Vernon and North Okanagan receive official trails designation

Photo: J.P. Squire The west or Bella section of the Grey Canal Trail in Vernon provides panoramic views of the city and you can stop at Davison Orchards, 3111 Davison Rd., for a break, lunch or a picnic.

(This is part of a series about the best trails to explore, city by city, regional district by regional district, in the Southern Interior.)

Vernon is officially the Trails Capital of B.C., thanks to 300 kilometres of hiking and biking trails in the city and 500 kilometres in the North Okanagan.

The designation in 2023, by the Canadian Registrar of Trademarks, was the result of a Regional District of North Okanagan application, in partnership with the Ribbons of Green Trails Society, to emphasize the multitude and quality of trails in the area.

"The success in receiving this official mark recognizes the contribution of many individuals, community groups, businesses and local governments to the vibrancy and diversity of our trail networks," said the RDNO announcement.

However, figuring out the North Okanagan trail network is complicated due to the combination of city, regional district and provincial park governance, each with their own responsibilities.

Like earlier columns about the Central Okanagan, there will be three Making Tracks columns trail in the North Okanagan—the first about the City of Vernon, the second about the Regional District of North Okanagan (including Predator Ridge) and the third about provincial parks, specifically Kekuli, Ellison, Kalamalka Lake and Sovereign Lake (SilverStar Ski Resort/Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre).

The key trail information comes from Tourism Vernon, which is responsible for marketing on behalf of both the City of Vernon and RDNO. The 2023 Greater Vernon and Area Trails paper map is still available at the Community Services Building (beside the Vernon Museum) at 3001 32 Avenue, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday (except statutory holidays). The 2024-25 Official Visitors Guide also has a great four-page spread.

Tourism Vernon didn't have the budget to update the regional map but has just completed an extensive digital map—Greater Vernon Trails Map—which is available at trails.tourismvernon.com.

Photo: RDNO After the Canadian Registrar of Trademarks approval of the official designation, a committee led by the Ribbons of Green Trails Society selected this logo to add to trailhead signage.

The interactive map means you can choose all activities, alpine ski, biking, hiking or cross-county ski trails. You can also choose the level of difficulty—all difficulties, easy, moderate, difficult or most difficult. The colour-coded lines on the map reflect the level of difficulty, i.e. green is easy, blue is moderate and black is difficult.

The map also shows parking spots so you can drive to one end of a trail and do an out-and-back or park a vehicle at one end and a second vehicle at the other end for one-way exploration.

Elevation lines (200-metre intervals) show the elevation changes. Lines closer together indicate steep terrain and wider spaces indicate relatively flat topography.

You can also search by trail name by clicking on the magnifying glass icon at the bottom of the page.

After enlarging the map, you can click on the dark circle line on the right side of the city for Coldstream Ranchlands, for example. Under “more details,” you will find a description such as, “hiking, snowshoeing, 8.51 kilometres, difficult.” There will be a photo, an elevation graph and text with all the crucial information required by hikers and cyclists and a more detailed description: "A scenic climb trail on Vernon Hill above Coldstream Valley Estates. A loop trail with amazing views over Okanagan Lake, Kalamalka Lake, Middleton Mountain, Coldstream Valley and Bluenose Mountain. The elevation change is 324 metres; highest point at 1,011 metres.

"Features: The trail zigs and zags through grasslands, forests and above a steep ravine. West side of loop doubles as a mountain bike climbing trail to access Vernon Hill crown lands. East side is a more challenging ascent or descent with rocky slopes above a steep ravine. Not recommended for biking.

"Central portion of property remains undeveloped and is home to a rich diversity of wildlife. Several wooden cattle gate crossings allow access to enter this protected area. Please stay on designated trails. At loop trailhead, an additional one-kilometre trail, connects the Coldstream Ranchlands with the Grey Canal Trail."

The Middleton Mountain Loop is recommended for hiking and biking with a 3.51-kilometre trail rated as difficult or black.

"Situated at the summit of Middleton Mountain, Farnsworth Nature Reserve protects the surrounding native grassland and wildlife. Three loop trails at the summit offer 360-degree views of Greater Vernon. Across from the Emerald Views housing complex on Mount Ida Drive, a trailhead sign indicates the trail to the summit of Middleton Mountain. Steep stairs ascend to the summit.

"Features: Bluebird Trail, North Loop Trail, Middle Loop Trail and South Loop Trail offer hikers views of Kalamalka Lake, Coldstream Valley, Monashee Mountains, Swan Lake and the City of Vernon. Grassland wildlife includes deer, marmot, bluebirds, meadowlarks, quail, eagles, vultures and hawks. Abundant variety of wildflowers from early spring to mid-June. Dispersed along the hiking trails are benches and interpretive signs describing the geology, flora and fauna of Middleton Mountain."

Photo: J.P. Squire A walking or biking tour of Vernon will bring you to numerous beaches and panoramic views like this at Canoe Beach on the east arm of Okanagan Lake. The bay had a pre-contact Okanagan-Syilx village site and a canoe skid of logs to pull canoes out of the water.

