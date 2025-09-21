Multiple trail gems in south part of South Okanagan

Oliver, Osoyoos trails

Photo: J.P. Squire Fall is the best time to see the bright red sumac along the International Hike and Bike Trail, an 18.4-kilometre recreational pathway from Oliver to Osoyoos Lake.

Oliver and Osoyoos might be the last places Okanagan outdoor enthusiasts consider for a day trip because both can be a long drive away, but they’d be missing out two special treats.

Their trails have something special to offer that other valley trails don't. The southern part of the Okanagan has what everyone refers to as a “pocket desert,” the only one in Canada. However, in reality, it is the northernmost point of the Great Basin Desert, which stretches south to Mexico.

Without doubt, the ultimate desert experience is at the Osoyoos Desert Centre, a 67-acre nature interpretive facility, where visitors can learn about desert ecology, habitat restoration and conservation of endangered ecosystems in the South Okanagan.

The best part is a tour along its 1.5-kilometre wooden boardwalk to experience the extraordinary beauty of one of Canada’s rarest ecosystems. Keep a watchful eye out for snakes, scorpions and black widow spiders and remember they’re more scared of you than you are of them.

Photo: Oliver Visitor Centre The south part of the South Okanagan has a wide range of trails for a wide range of outdoor enthusiasts in Oliver and Osoyoos. This map provides an introduction to the most popular trails.

Located three kilometres north of Osoyoos, off Highway 97 at 14580 146 Avenue, the centre now has fall hours through early October—10 a.m to 2 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday but admission to self-guided tours of the boardwalk cuts off at 1 p.m.

For a longer hike or bike, the highlight is the International Hike and Bike Trail, an 18.4-kilometre recreational pathway that follows the Okanagan River as it flows south from Oliver to Osoyoos Lake, with four major access points and parking areas.

The north end, 5.5 kilometres north of Oliver at McAlpine Bridge, is the most popular access point for those coming from Penticton or points north. Heading south on Highway 97, turn left onto Tucelnuit Drive, then right on Willow Court into a large paved parking lot.

Cyclists should carry tire repair equipment in case your rubber hits the invasive plant Puncturevine (Tribulus terrestris) that can puncture a bike tire.

Many cyclists do the trail as an out-and-back adventure, going all the way to the south end, near the northern tip of Osoyoos Lake. The first 10 kilometres are paved and then it is a wide gravel trail.

The southern access is located on Road 22 off Highway 97, eight kilometers north of Osoyoos. There, you can observe ducks, herons, eagles and painted turtles in their home environment in the Osoyoos Oxbows. Fall brings the changing colors of leaves, especially in the bright red sumac, and you can watch salmon spawn in the Okanagan River.

As an add-on, the Irrigation Canal Walkway is a popular 12-kilometre round-trip trail accessed from 62nd Avenue, just north of Osoyoos Secondary School.

Parking is available around the corner adjacent to the trail sign. The walkway can also be accessed from the visitor centre parking lot. The trail follows an abandoned section of the irrigation canal, once the lifeline of Osoyoos that opened up the area for the fruit industry.

McIntyre Bluff, located south of Vaseux Lake between Okanagan Falls and Oliver, is named after “Uncle Pete” McIntyre, a retired Pony Express guard who lived at the base in the early 1880s. Also called Indian Head, the bluff is a large ridge of rock made of gneiss. Covert Farms at 300 Covert Place no longer has public access but says you can start from Willowbrook Community Parkland at 589 Johnson Crescent in nearby Willowbrook.

The 7.4-kilometre (return) Golden Mile Stamp Mill Trail begins at Tinhorn Creek Winery, off Tinhorn Creek Road, where you can park at the shop and get a trail map. The elevation change is 314 metres, so it’s a bit of a climb. It has impressive stone walls, a fireplace and fabulous views.

Mount Kobau Trail, accessible from Highway 3 west of Osoyoos, has panoramic views of the Similkameen and Okanagan valleys. The five-kilometre trail begins at the top of Mount Kobau and follows a loop around the summit, passing through sub-alpine forest and open grassland. One website warns the dirt access road is not suitable for low-clearance vehicles.

Strawberry Creek Trail, located on the west side of Osoyoos, winds through the Osoyoos hills, past a historic mine and around a golf course. The terrain is varied along this moderately difficult route and includes sidewalks, gravel roads and a narrow trail. (Caution: one website warns the trail is unmarked, so be sure to consult a map and/or connect with a local before heading out.)

The upper portions of the Strawberry Creek hike remain closed due to damage from the wildfire that occurred two years ago and we don’t have an exact time on when they will be open again, according to the Oliver Visitor Centre.

Photo: J.P. Squire The 18.4-kilometre International Hike and Bike Trail follows the Okanagan River as it flows south from Oliver to Osoyoos Lake with four major access points and parking areas.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.