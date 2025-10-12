Lots of questions but few answers when exploring rail trail projects

On the trail for answers

Photo: Contributed Construction of the next phase of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is on hold but fencing is going up beside one of the neighbouring North Okanagan farms.

To quote from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, the questions and answers surrounding the two rail trails in the Southern Interior have become "curiouser and curiouser,” and to quote author Lewis Carroll once more, it's "going down the rabbit hole."

For those not familiar with the two phrases, the first means stranger and stranger. The second means entering a complex or confusing situation that can be difficult to escape from.

The investigative journalist Sheriff thought he'd give the current stalemate between North Okanagan farmers and Splatsin, the North Okanagan and the Columbia Shuswap regional districts one more shot. The result was posing some questions leads to the bigger picture and you may not like the answer.

The Sheriff decided to simplify the stalemate over the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail (SNORT). Right from the 2017 rail trail purchase, nine farmers (or many more who didn't sign on) wanted the same thing the B.C. Agricultural Land Commission stipulated for the Okanagan Rail Trail—easements to access their ALR properties on both sides of the trail.

The three trail owners describe it as complicated. What became obvious is - like the ORT owners, they don't like easements and resisted the easement request until June 2024, seven years later. They wanted bylaws and permits (already rejected by the ALC). Their easement had a termination clause. They wanted the easement "for agricultural purposes." They wanted easements for "historical crossings." They didn't want a series of “private driveways" (nine crossings in 42 kilometres), so farmers can cross the trail to their private residences on the only road in and out.

Farmers who wanted a simple easement were told: "Get a lawyer." Cha-ching! (That's the sound of a cash register opening.)

The Sheriff was curious about how much this stalemate has cost two SNORT partners (the two regional districts), so he filed a Freedom of Information request with both. RDNO still hasn't responded and CSRD said it would take a staff member almost an entire day to go through eight years of invoices with a cost to the Sheriff. Cha-ching!

So the asked the CSRD finance department the total legal costs since 2017. It was $212,336.38, with each regional district paying half.

The CSRD portion came from taxpayers. What the FOI response from CSRD didn't say was apparently not one of the CSRD directors has ever asked how much the legal battle against farmers has cost, despite two of them raising concerns about the overall rail trail cost to taxpayers during a June 2025 meeting.

However, there's a much, much bigger picture about rail projects like SNORT and ORT. The ORT involved the $22-million purchase by the four local governments. It's easy enough to track down what each paid for their portion, although the Sheriff has never heard them publicly state that.

Also, many of us (including the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen) donated to the $7.8-million public campaign to build the ORT. But how much was actually raised, where was that money spent, who was in charge of spending it responsibly and why was there never any public accounting so donors were assured their money went where it was intended? Why didn't our elected representatives ask these questions?

The same questions can be posed for SNORT. How much money was raised? Where did it come from? Who spent it and where? Is anyone asking those questions and ensuring taxpayers know the facts?

The answer seems to be, trust us. The ALC noted distrust over the SNORT easement debate. Given the lack of ORT easements, despite the ALC requirement, that may be justified. The farmers' lawyer argued the mistrust is now gone (easements offered), so why ask for easement registration before construction begins?

In the bigger picture, are there no investigative journalists in the Southern Interior asking these most basic of questions? For years, newsrooms with news media organizations have been gutted with the advent of online news and social media (reliability for truth and accuracy questionable much of the time). Are the few journalists left stuck with rewriting news releases, factual or otherwise?

When the Sheriff asked an Okanagan news outlet if it was interested in his detailed analysis of the easement stalemate, the answer was: "Good luck."

Sadly, we (the public) are all the losers in what has become a lack-of-factual-information age.

So it's not down the rabbit hole for all of us. Ignorance is bliss?

In the meantime, you might be curious about what is happening with the ALC on an easement decision. The short answer is, nothing.

The B.C. General Employees Union strike has shut down the commission, so trail construction on the next 42 kilometres can't officially commence. However, fencing is up along the trail beside at least one neighbouring farm.

Photo: J.P. Squire This is a typical crossing on the new 14-kilometre section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. Nine ALR farmers want a permanent easement to cross the 51-kilometre trail between Sicamous and Armstrong.

