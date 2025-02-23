Ski season winding down but still lots to do on the hills

Photo: Andrew Jay, Big White Ski Resort AltiTunes Music Festival, Canada's biggest apr?s-ski festival, returns to Big White Ski Resort at the end of the 2024-25 season. Headlining the two-day event are Grammy-nominated indie-electronic duo Bob Moses on April 4 and chart-topping superstars Loud Luxury on April 5.

The 2024-25 ski and snowboard season is winding down but there are still lots of reasons to hit the slopes with an avalanche of special events and activities at the Southern Interior's biggest downhill resorts.

Big White Ski Resort

Feb. 28-March 2: Slopeside Pride is a full line-up of events from family-friendly activities to high-voltage nightlife with top-tier talent.

March 8: International Women's Ski Day with Olympic skier Kelsey Serwa. Try out Elan's 2025-26 ski lineup, have lunch with friends, enjoy an afternoon yoga session and then après ski at Happy Valley Day Lodge.

March 12-13, 26-27: Loose Moose Challenge. Uncover hidden letters on blue runs to discover the hidden word and win prizes.

March 21: Jr. Chef Challenge is an exciting culinary adventure where children put their cooking talents to the test. It is sold out but spectators are welcome.

April 4-5: AltiTunes Music Festival. Canada's biggest après-ski festival will return. Headlining will be Bob Moses, the Grammy-nominated duo known for their emotive dance sound and Loud Luxury, the Juno Award-winning pair behind the hit, Body.

April 6: Last day of the season.

SilverStar Mountain Resort

Feb. 26: Final day of the B.C. Snowboard Slopestyle competition in the main terrain park.

Feb. 28: Final event of the Peter Dorey Memorial Club Bamboo Race series in honour of the former coach of the Vernon Ski Club and SilverStar Freestyle Club.

March 8: Opera on the Mountain with duo Voix du Coeur featuring soprano Jay Laflamme and tenor and violinist Denis Letourneau.

March 9, April 6: Monthly Winter Music Series presented by Destination SilverStar with live performances in the village.

March 21: Train Wreck Comedy at the National Altitude Training Centre with some of Canada’s top stand-up comedians.

March 24-28: 2025 U16 Western Championship. Alpine Canada-sanctioned event hosted by SilverStar and Vernon Ski Club.

March 28-April 6: Seismic Spring Mountain Festival. Ten days of sport, music, art and mountain fun, including the Polson Artisan Market, Green Tire Giveaway by Nokian Tyres, Seismic Season Finale Rail Jam, NITP (Nothing In The Pantry) Ride Day and SkiiTour with the DJ and production duo from Whistler.

April 5: Retro Day. Wear ski outfits from the 1980s and 1990s with prizes for best dressed skier.

April 5-6: Fourth annual Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon.

April 6: Free winter season pass-holder barbecue and Hawaiian Shirt Day on the last day of the season.

Sun Peaks Resort

Feb. 23: Last day of the Freestyle B.C.'s Timber Tour, hosted by the resort and Sun Peaks Freestyle Club.

Feb. 28-March 2: Peak Pride returns with a variety of events, including drag performances, a lively pride parade and après-ski festivities.

March 1-2: Spring Fling Camp is a two-day ski improvement camp with CSIA instructors.

March 8: Stunt N' Stroll Village Rail Jam with prizes.

March 16-19: Final stop of the B.C. Snowboard provincial series.

March 20: Ski Down in Gowns. Wear your favourite gown or tuxuedo for the day.

March 21-22: Twentieth annual Hub International Nancy Greene Festival, the biggest Nancy Greene Ski League festival in Canada. As many as 2,000 guests, including 600 children, are expected. A speed trap, dual GS, jump contest, skier X-style “kombi” course, moguls and other fun events for kids.

March 25: B.C. Snowboard Grom Series camp for skiers aged eight to 14 years of age. It’s part of the Canada Snowboard Riders development program.

March 27-30: Savour Festival: A celebration of gastronomy, culture and creativity.

March 29: NITP (Nothing in the Pantry) Women's Ride Day in the Base Camp Terrain Park.

March 30: Garden Party Rail Jam will be open format for all athletes.

April 12-13: Wonder Weekend. Final weekend of winter lift operations.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

March 6-9: International Freeskiers Association Junior 2* for young skiers age seven to 19 years of age, the next generation in B.C. and Alberta.

March 10-17: 2025 Yeti Natural Selection Tour. Twenty-four of the world's best snowboarders go head-to-head in the backcountry for the Natural Selection title.

March 23, April 13: Locals Day with $20 lift tickets and 50 per cent of proceeds going to the Revelstoke Foundation. $10 standard rentals and 50 per cent off high-performance rentals. $20 group lessons for residents of Nakusp and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), which includes Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Golden.

March 23: Rail Jam Series. Custom-built course, categories for male, female, ski and snowboard.

April 14: Last day of the season.

