Cold weather tips for mid-winter outdoor adventures

Mother Nature kindly provided us with a warning this week that winter is still with us, and we need to remember everything we've learned from going out unprepared.

The Ski Sheriff has long arms and legs which means warm blood has to travel further to keep his hands and feet from freezing when the temperature dips to -15 C. That's his and Constant Companion Carmen's limit for most outdoor adventures.

Based on his long, sad history of inadequate preparation, here's what he has learned by trial and error, from goose-bumped bald head to numb toes.

Headwear

Choosing the proper tuque depends on your activity. If you are cross-country skiing, it's non-stop muscular effort which produces lots of heat. The Sheriff has several to choose from in the blue plastic Ikea bag used to carry ski, kayak and hiking gear.

He also has several balaclavas which can fit under a ski (or e-bike) helmet. He's also seen in a headband which has two pockets for chemical hand warmers.

Neck warmers or tubes come in a variety of thicknesses and lengths. The Sheriff prefers a thick one long enough to stretch over his mouth and nose, and tucked up tight to downhill goggles. Your hot breath will keep the nose and cheeks from frostbite. You can use a decorative scarf if you are in fashion mode.

Outerwear

The Sheriff has several Arctic-level winter coats for downhill. Remember, there is a wind just from the speed of high-speed chairlifts and you are sitting without creating much body heat.

For cross-country skiing, he believes in layer, layer, layer. Long underwear and stretchy ski pants, plus plastic snow pants for when it's frigid or windy. Merino long-sleeved shirt (maybe two), merino zip sweater, down vest (when it’s -15 C) and a windbreaker. The rule is to be cool in the parking lot. The zippers of the windbreaker and sweater can be fully or partially undone for temperature control. Sweating is bad. However, wool can be wet but still keep you warm.

If in a lesson, there could be some standing around before you start practising or if you are skiing with someone slower and have to stop regularly to let them catch up, so take that into consideration.

Footwear

Some downhill ski boots (like CCC's) come with battery heaters. The Sheriff tried battery-heated socks from an automotive retailer but found the D cell on the top of each sock heavy. The electric wire to the toe heater eventually broke, leaving a scratchy wire end under his foot.

The second option is heated insoles. Some have a remote control for low, medium and high heat, while the Sheriff's latest models have the heat control in the heel so you have to remove your boots and insoles to change settings.

You quickly learn the best setting for 0 C, -5 C and -10 C but remember the higher the heat setting, the shorter the burn time.

Hands

Battery-heated gloves are available but pricey. Mitts are warmer than five-finger gloves. The Sheriff has thick winter mitts, plus thick mittens inside plastic outer mitts, and adds chemical hand warmers. One pair is expensive so the Sheriff buys multi-pack boxes.

Remember to open the package before you arrive, shake the iron oxide inside to start the chemical reaction and put them inside gloves to warm up before hands go inside.

There are also chemical warmers for the torso and feet. However, proper-fitting footwear may not have enough room to place them (possibly with a sticky pad) on the bottom or top of your feet (without the warmer sliding around). Underfoot, your foot pressure squeezing out the air could slow or stop the warming.

Ultimately, if it's that bone-chilling, you can shorten your outing or stop at a heated cabin to warm up with the thermos of hot chocolate, tea or coffee in your backpack or waist pack. An energy bar will work from your insides. Those packs could also hold alternatives to what you are wearing or extra layers.

Almost every sunny day this winter (with no snow), the Sheriff and CCC have been e-biking in the valley bottom, using their cross-country ski gear. Shorter outings but pleasurable, thanks to the above warmth protection.

Big White Ski Resort is launching its new Learn and Turn Beginner Friday Night program this month. The Ski and Snowboard School has affordable instruction for complete beginners to skiing or snowboarding at the Magic Carpet area. Masters Monday and Ladies’ Day programs are also back.

Photo: McKinney Nordic Ski Club McKinney Nordic Ski Club in the South Okanagan is reporting that all of its snowshoe trails are now packed, set and (mostly) cleared of trees. It is difficult to keep trails cleared this season because a lot of snow is causing many trees to snap and fall.

