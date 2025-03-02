Arrival of March signals the start of a new cycling year

Photo: J.P. Squire The Okanagan's mild winter meant many cyclists didn't put their bicycles into storage but took advantage of every sunny, warm day for shorter rides wearing several layers of clothing. Paved bike paths and trails in Kelowna remained mostly passable.

March. Warm temperatures. Sunshine. Blue skies. Time to dust off the bike.

It's that time of year again, when the hearts of cyclists start to pound, their lungs fill with fresh air and their legs ache from unaccustomed pedalling.

It's also time to line up for spring tune-ups at bike shops in the Southern Interior, something you should done it in January. The sight of all those bicycles hitting the road and trails will no doubt prompt many non-cyclists to swear: "This is the year I buy a bike and explore all the trails I've been reading about (on Castanet)."

For those who don't know the basics of buying a new, or new-to-you, bicycle (or want to improvetheir ride), here are the Bike Sheriff's tips with a few references to www.bicycle-guider.com.

Depending on the manufacturer, bike frames can come in as many as five sizes but there is a lack of standardization across brands so don't rely solely on bike size labels such as XS, S, M, L and XL.

Manufacturers also use different sizing measurements, such as centimetres and inches, so it becomes even more complicated. Sizing methods also differ based on bike type: road, mountain and hybrid.

Constant Companion Carmen thought she needed a medium full-suspension mountain bike but one website indicated she was borderline small-medium and another calculated she was a small.

This website (bicycle-guider.com/bike-articles/bike-size-chart) has a mountain bike chart which combines your height in inches (and centimetres), leg inseam (in both), seat post length in inches and size label. For example, a rider who is five-feet, five-inches to five-feet, nine-inches tall (168-178 cm) and has a leg inseam of 26 inches to 31 inches (66–78 cm) would need a seat post length of 17 inches to 18 inches, or a medium. (Note: A novice sometimes can't tell the difference in size during a short test ride unless the size is way off.)

Now you have decided on the bike size and made the financial commitment, it's time to look critically at how you can customize your bike. The Sheriff has lost track of how many equipment changes and upgrades he has completed to fine-tune his Trek Powerfly 5 e-bike. CCC jokes he has converted a hard-tail mountain bike into a hybrid. Guilty. But it's good for streets and trails.

Think of the three contact points (five actually)— hands on the handlebar, bum in the saddle and feet on the pedals.

Your first decision is how upright (back straight) you want to be. The easiest adjustment is with the stem, stem spacers and the handlebar. There are probably 30 different stem options to vary not only the height but to bring the handlebar closer to you or further away. There is also an adjustable (heavier) stem that rotates at an angle up and down, and is then tightened at the correct height. A newer style of stem can move up and down by adding or removing a small number of spacers.

Almost every mountain bike and many others come with a flat (straight) handlebar. The Sheriff bought a riser bar to bring his hands higher, and then a stem extension to bring them even higher.

The riser bar allows you to sit further upright with less weight on the handlebar, which can alleviate stress or pain in the wrists, arms and back. You can also adjust what is called the handlebar “back sweep,” the angle at which the bar bends back from the stem to offer you an even more comfortable grip.

The wider the handlebar, the more leverage and control you have. It makes turning easier and requires less energy. However, if you find the standard or riser handlebar too long, a local bike shop can trim both ends.

Next, you should choose a comfortable saddle. With hundreds of sizes, shapes and soft-vs-hard feel to check out, try before you buy. Examine the width of the front or "nose" of the saddle which will fit between your thighs. If it is too wide, it could potentially rub or chafe your inner thighs so you should choose a narrower nose.

Many saddles come with a cutout in the middle which takes the pressure off that area of your body. They're intended for both men and women now.

Next week: More tips on saddles, pedals and riding.

Photo: J.P. Squire This Trek Powerfly 5 e-bike was customized in numerous ways including a riser handlebar, stem extension, cushy saddle, Thudbuster suspension post, rear panier rack, knobby tubeless mountain bike tires and tire sealant.

