backside of Silver Star Mountain between Aunt Gladys and Just Dandy runs.

A brand-new, state-of-the-art snowcat has joined the SilverStar fleet. Equipped with the latest SNOWsat LiDAR technology for impeccable grooming and silky-smooth corduroy, the addition brings the fleet to three snowcats featuring this cutting-edge technology, he said.

"We have been busy preparing for the winter season and so far, it's shaping up to be great. Our dedicated slashing crew has done more summer grooming than ever before with over 20 runs slashed and will carry on until the snow flies. Their hard work helps ensure an optimum snow base by focusing on the best quality cutting so when natural, from-the-sky snow falls, an ideal ski-and-ride base is created allowing us to get runs open faster, earlier. And with our new groomers equipped with LiDAR, it will ensure we have the best snow surface possible."

The North Okanagan mountain has also made a number of après-ski upgrades at several of its signature experiences, like the Ravenwood Snowshoe Raclette Dinner and the Paradise Camp Snow Cat Dinner Tour.

"The Ravenwood Snowshoe Experience is back by popular demand, now offering additional weekly sittings after last season’s sell-out debut.

This winter, the beloved Paradise Camp Snow Cat Dinner Tour is getting an upgrade for even more mountaintop magic. On select nights, guests can savour a special “Flavours of the Alps” menu featuring exquisite European cuisine perfectly paired with wines for every course," said Jenkins.

The Den is now open all day for a Euro-lite breakfast, and has added Mediterranean flavours to the lunch and dinner menus this season.

"SilverStar is also thrilled to announce that it has joined the Ikon Pass as a bonus mountain for the 2025-26 winter season. Ikon Pass holders get two free days at bonus mountains across North America. New for 2025-26, SilverStar Mountain and Grouse Mountain join Wild Mountain and Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard Area in Minnesota, Cranmore Mountain Resort in New Hampshire and Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Massachusetts," said Jenkins.

SilverStar passholders can also enjoy an exclusive 50 per cent discount on the Ikon Session Three-Day Pass. This pass allows Session passholders to ski or ride three days at one mountain or across over 40-plus world-class destinations.

You can also expect the return of signature events: the Annual Light Up during the holiday season, BC Snowboard Slopestyle, the ultimate Terrain Park takeover - Spring Queening and Canada’s longest standing recreational downhill race - Over the Hill Downhill.

"And don’t miss the SEISMIC Spring Festival, a celebration of mountain culture, with 10 days of sport, music, art, craft and culinary fun for the entire family. Expect to see free live music, arts and crafts, Après zone, BBQs and beer gardens, comedy nights and film nights as well as the return of signature sporting events including Timber Tour, S2S Ski Marathon and more," said Jenkins.

"If Nordic skiing is your thing, come kick off the season with our Nordic Supercamps offering three- and five-day sessions with the best coaches in the sport. We have also launched our Ski and Ride School products for the season.”

The new Supercamps manager is Anneke Winegarden, who has coached Nordic clubs across Ontario, Alberta and B.C., and recently coached at Strathcona Nordic. From skiing the Canadian Ski Marathon to racing the Gatineau Loppet 50K, Winegarden knows firsthand the power of endurance and the joy of Nordic skiing.

“I’m incredibly excited to lead Supercamps and build on the strong legacy of this program. I can’t wait to meet our skiers, share in the joy of the sport and create unforgettable experiences on snow together,” she said.

Full- and half-day Supercamps (16 years-plus), with start dates of Nov. 17, 24 and Dec. 1 are available for all abilities and all techniques (classic, skate, combo). You can choose between a three-day camp over the weekend or a five-day camp during the week. Both are available with the option to ski half-days or full-days.

The five-day Wild Women's Supercamp of full- and half-day sessions (16 years-plus) start on Dec. 1.

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort SilverStar Mountain Resort has added a brand-new, state-of-the-art snowcat equipped with the latest SNOWsat for impeccable grooming and silky-smooth corduroy.

