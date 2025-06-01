Regional District of North Okanagan has a variety of trail with lots of history

Photo: J.P. Squire One of the most scenic sections of the Grey Canal Trail is the hillside west of Vernon. Every spring, the bright yellow blooms of arrowleaf balsamroot aka Okanagan sunflowers adorn the gentle slopes.

(This is the eighth column in a series about the best trails to explore, city by city, regional district by regional district, in the Southern Interior.)

Trails in the Regional District of North Okanagan have history, lots of history.

From the Okanagan Rail Trail to the Grey Canal Trail, there is much to explore. Since the designation of the Trails Capital of B.C. in 1923, the RDNO has acquired even more trails, currently there is approximately 87 kilometres of trails compared to 50 kilometres two years ago, according to RDNO communications officer Stacey Raftus.

“We’re incredibly proud to offer a diverse network of high-quality trails throughout the North Okanagan. These trails reflect our commitment to outdoor recreation, community well-being and the natural beauty that makes our region unique.”

The most popular trail by far is the historic Okanagan Rail Trail, which encompasses regional district territory as well as the District of Coldstream. The Okanagan Indigenous People’s nysyilxcn name for the trail route is xwi? i? sw?k?na?qin, meaning “road of the Okanagan People.” Long before its use as a rail line, the syilx Okanagan people occupied and used this area for hunting, fishing, gathering, social and ceremonial purposes.

The rail line from Sicamous was initially built as a section of the Canadian Northern Railway. The 49-kilometre stretch from Coldstream to Kelowna was completed in 1925 but the latest operator, Kelowna Pacific Railway, ceased operations in 2013. Each of the four local governments bought their portion and most of the ORT was officially opened on Sept. 27, 2018.

Even earlier, the Grey Canal was constructed from Lavington to Okanagan Lake between 1906 and 1914. At 50 kilometres, it was at one time B.C.’s longest gravity-fed irrigation system from a single water source, and it sustained more than 20,000 acres of orchards and farmlands until 1970.

The Grey Canal is named after Albert Henry George, the fourth Earl Grey, Canada's ninth Governor General and owner of the Learmouth Ranch near Lavington and whose title also graces the CFL's Grey Cup.

Remnants of the elaborate system of ditches, siphons and flumes can still be found along the seven trail sections now open with interpretive signs (10 new) outlining its long history. The regional district is responsible for its maintenance as its owner.

The comprehensive Ribbons of Green Trails Society website, https://www.ribbonsofgreen.ca/, has trail descriptions, lists of multi-use paths and newest trails in Greater Vernon.

Parking for the Bella Vista section at the top of Crosby Road is being enlarged for four times the capacity and will have a permanent pit toilet, said Vernon outdoorsman Brian Sutch.

"They have also graded the steep climb going east out of the parking area toward Turtle Mountain so it is wheelchair accessible,” he added.

"RoGTS is planning a B.C. Trails day event for June 7," said society president Richard Stranks. "We will be setting up our events tent at the junction of Rocky Ridge Trail and Turtle Mountain Grey Canal Trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will be handing out free trail maps of the Greater Vernon area, etc., along with partnering with the Invasive Species Council of B.C. with informative educational pamphlets on invasive plants such as Scotch thistle."

Here are other North Okanagan regional district trails:

• BX Creek Trail—Two sections—BX Falls with several bridge crossings, steep stairs, three kilometres, short walk from Tillicum parking area (7025 Tillicum Road.). Also accessible from 6100 Star Road. Access to the second section through a black cottonwood riparian ecosystem is closer to town at 1695 Deleenheer Road.

• BX Ranch Trail—This 2.25-kilometre multi-use trail wraps around the former BX Ranch farmlands passing Mutrie Dog Park and ending at BX Ranch Dog Park (currently closed for parking lot upgrades). Access from 4122 East Vernon Rd.

• Coldstream Ranchlands Trails—190 Ravine Drive, 6.3-kilometre multi-use loop trail around its perimeter, west side doubles as a purpose-built mountain bike climbing trail to access Crown land for the multi-use Vernon Hill trail network. Additional one-kilometre trail connects to Grey Canal Trail.

The Coldstream Ranchlands trails, designed to avoid areas of high agricultural and ecological values, have a user-friendly climb for hikers, bikers and trail runners along the western edge. On the east side, a more challenging ascent or descent has rocky slopes above a ravine for a scenic and adventurous route.

• Kal/Crystal Waters Trail—12.5-kilometre trail above the ORT extends from the Vernon campus of Okanagan College in Coldstream to Crystal Waters Road in Lake Country. It follows the historical alignment of the original Highway 97 with panoramic views of Kalamalka Lake. More challenging than ORT with occasional broken/uneven asphalt.

• Middleton Mountain Trail—Prominent geographic feature at the head of Kalamalka Lake has stunning views. Portions of the trail are steep and require advanced fitness. The RDNO owns and operates the portion above Mount Ida Drive while the District of Coldstream operates the trails below.

• Swan Lake Nature Reserve and Trail—1.8-kilometre trail with a three-storey wildlife observation tower.

Photo: J.P. Squire Kal/Crystal Waters Trail runs between the Vernon campus of Okanagan College in Coldstream to Crystal Waters Road in Lake Country following the historical alignment of the original Highway 97.

