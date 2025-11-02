Cross-country ski area has plans for new groomer, children's programs

Photo: Marshall Moleschi More than 60 members of the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club volunteered to split firewood and stack it at the three cabins in preparation for the winter season.

This is the first a new series about what is new and different at the 12 downhill ski resorts and cross-country ski areas in the Southern Interior.

Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club is entering the 2025-26 ski season with incredible momentum, thanks to the community’s generosity and its volunteer spirit.

"Our goal is to purchase a new $650,000 state-of-the-art Prinoth Bison groomer by the end of January," says president Marshall Moleschi.

For this season, the club will rent a Bison grooming machine with an option to purchase it because it will cost less than the amount spent on repairs to the club's aging groomer last season.

"In our final push for donations to reach our goal and to purchase the Bison, we were thrilled to hear from long-time members and KNSSC supporters, Dave and Mary Horner, with a challenge to our membership base. For the month of November, Dave and his family will match every donation up to $5,000. That means your contribution will go twice as far!”

The club also had overwhelming success with its Snowflake campaign. To honour those who stepped up with major support, the club introduced a donor wall inside the Main Cabin, featuring snowflake plaques. Modelled after donor walls often seen in hospitals, this initiative recognizes individuals and organizations who contribute $1,000 or more with a personalized snowflake plaque.

"Donations can still be made in your name, in your family’s name or in memory of someone special on the website, kelownanordic.ca. Anonymous donations are also welcome and all contributions are eligible for a charitable tax receipt," said Moleschi.

A new snowcat will significantly improve grooming reliability, efficiency, and the ski and snowshoe experience for the 75 kilometres of ski trails and 85 kilometres of snowshoe routes, he said.

"With our higher elevation and regular and dependable snowfalls, we’re expecting another long and excellent season—often opening earlier and staying open longer than most Okanagan venues."

The club anticipates commencing grooming and opening some trails, albeit in a limited capacity, during the first week of December. The hope is to continue daily grooming and skiing until the first week of April. (All dates subject to weather conditions.)

This fall, more than 60 members volunteered hundreds of hours to spruce up and mark trails, clean and paint cabins, repair tables, split firewood and stack it for the new season, he said.

"Our three cozy warming cabins remain a highlight for visitors, a signature part of the Kelowna Nordic experience, where friendships and stories are shared by the wood stove."

Kelowna Nordic is partnering with the City of Kelowna to launch new children’s cross-country ski and snowshoe programs this winter. In addition, the popular club will introduce a S’Kool program, in collaboration with the Central Okanagan School District, modelled after successful programs at the Telemark and Sovereign Lake cross-country ski clubs.

"Our popular and free Cabins and Cookies tour, Moonlight Ski and Snowshoe, Family Day bonfire and “social skis” will all return this season, building on the fun and inclusive community spirit that defines Kelowna Nordic," said Moleschi.

The club's priorities of membership growth, financial sustainability, trails, equipment and volunteer engagement are all focused on building a sustainable and welcoming future for the club, he said.

"We are incredibly proud of how our members and donors have come together to make this next chapter possible. This achievement symbolizes the heart of our club — community, sustainability and shared passion for the outdoors. The energy and optimism on our trails are palpable. We can’t wait for the snow to fall, and for our members, families and visitors to experience the difference our new groomer and growing programs will make."

Early-bird membership rates for season passes expired at the end of October—$195 for an adult ski and snowshoe pass or $80 for a snowshoe pass. Effective Nov. 1, regular season passes are $235 for both skiing and snowshoeing and $100 for snowshoeing. By comparison, an adult day pass is $20 per day. For all rates and membership benefits, go to the website, kelownanordic.ca.

Membership includes a free ski lesson for all new members in early 2026. Notices will be posted on the website through December regarding lessons for all levels, both classic and skate, scheduled for January and February.

Other benefits for members include receiving insurance coverage through Cross Country BC. Members also save 25 per cent on daily passes at other participating clubs including: Sovereign Lake, Telemark, Nickel Plate, Caledonia, Overlander, Larch Hills and Whistler Olympic Park. Bring your Kelowna Nordic annual membership card to the ticket office for the discount on trail fees.

One club sponsor has also provided discounts for those with a membership card—15 per cent off at the Hillcrest Cafe, located at Hillcrest Farm Market on Highway 33 at Springfield Road.

Photo: Marshall Moleschi These are just some of the 60-plus members of the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club who spruced up and marked, and prepared cabins for the upcoming season.

