Exploring the Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows countryside

Fraser Valley trails

Photo: J.P. Squire After traversing the Vedder Crossing bridge in Chilliwack, the Vedder River Rotary Trail heads west on the north side of Vedder River where hundreds of fishers are trying to hook spring and pink salmon.

Trails in the Fraser Valley are remarkably similar to many regions in the Southern Interior, except for the “real” B.C.—mountains that rise above the horizon.

Like many outdoor enthusiasts, the Bike Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen have zoomed by Chilliwack, Fort Langley, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadow on their way to explore the West Coast, Gulf Islands, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast.

Curiosity got the better of CCC, so she checked some of the 83 easy rides, walks and runs in Colleen MacDonald's Let's Go Biking around Vancouver guidebook. The Fraser Valley chapter has 11 routes with five in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. All are flat compared to many hilly trails in the Southern Interior.

Here is a rundown with comparisons to local trails”

• Vedder River Trails (page 118). CCC chose the Vedder River Campground at 5355 Giesbrecht Road in Chilliwack because four parallel trails extend east and west on both sides of the river (part of the Trans Canada Trail).

Upon arrival, it turned out her timing was impeccable with hundreds of anglers lining the shore trying to hook huge spring and pink salmon. From an elevated trail, you could see thousands of dark shadows in the clear water reminiscent of the fall salmon run in the Adams River near Kamloops.

Photo: Tourism Chilliwack Tourism Chilliwack has a printed Our Biking Guide with the city's three major routes but not to the same turn-by-turn detail of Colleen MacDonald's Let's Go Biking around Vancouver guidebook.

The 15-kilometre Loop the Vedder Trail heads east to Vedder Crossing (bridge) and then Vedder River Rotary Trail heads back the other way on the north side of the Vedder River. You can take a side trail to the Great Blue Heron Reserve to view these huge birds and learn more about them. The Rotary Trail is wide and smooth, prompting comparisons with the Okanagan Rail Trail and KVR Trail to Little Tunnel.

The turnaround at the Keith Wilson Bridge brings you to the south side of the Vedder Canal and back to the campground via the Vedder South Dyke Trail. You can extend the ride by heading further west on the Vedder River Trail to the Sumas Dyke Trails.

The advantage to riding the top of dykes is your perspective, the continuous panoramas of the Vedder River for 10 kilometres and Sumas River to Abbotsford for another six kilometres. The Sumas Prairie to the south was formerly large Sumas Lake until it was drained in the 1920s for dairy farms and berry fields.

Imagine the surprise when two black bears emerged from a cornfield and then went back in as the corn was harvested. One emerged at the far end and bolted, while the other ran ahead of two large grain trucks but veered into woods as it neared the dyke.

• Day two involved a short drive to Island 22 Regional Park at 44955 Cartmell Road, where local parents convinced the District of Chilliwack in 1988 to create an equestrian park for their children, in addition to a boat launch, walking trails, off-leash dog park, bike skills park and picnic shelter.

It's an ideal trailhead for an 18-kilometre section of the proposed Canyon to Coast Trail from Hope to the Salish Sea (page 119). This section (also part of the Trans Canada Trail) parallels the Fraser River to Ferry Island Provincial Park near the Agassiz Bridge, a wonderful rural ride past countless cornfields.

Tourism Chilliwack has a printed Our Biking Guide with the three major routes but not to the same turn-by-turn detail.

• Day three meant relocating to Fort Campground on Brae Island in Fort Langley. The challenge is finding the trailhead for the Fort to Fort Trail (page 108). As you cross the bridge from the island to downtown on Glover Street, face the Fort Pub just off the bridge and you will see a small Canyon to Coast sign by the walkway to a private dock. Keep an eye on the Fraser River shoreline hour to hour. It has a considerable rise and fall as a result of ocean tides 50 kilometres away in the Salish Sea.

The Fort to Fort Trail extends 15 kilometres along the picturesque Fraser River to the Golden Ears Bridge but you can turn around at Derby Reach Regional Park. Camping at Edgewater Bar Campground is a challenge unless you reserve one of its 38 sites early in the year (expansion is planned). If you love roller coaster forest trails, the circular Houston Trail is thrilling.

• Day four was the 30-kilometre Ridge Meadows Circle (page 76), short for the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows loop of mostly dyke but also quiet shared roads (more of the Trans Canada Trail) and more of the Fraser and Alouette Rivers in the north.

Now, only 77 more routes to explore around Vancouver.

Photo: J.P. Squire The 18-kilometre Chilliwack section of the proposed Canyon to Coast Trail from Hope to the Salish Sea is flat but has numerous views of the mountains which rise above the horizon.

