Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail dispute described as a ‘political mess'

Photo: J.P. Squire An orchardist north of Oyama installed tall fencing and gates on either side of the Okanagan Rail Trail to separate his farm operation from hikers and bikers. There is a dispute whether such farmers will have an easement.

The investigative journalist Sheriff needs a break from the never-ending trail easement saga. Perhaps a dose of fresh air on a rail trail, just maybe not the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail (SNORT).

Hundreds of emails and texts. More than a dozen interviews. Suggestions for dozens more interviews. Dozens of ALR maps. Hundreds of pages of suggested easements, local government bylaws, submissions to the B.C. Agricultural Land Commission, agricultural assessments, ALC decisions, ALC reconsiderations. It's enough to make you snort.

The following includes anonymous clips from people involved (for their own protection). "You've jumped into the quagmire, I see," said one involved person. "It's a political mess." said another.

Example: Talk to local government staff and farmers look like the bad guys. That's column one. Talk to farmers and local governments look like the bad guys. That's column two. Quote the lawyers is column three. Iffy at best. Here's column four: No-win scenario.

What stands out is the Splatsin, North Okanagan and Columbia-Shuswap Regional Districts bought the abandoned CP Rail line in 2017. Eight years later, the debate continues over farm crossings, which have likely existed since a 46-mile rail line was built by the Shuswap and Okanagan Railway from Sicamous to Vernon in 1892. You would think it would be sorted out by now.

Of note is the 2018 ALC approval of the similar Okanagan Rail Trail. It specified registration of easements. The City of Kelowna objected and appealed. Easements, not permits, ruled ALC in 2019. Also in 2019, an ALC presentation on the trail application process listed as a common condition registration of easements.

So what happened in the last six years? The Sheriff asked officials with the three ORT partners.

City of Kelowna: “I’ve tried everyone I can think of here and they all say they have no knowledge of any easements/encumbrances."

District of Lake Country: "Respectfully, I’m not going to provide comment that could affect, influence, or be taken out of context with other jurisdictions and properties and decisions made or to be made. What I will say is that from the beginning of the imagination and through to design, construction and operation of the ORT, the owner jurisdictions have respected and continued to work with adjacent landowners."

Regional District of North Okanagan: "The RDNO did not have to offer any easements as a result of the ALC requirements because our section did not have any properties with the characteristics to do so. We have no properties that needed to access through the trail to get to their property. So zero easements were provided (or needed to be provided)."

The Sheriff brought that possible non-compliance to the attention of the ALC. Silence.

So he phoned several affected farmers. The results proved illuminating.

In Kelowna (one mega-farmer): "We have an agreement for them to do the (construction) work. I think I've got three (crossings), the option for one more. I will be requesting that (easement) for sure. I said when you're ready to go ahead, we'll finalize all this."

In Lake Country (one mega-farmer): "One of our three farms has about 1,000 feet of rail trail frontage. We have some legal form crossing, but not an easement. We were never offered it but we went along with the status quo thinking that we could live with it. I would prefer an easement, but I didn't have the time or energy to invest in it.

"They were cooperative with us in that they shoved a couple of pipes underneath the rail trail at their cost so we could run some wires or irrigation through. If I was 20 years younger and had a little more testosterone, I could probably be out there with a sign or placard."

RDNO: "They actually blocked our access this year, put up a fence. Access is now through a ravine." The RDNO’s legal interpretation is easements weren't granted to some ALR properties because there was non-farm use.

"The ALC does not have a policy about that (withholding easements because of non-farm use)," said ALC, pointing to its 30 principles, guidelines, strategies, rules or positions on various interpretative, operational as well as fill and soil removal issues.

Isn't an easement policy overdue?

Yet it is SNORT farmers who are being blamed.

"On social media, people label us as the problem behind the rail trail not getting built. That's a bunch of BS. It's the ALC's decision, not ours."

The ALC's crucial mistakes were the ORT was approved with easements required. Yet SNORT was approved-in-principle on Feb. 24, 2021 with the clause: "Identify and resolve issues of concern or conflict." There was nothing about easements.

The ALC says a request for reconsideration may not be made more than one year after, “subject to exceptional circumstances." But four-and-a-half years after, the ALC decided to hear from the lawyers... again.

Both sides want clarity and which side is being "reasonable."

One final word from an ORT friend: "The ALR is unbelievably difficult to work with. You can solve most things with good communication and some funds. But with the ALR, communication is nearly impossible."

We hear you. But is the ALC listening?

Photo: J.P. Squire Fencing was installed along the Okanagan Rail Trail north of Kekuli Bay Provincial Park to separate a parking area along Kalamalka Lake. A new entrance with a steep drop was created at the south end over the objection of shareholders.

