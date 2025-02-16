A few tips to start cross-country skiing this winter

Photo: J.P. Squire Cross-country ski instructor Lyle Nicholson demonstrates the proper weight shift from one leg to the other during an introductory classic ski lesson at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club, located on McCulloch Road, six kilometres past the Big White Road turn-off.

Many cross-country ski instructors say it's relatively easy to learn how to skate ski but even they are still learning to fine-tune their classic technique after a decade or more of hitting the trails.

Here are the basics of classic skiing technique to get you started.

The introductory movement down a track-set trail is called a diagonal stride—sliding each foot forward as the opposite arm pushes down. Place your hands close to your shoulders, elbows by your side (think praying mantis) and push straight down on the poles which are pointed toward the rear. Lean forward with your weight on the ball or front of the foot. The centre of your chest should be ahead. In other words, lead with your heart. If your torso rises as each leg comes forward, instant acceleration.

The secret is proper weight transfer from leg to leg. Some instructors get students to practice that shift while walking without skis, lifting the free leg and pausing to emphasize the crucial weight shift to the other leg before another step. Then, with one ski on, putting all your weight on the ski and sliding forward. Then switch the ski to the other leg.

It's also much easier to get out of the track by putting all your weight on your right leg, lifting your left leg and stepping out of the left track. Then, step out of the right track. All before you gain too much speed.

Remember—nose, knees and toes. These three should line up as each bent leg accepts the entire weight of the body. Your head should move side-to-side so your nose is over your right knee, then over the left knee which helps with weight shift.

The correct poling technique is to keep poles at an angle pointing back so you are always pushing forward when tips dig into the snow. There's not much push if poles are straight down beside your body. Have someone watch to ensure each pole tip hits the snow slightly behind your boots.

Pole straps should be adjusted. Slip your hand into each strap from the bottom so that when you grip the pole, the strap lays flat inside your palm. Don't strangle the pole grip with your hand but keep fingers loose using wrist pressure against the strap as you push. Straps should be tight enough that when your hands are behind you, the top of the grip should be stuck between your forefinger and thumb to maintain pole control.

The most important safety manoeuvre is stopping by creating a snowplow, the same one used in downhill skiing. Kids know it as the pizza pie. Start standing up, flex your ankles and bend your knees so they drop by five centimetres (two inches). Keep your hips forward so you are not crouching (aka the outhouse position) with your weight equal on both skis.

Your skis then move into a V shape, tips together and tails apart, with your knees slightly tilted toward each other. As your knees turn more and more inward (pigeon-toed), your skis turn onto their inside edges giving you more stopping power.

Skiers should descend a hill one at a time. Many beginners hold their poles straight out on each side with their hands in front of them as if they are driving. The length of the poles to each side is similar to the long pole used by tightrope walkers to provide stability.

Constant Companion Carmen doesn't like poles out like that in case she wants to pass on a hill, going faster than the Ski Sheriff. Bad girl. No passing.

So, see you on the trails and watch out for CCC trying to pass on the hills.

•••

Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club is hosting a Family Day celebration 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on tomorrow (Monday).

"We'll have a bonfire for people to roast their lunch or to enjoy a picnic inside our cozy Main Cabin. The club will have hot drinks and cookies on hand," said vice-president Lisa Howard.

Festivities will include a short snowshoe treasure hunt in the woods for kids, a Silly Hat parade at 11 a.m. with prizes, toboggan hill and a self-guided scavenger hunt on skis and snowshoes.

MEC will offer snowshoe rentals at a special rate of $10 per set, or $15 for two sets, at the Main Cabin. Trail fees will be discounted to youth rates for non-members—$10 for skiing and $5 for snowshoeing. Children under five are always free.

Photo: J.P. Squire Cross-country ski instructor Sarah Creasor watches as students in a classic ski lesson practise their diagonal stride on the Log Cabin Trail at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club on McCulloch Road opposite McCulloch Lake.

