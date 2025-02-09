How to choose the right cross-country ski equipment

Photo: J.P. Squire Classic ski instructor Lisa Howard illustrates the correct poling technique during lessons at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club. Her right pole hits the snow behind the opposite or left foot as she glides forward.

One of the biggest questions at Southern Interior cross-country ski swaps is the proper length for skis and poles while fitting boots. It is relatively easy to answer.

Boots should, above all, be comfortable but firm and warm enough that your feet don't freeze. When fitting boots, always bring the socks you intend to wear while skiing since many pairs for winter wear are thicker than those you wear year-round.

If you are like the Ski Sheriff, who suffers from cold feet (and hands), make sure there is enough room in your cross-country ski boots for chemical foot warmers or battery-heated insoles.

New boots develop a fit memory as they stretch to accommodate your particular foot size. If you have the opportunity at a retailer, carefully walk around with your foot flexing inside to see if there are any painful spots. Constant Companion Carmen has wide feet so many boots are too narrow for her.

Once you get home, wear them when you are sitting around (not slipping on hardwood floors) because warm feet will stretch them where needed for a custom fit.

As a general rule, ski poles for classic technique should fit between the top of your shoulder and arm pit when held straight up and down. Skate poles should be longer, between your nose and ears. However, as you improve, length becomes a personal choice.

The Sheriff prefers the action method to determine proper length. In classic technique, start by gauging how high you are comfortable raising your arms in front of you before planting each pole at an angle pointing back, hitting the snow between your heel and the length of your boot back. Get feedback from someone watching you.

In skate skiing, a completely different technique, your hands are generally raised over your head so the poles have to be longer to hit the snow at the angle most comfortable for you.

Buy slightly longer poles than you think you need or are recommended since you can remove the pole grips and cut a short piece off. If the poles are too long, they could trip you.

The length of your skis depends on your height, weight, skiing style and ability. There isn't an exact formula but generally classic cross-country skis should be 15 to 20 centimetres longer than your height, according to Salomon.

The most important factor is your weight. When you lay classic skis on the ground, you will notice only the tip and tail make contact. The middle remains arched above the ground, referred to as camber.

When you take the weight of one foot off its ski, the camber reduces the pressure on the kick or grip zone and promotes gliding. This should give a bouncing sensation.

Most cross-country ski shops have a classic camber gauge—two thin sheets of metal that slide in from the ends of a single ski as one foot stands in the middle and flattens it. When both sheets stop, that's your kick or grip zone. The proper distance is generally the length of your skins, fish scale or grip wax zone, plus a short distance to accommodate the additional weight of your ski clothing, backpack, etc.

If the grip zone is too short, you won't get the most efficient grip and the camber is too weak. If the grip zone is too long (there is no grip on your glide zone), you need a stronger camber.

If you want to try this at home, cut short pieces of paper, space them under the middle of one ski (binding should be off the floor due to camber), stand on one foot behind the binding and have someone try to pull the strips out. They shouldn't come out from under your foot and a short distance on either side.

Similarly, skate skis must match your height and weight with the proper camber—stiff enough to remain flexed when your weight is light on the ski, but soft enough to flatten the ski to push.

•••

At KcKinney Nordic Ski Club, "three of us installed new snowshoe trails maps (Tuesday)," said Trevor Gambell. Each 32-by-32 inch sign contains colour-coded trails with their names (after local wild animals), distances between shelters and degrees of snowshoeing difficulty.

Two maps are located at the parking area trailheads, one is at the parking area another is inside the Henry Mann Shelter. There is also a map is inside the Junction Shelter and one inside the Eagle Lookout Shelter.

Photo: Telemark Nordic CLub This diagram was used at the Telemark Nordic Club's ski swap to illustrate the correct length of poles for classic and skate technique. Skate poles are longer because it is a different cross-country skiing technique.

