Trail 2000 from William R. Bennett Bridge to Peachland still a work in progress

Photo: J.P. Squire The $1.13-million Peachland to Goat’s Peak Park multi-use trail, which officially opened June 20, includes a talking circle, which the Trail of the Okanagans hopes will be the first of seven First Nation circles between the William R. Bennett Bridge in West Kelowna and Osoyoos.

(Part of an ongoing series about the best trails to explore, city by city, regional district by regional district, in the Southern Interior.)

The dream of the Trail of the Okanagans Society is a 250-kilometre multi-purpose trail from Sicamous to Osoyoos and, in the longer term, a 370-kilometre trail from Sicamous to Brewster, Wash.

Such a trail would trace traditional trading routes of the Okanagan First Nations. With more than 100 existing paths already in the territory, the goal is to connect and merge them into one large spine.

The first to be (almost) completed was the Okanagan Rail Trail between Kelowna and Coldstream, with the exception of seven kilometres between Kelowna’s airport and Lake Country, partly through the Okanagan Indian Band reserve.

Construction is underway on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail, from Sicamous to Armstrong. The link along an active rail line from Armstrong to the ORT is still outstanding.

Trail of the Okanagans (www.trailoftheokanagans.com) is specifically focused on establishing the 125-kilometre trail between the William R. Bennett Bridge (over Okanagan Lake, linking Kelowna and West Kelowna) and Osoyoos.

Photo: CTrail Of The Okanagans A key section, from Peachland to West Kelowna, was recently completed and opened.

A key section—the most expensive at $1.13 million—is the Peachland to Goat’s Peak Park multi-use trail, unofficially opened on May 23 and officially opened on June 20. Other sections, from the bridge to Peachland remain unfinished or rough footpaths.

So, the Biking Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen recently tried to e-bike the proposed route.

The first challenge is the north end of Campbell Road in West Kelowna (from the two roundabouts at the west end of the Bennett Bridge). There is no place to park and unload bikes. So they drove to the south end of Campbell Road which turns into Benedick Road.

At the cul-de-sac, e-bikes were unloaded at the Kalamoir Regional Park trailhead. Waterfront Trail heads south, one to two metres wide with occasional large rocks and exposed roots.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan originally planned to widen (and upgrade) Waterfront Trail and narrow, steep Sunnyside Trail up to 2.4 metres. The Lakeview Heights Community Association and Friends of Kalamoir Regional Park objected, so regional directors ignored their own standards for multi-use trails which state pathways must align with provincial trail design guidelines and decided to keep Sunnyside Trail at its current narrow width. Non-residents will still come, so residents beware.

Cyclists need a running start to climb Sunnyside Trail from the large parking lot at the base of Collens Hill Road up to a blind corner hoping not to meet anyone hiking or biking down. Once up, cyclists have to watch for hikers and cyclists since there is barely enough room to safely pass, plus there are steep drop-offs on the lake side.

"The parks capital project team is currently working with a consultant to revise and update the design for the planned upgrades at Kalamoir Regional Park following direction from the regional board in April," says regional district staff. "Once the updated design is complete, the project is expected to proceed to tender later this summer, with construction anticipated to begin later in the fall."

Sunnyside Trail ends at a Sunnyside Road cul-de-sac and then, it's a roadway without bike paths around to Quails' Gate Estate Winery on Boucherie Road.

A beautiful paved multi-use path abruptly ends at West Bay Road even though there is wild, undeveloped roadside property along the east side of Boucherie Road. Cycling south on Boucherie Road (with little or no bike path), you again carefully cross the road and take a rough winding footpath from Pritchard Drive over to the Westbank First Nation members-only beach, where you find the Gellatly Road multi-use path.

It ends at The Cove Lakeside Resort but Gellatly Road South doesn't have a bike path, only a sidewalk to Wentworth Road and up to Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park. From there, it's road-only but a multi-purpose path appears again at the George Court corner over to Pebble Beach and Goats Peak Regional Park trailhead.

Two sets of steep stairs have a bike tire trough but it takes two to push each heavy e-bike up to Big Sage Trail. Note: Troughs aren't wide enough for fat tire bikes. Friction tape was added in early June to stop bike tires from sliding.

"West Kelowna is in the process of extending Big Sage Trail to Heritage Farm on South Gellatly (Road) where there is parking and washrooms. This will bypass the stairs on Whitworth and make for an easier connection. Hopefully, this might be constructed next year," says the Trail Of The Okanagans' website.

Wide, gravel Big Sage Trail is steep up to a pit toilet, then steep downhill and steep uphill to a trailhead parking lot on Seclusion Bay Road. A few hundred metres up the road is the new Peachland to Goat’s Peak Park multi-use trail.

Wide packed gravel leads down past a First Nation talking circle to Drought Road, then Buchanan Road, Robinson Lane and Beach Avenue to downtown Peachland.

Photo: J.P. Squire The Trail of the Okanagans Society wants to establish a 125-kilometre trail from the William R. Bennett Bridge to Osoyoos but many challenges remain, including overgrown footpaths along Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.