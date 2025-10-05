Clock is ticking but still time for one more time

Favourite trails time

Photo: J.P. Squire Wildfire smoke from the latest Peachland blaze and U.S. forest fires gradually disappeared this week. The air quality advisory meant few people exploring trails in Knox Mountain Park or relaxing at the Paul's Tomb bay, above.

The 2025 cycling season is winding down with good and bad news about the fall edition of GoByBike Week, which ended yesterday.

The good news was multiple there were activities in multiple communities. The bad news was there were so many activities, one couldn't attend them all.

In spite of the annual event perhaps heralding the last hurrah of the season, there are still multiple weeks of cycling left and trails will be mostly yours as many riders have put their trusty two-wheeled steeds into winter storage.

Aside from the challenge of getting cycling buddies interested—and involved—one last time, you have to adjust your attire for cooler conditions. The Bike Sheriff has several variations of warmer gloves, ultimately his cross-country ski mitts. He also switches to stretchy cross-country ski pants, adds long underwear, layers of torso apparel with zippers or vents as you warm up, a toque under the helmet and clear safety glasses to cut a chilly breeze. The battery foot warmers come in handy through November.

Some readers may not realize the Sheriff actually cycled most of the trails outlined in this spring, summer, and fall series on the best trails city by city, region by region (71 rides as of this week). Those columns starting in April and included top trails in the Kootenays, Fraser Valley and Whistler. You can find them all here.

Of course, the Bike Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen have their favourites—many unique to the Southern Interior—such as Kelowna’s waterfront, the Mission Creek Greenway, Knox Mountain lookouts, the Okanagan Rail Trail, Myra Canyon, the KVR Trail in the South Okanagan (Little Tunnel, Skaha Lake, Summerland), the International Hike and Bike Trail in Oliver and Osoyoos, the Grey Canal Trail and Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in the North Okanagan.

So the fall GoByBike Week and post-GBBW period was, and is, an opportunity for one more time multiple times over.

To pedal into fall, GoByBike Week was launched in Kelowna by an unusual source of cycling activitists, a birding group: Birding by Bike by the Central Okanagan Naturalists’ Club on Sept. 27. Birders on bikes (binoculars hanging from their necks) met on Poplar Point Drive at the base of Knox Mountain. Before even starting to pedal, they checked out the immediate area in Sutherland Bay.

To the uninitiated Sheriff, the most amazing thing was their “radar eyes,” spotting feathered friends one after another after another. OK, they've had a lot of practice but after multiple stops at Kelowna's wonderful variety of waterfront parks, they tallied 30 species with hundreds of birds spotted. Simply amazing.

To those who complain about the Sheriff stopping so many times for photos, he says: "I'm a photographer who cycles, not a cyclist who takes photos!" The birding group are birders who ride bikes.

On Monday, the Sheriff led members of the Parkinson Activity Centre cycling group on one of his favourite loops involving Redlich Pond, Brandt's Creek Linear Park, John Hindle Drive and Okanagan Rail Trail back to PAC. Multiple stops, multiple stories. Sorry!

On Wednesday, cycling buddy Pepper organized one of the Sheriff's favourites, the Wood Lake Loop, using Pelmewash Parkway, the Oyama isthmus and Okanagan Rail Trail back to the Woodsdale Road tennis courts. On Friday, it was a return to the rural roads of Armstrong with Trail Blazers E-bike Adventures.

The more groups you try, the better your chances of finding like-minded cyclists who go your speed, your distance, your favourite places and new places.

Remember to log your GBBW rides (manually or via Strava) here.

In the three 2024 GoByBike Weeks, 56,148 British Columbians logged 2,489,265 kilometers and saved 539,682 kilograms of greenhouse gases, the equivalent to 126 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year.

Not only were riders helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stay active, but they also put themselves in the running for some incredible prizes from bikes to gear.

"We allow one week after the campaign to backlog rides, so Oct. 10 will be the last day," says Katie Weitz, provincial program director.

Now, the Sheriff has to choose, Myra Canyon before the snow flies, the International Hike and Bike Trail, Kal/Crystal Waters Trail in the North Okanagan or Kal Park? So many interesting and sometimes challenging trails to choose from—and for photos too, of course—3,000 and counting.

Photo: J.P. Squire A short section of the Okanagan Rail Trail north of the Oyama isthmus was closed this week for construction of a new residential subdivision. A detour established just uphill will be available for the next month or so, according to a worker.

