Debate between outdoor recreation and farms gets personal

Trails, farms and me

Photo: J.P. Squire To trespass or not to trespass. The KVR Trail through the Penticton Indian Band reserve was closed due to washouts several years ago, above. A recent email asking for the trail status went unanswered. And the trail had numerous users two weeks ago.

This is going to be a completely different column, written in the first person. For the first time in 40 years, the column is written by me, J.P. Squire, not me writing in the third person, using the pseudonym, “The Sheriff” to describe myself.

Some readers, like Constant Companion Carmen, may wonder why I have written so extensively (and in such excruciating detail) about farm easements on the two major rail trails in the Central and North Okanagan—the Okanagan Rail Trail (ORT) and the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail (SNORT). It's the potential creation of a world-class rail trail system of 100 kilometres, from Sicamous to Kelowna but allowing farmers to continue farming.

In 1983-84, I began co-writing a weekly ski column with then-sports editor Terry Edwards at The Kelowna Daily Courier. It was my introduction to the so-called “Four Seasons Playground of the Okanagan Valley.”

Downhill skiing led to trying snowboarding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, hiking and kayaking. After jumping on a horse for the first time (Shiloh) in West Kelowna, I bought a two-acre hobby farm in the Agricultural Land Reserve in Kelowna in 1986 for the sole purpose of buying a horse, having it on the other side of the corral fence and going for a ride after coming home from work.

Having those two life-long interests gave me a unique perspective on farming and trails. OK, it wasn't real, full-time farming but I have owned numerous Tennessee Walking Horses and a 20-year-old hay-burner Ginger is still keeping up the tradition. There have also been farm dogs, farm cats, layer and meat chickens.

So I see both sides in the easement dispute. Farmers want a driveway across the trail and the ability to put irrigation and electric lines to both parts of their farms. Local governments hate restrictions on their land title. Outdoor enthusiasts look around and want to hike, bike, kayak, horseback ride, ski and snowshoe as far as their eye can see.

When I moved to the Glenmore Valley in Kelowna four decades ago, it was quiet, rural and there was not much happening. Across the road was a vacant farm property, between Glenmore Road and the bottom of the hills in the Glenmore Highlands. It was private property but who cared if I rode across to the former irrigation line right-of-way, and then up into the huge forest between Glenmore Valley and Clifton Road above Okanagan Lake. It was my personal playground.

However, the vacant farmland was eventually sold and the new owner noticed a horse trail (and perhaps a few droppings) beside his proposed driveway. Up went a no-trespassing sign as he no doubt looked across the road at my four horses.

People like me know there is always more than one way into our playgrounds. The Glenmore Highlands is still one of those, although the Wilden residential development keeps taking large bites.

At the south end, though, is Knox Mountain East Park, so I can still ride from the farm all the way to the original Knox Mountain Park.

Since 1983, I (and now CCC) have expanded our horizons to the rest of the Southern Interior, the B.C. Coast, the Western U.S. and other countries around the world.

Regularly we come across “no trespassing” and “private property” signs. It happened last week on the beach at Alexander's Pub in Vernon. We apologized and had a beer in the pub.

As lovers of the outdoors, we have always respected someone else's private property (not necessarily the signs) and have even cleaned up many such properties. CCC hates litter. German tourists even helped us clean up our neighbouring Thailand beach.

The ORT and SNORT columns even prompted me to check our property title. Surprise, surprise, I thought there was an easement across the pasture for utility lines for Fortis, Telus and Shaw (now Rogers). Nope. But just try to get those utility companies to remove the abandoned pole in the corral, shielded from horse teeth with sheet metal. The Fortis hydro line now goes across the back lawn to the neighbour's pole but there's no easement there. Who cares? I'm not going to stop them from fixing it if it needs repair.

I can see why North Okanagan farmers are upset they still don't have easements because that's what they have asked for - not permits with cancellation clauses - since the rail line was purchased in 2017. However, I can’t wait for the 51-kilometre Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail to be completed from Sicamous to Armstrong, and a trail connection from Armstrong to Coldstream and the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The City of Kelowna built the ORT's Rails with Trails section on Clement Avenue from Gordon Drive to Spall Road while the rail line was still in active use. But that's another story.

Photo: J.P. Squire The Okanagan Rail Trail has a 6.4-kilometre unfinished gap between Kelowna Airport and Lake Country so the city erected barricades and no trespassing signs, above. The question is whether hikers and bikers respect the signs.

