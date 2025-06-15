Small village, large views: Try Peachland's Pincushion, Trepanier, Gladstone trails for unique hiking

Photo: J.P. Squire The trailhead for the Gladstone Trail in Peachland is located at the end of Harrington Court off Victoria Street. It has an elevation gain of 249.5 metres and the average hiking time to panoramic views is 90 to 120 minutes.

(This is another column in an ongoing series about the best trails to explore, city by city, regional district by regional district, in the Southern Interior.)

The District of Peachland may be small (pop. 6,382) but its hillsides have some of the region’s most spectacular views of Okanagan Lake.

Those seemingly endless panoramas from Kelowna to Naramata are the primary reason that many hikers come here from up and down the Okanagan.

Like many trails in the Southern Interior, there is lots of history in “them, thar hills.”

Many trails follow the footsteps of First Nation peoples, fur traders, prospectors and early settlers. The Fur Brigade Trail, for example, follows one of those ancient First Nation paths, later used by Hudson’s Bay Company fur traders.

Pincushion Mountain was named by early settlers who compared the peak with its newly burned trees to a pincushion. One of Peachland’s newer trails was named after the century-old Gladstone Gold Mine nearby. But the Gladstone Trail has a fascinating modern-day history.

Chris King of Peachland worked in the forest industry for 38 years, so he knew the fundamentals for building backcountry roads and could use those skills to build a proper trail with long-time buddy Dave Oakley.

"We were what they call ‘pirate trail builders,’” King admitted. "We were doing some backcountry mountain biking just to find a few trails. We started fixing them up a little bit, realizing we probably need a permit, but we thought nobody would care. And then, someone unbeknownst to us set up a trail camera, got us actually building the trail and reported us to the Ministry of Forests."

As a result, King received a call from a provincial compliance and enforcement officer he knew from his logging days.

"Chris, you wouldn't be building a mountain bike trail behind your house there, would you?" the provincial officer asked. "No, no, I'm not doing that," King responded with a chuckle.

"Well, he says, before you go too far, I have you on video. I have to give you a stop-work order. The only way you can continue on with the trail is to make an official application."

The arduous three-year process turned out to be "a blessing in disguise," King admits. "It pushed us to keep going and get it done." They devoted between 1,700 and 2,000 hours, virtually working full-time from September 2017 until the first snowfall and resuming in the spring of 2018.

The trailhead is located at the end of Harrington Court off Victoria Street. The elevation gain is 249.5 metres, round trip is seven kilometres and the average hiking time between 90 and 120 minutes.

It is said by local old-timers you can't call yourself a true Peachlander unless you climb Pincushion Mountain. The trailhead is at the top of Ponderosa Drive, with an elevation gain of 245 metres, 1.8-kilometre distance and average hiking time of 40 to 60 minutes. It has some very steep sections and footing can be slippery, especially on the way down, due to loose gravel.

The new 2.6-kilometre Peachland to Goat’s Peak Park multi-use trail is making new history as it connects Buchanan Road in Peachland to Seclusion Bay Road in West Kelowna for the first time. Construction began in October with $776,000 from the province and $356,400 from the federal government. It unofficially opened on May 23.

Peachland also has very popular regional parks, such as Goats Peak to the south which has a wide rocky trail through protected grasslands and a challenging climb to the peak through open woodland. Hardy Falls at the south end of Peachland has a short, flat and shaded trail over a series of bridges, ideal for viewing creek-spawning kokanee every fall.

Trepanier Creek Greenway is a natural forested park with a five-kilometre descent from the Okanagan Connector to Peachland Elementary School. From 1909 to 1947, there was a small hydroelectric power plant on the creek. Remnants of the dam are still visible.

Peachland trail info is available at the Peachland Visitor Information Centre 10 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

Other local trails:

• Fur Brigade Trail: South of Hardy Falls; moderate; two-hour-plus hike with an eight-kilometre round trip; 300-metre elevation gain; spectacular lake views from the summit after going through parts of the 2018 Eneas Mountain wildfire.

• Bedford Trail: Easy/moderate five-kilometre loop; 130-metre elevation gain; 1.5 hours; old road high above the town leading to a viewpoint with spectacular views of Peachland and Okanagan Lake; some loose, steep sections.

• Outdoor Fitness Trail: On Harolds’ Walkway in Lambly Park, Highway 97 and San Clemente Avenue across from the Peachland mall. The District of Peachland, with support from the federal New Horizons for Seniors’ Program, Peachland Rotary Club and Peachland Lions Club installed 11 pieces of fitness equipment in October 2013 to help seniors stay active.

• Wilson Lake Cross-Country Ski and Snowshoe Trails: 37-kilometre network of wilderness cross-country skiing/hiking trails.

Photo: J.P. Squire The new 2.6-kilometre Peachland to Goat’s Peak Park Multi-Use Trail unofficially opened on May 23 and an official opening is planned this month. It connects Buchanan Road in Peachland to Seclusion Bay Road in West Kelowna and is located just below Highway 97.

