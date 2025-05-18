West Kelowna's unique trails and backcountry attractions

Photo: J.P Squire The Boucherie Rush Trail, above, takes you to the summit of an extinct volcano that is 50-60 million years old. After climbing a series of switchbacks up 275 metres, the reward is incredible panoramic views south, north and east.

(This is the sixth column in a series about the best trails to explore, city by city, regional district by regional district, in the Southern Interior.)

The City of West Kelowna is relatively young compared to other Okanagan cities.

It only became a (district) municipality in 2007 and a city in 2015. However, it has a long history of recreation trails—from the historic Fur Brigade Trail to the Gellatly Bay multi-use pathway to paths up Mt. Boucherie, an extinct volcano.

Many thanks go to the Gellatly Bay Trails and Parks Society, a not-for-profit volunteer group established as an independent organization by the Westbank Rotary Club in 1986. It was initially known as the Gellatly Bay Aquatic and Park Society (from 1985 to 2001).

"We are dedicated to continuing to find opportunities to build trails and initiate activities to raise public awareness of the enjoyment and benefits of trails on the Westside," says its website.

"Many of the heavily-used trails and parks in West Kelowna exist by virtue of our efforts over the years. For example, the Gellatly Bay foreshore trail was constructed by the society and the Westbank Rotary Club in 1994. Several other West Kelowna landmarks have also benefitted from our efforts, such as the Powers Creek trail and the Boucherie/Pritchard Road trails."

The society initially worked on Gellatly Bay waterfront improvements, then focused on a trail up Powers Creek through Glen Canyon Regional Park. The first set of stairs was built in Lower Glen Canyon Regional Park between 1999 to 2001, providing easier access to 7.3-metre, two-tier waterfalls and Powers Creek Falls Bridge.

The society's long-term goal was Trail 2000 (now called the Westside Trail), a multi-use path from the Bennett Bridge to Peachland. Sections were completed in 2002-03 along Boucherie Road from Rotary Beach Park to Pritchard Road. Then the section from Whitworth Road to Goats Peak Regional Park was completed.

The latest section, expected to open this spring, is a three-metre, multi-use trail from Seclusion Bay Road 2.2 kilometres to Buchanan Road in Peachland below Highway 97 (Drought Hill). It is a crucial link in the Trail of the Okanagans, the long-term vision for a trail from West Kelowna to Brewster, Wash.

Every spring, the society's annual fundraiser, March for Parks, offers three different levels of hikes to not only raise money for its projects but to expand the public's knowledge of hillside treks and fields of flowers to waterfalls and stunning panoramic views.

The City of West Kelowna offers two key resources—the website, visitwestside.com and the West Kelowna Visitor Centre in the Westbank Museum (2376 Dobbin Road.) for brochures and local knowledge.

The key webpage is, visitwestside.com/west-kelowna-guides where you can find not only a trail guide for hiking biking but a birding map and guide, the Farm Loop map and the 2025-2026 Visitor Guide.

The excellent trail guide, available as a paper booklet and for download online, has descriptions and trail maps for eight local, regional and provincial parks—Glen Canyon South, Goats Peak, Kalamoir, Bear Creek, McDougall Rim, Mt. Boucherie, Smith Creek and Rose Valley. McDougall Rim and Rose Valley are temporarily closed due to the 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire.

"With more than 636 hectares of parks and recreational space, it shouldn’t be too hard to find a trail. Most of the trails in our area are rated moderate with a few easy and difficult trails," says the website.

"The Westside (as the locals like to call it) has always been appreciated for its quiet beaches, rolling hills of orchards and fantastic outdoor activities. Our landscapes are the most photographed in the Okanagan Valley.

"Our dormant volcano, Mt Boucherie, has created a terrain that is dynamic and interesting, while at the same time rich and lush. Its volcanic soil has primed the land for growing premium grapes. These vineyards, coupled with lake views and vistas make for some spectacular pictures."

And there's more to come after the recreational trails master plan was updated last year (https://issuu.com/westkelownacity/docs/recreational_trails_master_plan).

Since the plan was completed in late 2024, city council could not consider its recommendations in time for the 2025 budget. However, city staff will seek to include projects in future budgets.

The West Kelowna Trail Crew Society also played a key role in developing and maintaining West Kelowna trails. It recently merged with the Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan (MTBco), which will be the focus of a future column.

MTBco helps manage more than 400 kilometres of trails in six major trail networks on both sides of Okanagan Lake—Gillard, Crawford, Knox Mountain, Lake Country, Smith Creek and Rose Valley.

Photo: J.P. Squire The City of West Kelowna has numerous waterfront viewpoints, above. The most popular is the Gellatly Bay multi-purpose trail which was constructed by the Gellatly Bay Trails and Parks Society and the Westbank Rotary Club in 1994.

