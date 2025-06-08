Wide variety of trails, scenery in the Greater Vernon area

Photo: J.P. Squire Cosens Bay is the second beach gem of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park after Jade/Juniper bays (Twin Bays). However, access to Cosens Bay means a long descent (and climb back up) from the Cosens Bay parking lot or taking Corral Trail (also down, down) from the Red Gate on Kidston Road.

(This is part of an ongoing series about the best trails to explore, city by city, regional district by regional district, in the Southern Interior.)

The North Okanagan boasts 11 provincial parks according to Wikipedia but the key parks for the best trails are Kalamalka Lake, Ellison, Kekuli and Sovereign Lake.

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, or Kal Park as the locals call it, has the largest concentration of bike trails in the Greater Vernon area. Don't believe the B.C. Parks' website which says there are "more than 14 kilometres" of trails. AllTrails says there are 29 great trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, birding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

From the classic Big Ed loop to spectacular views from the Lookout trail, the park has trails to suit all riders, says Tourism Vernon.

"Try out the fun blue flow trail Flovid but first, you’ll have to climb up Stonefree (named with tongue-in-cheek as there are many stones). If you are really looking to test your mettle, try the Killer King route with 50 kilometres of single-track and 1,800 metres of climbing."

The Bike Sheriff's favourite loop involves parking at the Red Gate on Kidston Road, then taking Corral Trail down to Cosens Bay for a snack break or lunch. Heading down is the ideal direction because it's easier going down than up, and you can enjoy incredible panoramic views of the “lake of a thousand colours." Kalamalka is a marl lake, rich in dissolved calcium carbonate, which produces hues ranging from cyan to indigo depending on the time of year.

The second half of this loop is climbing up Cosens Bay Trail to the parking lot, then taking roller coaster Comin' Round the Mountain trail back to the Red Gate.

The popular park is a mountain bike paradise with lots of challenging trails. It also has the north trailhead for the High Rim Trail, which will take hikers up the east ridge of Kalamalka Lake and all the way to Joe Rich east of Kelowna.

This prime example of North Okanagan grassland is dotted with ponderosa pines and Douglas firs. The spring wildflower show is truly spectacular. To date, 432 varieties of vascular plants have been identified in the park, rare for such a small area.

In March, B.C. Parks completed 32 new parking spaces (180 total) at the Twin Bays and Cosens Bay lots, including dedicated spaces for horse trailers at Twin Bays. Washroom facilities at Twin Bays were renovated and three accessible pit toilets added.

Of course, the ideal situation is multi-day camping at Ellison and Kekuli for multiple days of exploration. Starting directly from Ellison's main parking lot, the 40-plus kilometres of trails are perfect for beginners and kids. Nestled among trees, the soft forest floor provides flowy trails, ideal for mastering corners. One website claims there are 17 routes.

It's also right next to Predator Ridge, which has 35 kilometres of well-maintained trails that link to Ellison.

"Due to elevation gain, our bike trails are rated as fit beginner/intermediate difficulty,” says the resort’s website. “Ellison’s bike park features some of the best x-country trails in the Okanagan, and consists of beginner, intermediate and advanced difficulty-rated trails.”

Sovereign Lake Provincial Park is home to both Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre and SilverStar Ski Resort. The Sovereign Lake trail network is mostly blue and black, “not for the faint of heart," warns Tourism Vernon.

SilverStar Bike Park is known for some seriously awesome downhill and is proud to be one of the most progressive bike parks in the industry. According to the website.

With more than 100 kilometres of trails and three ways to experience the park – downhill, enduro and cross-country, this place is built for intense fun on two wheels. There’s also a competition-level pump track and slopestyle course for “grip it and-rip it.”

Built by riders for riders since 1994, it has 69 kilometres of downhill trails, 400 dirt jumps, 70 kilometres of cross-country trails, 870-plus berms, 551-metre vertical, 35-kilometre Beowulf X-XC Trail and three skill areas.

Other provincial parks in the North Okanagan include:

*Echo Lake: Tree-fringed lake southeast of Lumby preferred by solitude-seeking swimmers, sunbathers and anglers.

• Mabel Lake: Well off the beaten track with fishing.

• Mara: Popular day-use area with fishing, swimming, boating, and a family picnic area.

• Monashee: Some of the oldest rock formations in Western Canada and hiking.

• Mount Griffin: Remote park southwest of Three Valley Gap with three separate areas, partially surrounding Mount Griffin Ecological Reserve.

• Truman Dagnus Locheed: Former provincial park on the northeast side of Okanagan Lake, southwest of Vernon and transferred to Vernon in 2013, with hiking, picnic areas and wildlife observation.

• Upper Violet Creek: East of Salmon Arm. Established as a result of the Okanagan-Shuswap Land and Resource Management Plan. Serene natural reserve, with leisurely walking.

Photo: Predator Ridge Resort Predator Ridge, located next to Ellison Provincial Park, has 35 kilometres of well-maintained trails rated as fit beginner/intermediate difficulty.

