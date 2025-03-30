Caring for your bike much easier with these techniques

Photo: J.P. Squire A plastic chain-degreaser filled with biodegradable chain cleaner uses brushes to remove chain lube and dirt buildup. The leftover liquid from a second or third cleaning can be poured into a tuna can and a brush used to clean the cassette and derailleur.

This is the fourth column in a series about maintenance, repair and riding tips for your bike or e-bike.

Use dry lube chain lubrication in the hot and dry Okanagan, not WD-40, not cooking oil, not automotive engine oil or motorcycle chain lube (the latter has higher chain speeds). Dry lube is thin, evaporates and leaves a Teflon lubricant on the chain.

Use a biodegradable chain cleaner. A plastic chain-degrease chamber with brushes does a decent job of removing grease and dirt buildup. Use often, especially after dry, dusty trails.

You can move the braided edge of a dishcloth soaked in cleaner up and down to clean chain rings. A stiff brush can also clean the chain ring and the derailleur using the leftover liquid from the second or third chain cleaning (in a tuna can) if it's not too dirty.

Don't use automotive fluids on disc brakes. If you get chain lube or degreaser on a disc, clean it off with rubbing alcohol.

Tire levers are only used to remove a flat tire or to replace it but not to remount it. Use tire levers opposite the valve stem. When remounting the tire, push the edges of the tire deep into the rim. Don't use the ends of your fingers to roll the tire back onto the rim but use the palms of your hands for more power.

If the last bit of tire doesn't want to go over the rim, press with your hands along the opposite side of the tire, pull and stretch the rubber tire like an elastic band. If you leave the tire out in the sun for 10 minutes, it becomes more pliable.

When mounting a tubeless tire, the Sheriff wipes tire sealant around both sides of the tire rim to ensure a good seal. A sharp blast of air is needed to pop the tire rim out.

Once a flat tube is removed, hole found and marked (tire still on rim), place the tube valve next to the valve hole in the rim. Cup your hand over the tube outside the tire tread and slide your hands and tube around the tire and rim until you get to the marked hole in the tube. That's where (on the tire) you will hopefully find whatever caused the flat, e.g. nail, glass or especially in the South Okanagan, a cactus thorn or puncture vine needle.

Some tires are thicker and puncture-resistant. You can also use Slime tube sealant to seal any leaks as they occur either in tube or tubeless tires. The Sheriff bought the single-dose bottle and a large bottle which he uses to refill the single-dose bottle.

As Slime ages, it can ball up and you can sometimes hear it rolling around inside a tube tire. Then it's time for a new tube. Slime can also be used in dirt bikes, wheelbarrows and riding mowers.

When using a new tube, inflate it slightly to make it easier to insert under the tire. If the tube valve is crooked after inflating, let a little air out and move the tire and tube around the rim enough to straighten it out. When a tube is under-inflated, the tire can move around while you are cycling.

The inside of a rim has a rim strip which separates the tube from the ends of the spokes. However, strips can shift and wear out so check them if you are repairing a flat or replacing a worn tire. A rim strip also keeps the air in a tubeless tire.

When placing the rear tire and rim back on the upside-down bike, it will be easier (the chain will be loose) if the chain is on the smallest gear at the front and the smallest gear at the rear. Pull the end of the derailleur to the rear as you slide the tire/rim back into the axle slots.

The bracket on rim brakes (not disc brakes) must be undone to get the tire/rim on and off. But don't forget to reset it and check that brake pads are properly aligned. Toe in slightly can reduce or eliminate squealing.

The quick release on the axle should be pressed down with the palm of your hand. Once the bike is upright, undo the quick release and re-tighten it with the pressure of two fingers. Check that the tire and rim are centred in the brake area.

Photo: J.P. Squire The technique used to remove and replace the rear bicycle tire is switching the chain to the smallest gear on the rear cassette so the chain is as loose as it gets, then pulling the end of the derailleur to the rear as you slide the tire/rim back into the axle slots.

