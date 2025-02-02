Ski and snowboard waxing basics for downhill, cross-country beginners

Photo: Contributed These are the hot waxing essentials: hot waxing table, waxing iron, plastic scraper, variety of waxes rated for temperature, nylon brush, wax remover, brass/bronze base brush and abrasive pads from soft to more stiff.

For the past 20-plus years, the Ski Sheriff has posted tips about using the proper equipment for downhill and cross-country skiing, its maintenance and skiing technique.

The first downhill skiing columns, in the early 1980s, were all about where to go for the best powder. But then, the Sheriff met Constant Companion Carmen, who did both downhill and cross-country skiing. Both the two Virgos love practical advice and sharing it.

So, the Sheriff enrolled in a free introductory classic ski lesson at Kelowna Nordic Ski Club, now the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club. The Sheriff wrote notes and took photos of instructor Cam Forbes as he demonstrated the proper classic technique (as opposed to skating).

Brenda, a long-time hiking,skiing and kayaking buddy, said, "Put this in your Making Tracks column because I'm never going to remember everything he said."

The Sheriff remembers hearing that people generally retain less than one-half of what they are told during verbal instruction. And a week after that, only a few points.

Many downhill and cross-country skiers do their own (ski) waxing. Real “keeners” even file their downhill ski edges. Cross-country skiers can be the most dedicated (and the process is more complicated), so here is a summary applicable mainly to cross-country, with some application to downhill.

There are three types of cross-country skis—waxless, waxable and skate. Contrary to the name, waxless skis aren't truly waxless and they are different in that the latest versions have a hairy "skin" grip surface under your boot. The hairs point toward the tail so they catch in the snow when you put weight on the ski and the other foot slides forward. They evolved from “fish scale” models, which have small sharp discs pointing toward the tail. Few retailers sell fish scale anymore but there are still a lot around. The Sheriff still uses a pair.

Do not put wax on the skins or fish scale because it ruins their grip on the snow. In fact, regularly check the skins and fish scale, and remove any wax with wax remover (use sparingly) that collected there from your skis or was left on the trail. If snow sticks to the fish scale, you can rub, or spray on, silicon. (It comes in a can with a foam applicator or spray nozzle).

The other parts of waxless skis—the tips and tails—require 12 to 15 grams of glide wax matching the snow temperature. Wax doesn't last all season, just five to seven days out.

Waxable skis require the same kind of glide wax on the tips and tails to match the snow temperature. But under your ski boot, the kick zone, special wax grips the snow just like skins or fish scale. This grip wax also has to match the snow temperature (not the air temperature). Some diehard skiers even bring a thermometer.

Skate skis have glide wax from tip to tail because they move across the snow like ice skates. The same is true for downhill skis and snowboards. It's all about the glide. The faster, the better.

The basics of hot waxing begin with a suitable work surface. Virtually all cross-country ski areas have a wax room or similar area where you can plug in your waxing iron and have a ski mounting system to firmly hold your skis.

As an experiment many years ago, the Sheriff bought a piece of plywood, covered it in plastic, and attached a flat clamp in the middle. It worked so well it is still used. YouTube has numerous videos to illustrate the waxing process.

The Sheriff likes to clean and wax skis at the beginning and then at season end to seal them for off-season storage. It's actually impossible to wax your skis too much.

The hot waxing essentials are all in a Princess Auto tool bag—waxing iron (max 225 F), plastic scraper, variety of waxes rated for temperature, nylon brush, wax remover, brass/bronze base brush and abrasive pads from soft to more stiff.

After the initial hot waxing in November, the Sheriff cheats a little by quickly wiping on a liquid glide wax just before rushing out the door.

