How the Okanagan Rail Trail came to be

Rail trail origin

Photo: J.P. Squire The Okanagan Rail Trail has numerous viewpoints like the series of benches along the Oyama isthmus, above, with views to the south across Wood Lake.

Thanks to last week's Making Tracks column, a surprising, wonderful story on the Okanagan Rail Trail came out of the blue.

The ORT response was from some unexpected sources—behind-the-scenes volunteers who have never been fully recognized and should have received the highest public praise for their many years of passionate dedication to creating this world-class experience—and they still want to remain anonymous, not wanting to take any credit.

For a little recent history on the former CN Rail line completed on Sept. 10, 1925, an economics professor saw the potential of converting the abandoned railway line into a 50-kilometre epic rail trail 13 years ago.

"We fully financed the economic impact study and all costs associated with the Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative and the cost to raise the money (over $50,000) to ensure that donor money was only spent on moving dirt. Anything outside of building the base trail was paid for by each local government landowner," the professor said this week.

"We tried to meet with every donor that contributed more than $5,000. We personally guaranteed every dollar would be spent on physically building the trail according to the detailed plan we had and shared with them. Not only did we ensure the donor money was spent appropriately, we were on-site during the entire construction process. We had a volunteer engineer working with contractors to ensure quality and value for money.

"We ended up getting more and better work than what was contracted for. As a result, we were able not only to build the trail to specifications, we also repaired erosion damage (not included in the original budget because it had not happened yet) for approximately $2 million along Kalamalka and Wood lakes."

Donations went directly to the Central Okanagan Foundation and Community Association of the North Okanagan. Each trail landowner (City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country and Regional District of North Okanagan) was responsible for building the trail in their area. They paid for the work upfront and then sent invoices to the ORTI for reimbursement.

"We reviewed them and approved them. We then sent that package off to one of the foundations who then wrote a cheque and sent it to the landowner. We delivered the product as promised, plus erosion protection, plus three additional interpretive sites funded by a donor, above and beyond the trail," he said.

The volunteer retired engineer added: "I personally take great pride in and can assure you that all of the donor funds were spent (very effectively) on the trail. I spent hundreds of volunteer hours on the donor side, managing the design and construction, and continue to do so."

As to their request for continued anonymity: "Our work is done. That is why we left no trace. There were so many more who contributed and neither one of us wants to be singled out. We wanted the communities to own and take pride in the trail. We wanted each donor to feel like they made this happen. And that is the truth.

“It was the nearly 10,000 emails sent in support for the purchase of the land when the request for support went out. We would print them off and send them to politicians.

"Once the land was purchased and money needed to build the trail (raised), it was then over 5,000 individual donations that built the trail. It was the 12-year-old girl selling lemonade to raise money to buy her metre of trail. (She ended up buying more than one metre). It was the elderly woman demanding people donate so she could use the trail before she passed on.

"Nobody believed we could raise the money. Even some in our group didn't really think we could do it at first. I had faith and I knew the community would step forward. And they did. This is what needs to be recognized. Not two guys who do things for the simple love of getting tough (stuff) done."

The retired engineer noted there is approximately $1.4 million left of the $7.8 million to complete the trail from the airport to Lake Country, held in trust by the Central Okanagan Foundation and Community Foundation of the North Okanagan.

“We are all incredibly frustrated that we cannot yet complete this piece,” he said.

Photo: J.P. Squire The Okanagan Rail Trail has three interpretive sites generously funded by the Edna, Stella and Harry Weatherill Foundation. The Kalamalka Lake site is at KM 4, above, Ribbleworth Falls site is at KM 23 and Carney Pond site at KM 40.

