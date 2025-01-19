South Okanagan cross-country ski area goes snowshoe-only

Photo: Neil Bousquet McKinney Nordic Ski Club has several cabins for a rest stop, snacks or lunch. The Henry Mann Shelter, above, is next to the parking lot. Mann of Rossland, who passed away on April 2, 2015, was known as a great skier, plus a world-renowned architect.

The sad demise of the McKinney Nordic Ski Club's cross-country ski operation for three seasons is a cautionary tale for other cross-country ski areas.

At the onset of the 2024-25 season, the Ski Sheriff got the impression McKinney, located on McKinney Road, east of Oliver, was on life-support for the past two seasons and had passed away. Its ancient groomer was sold and no trails were groomed last year due to the groomer's ill health. But its website (mckinneynordicskiclub.com) said it had nine kilometres of groomed cross-country ski trails and five kilometres of marked snowshoe trails.

In mid-November, the Sheriff sought more information through its Facebook page but eventually received only a forwarded message about snowshoeing. Since then, there are signs of life, thanks to two dedicated seniors.

As snow began to accumulate, Trevor Gambell and Jerry Monahan spent many hours developing and maintaining snowshoe trails. However, their combined age is just under 160 years. So, of course, the Sheriff wondered how much longer they can, or are willing to, continue.

Photo: Trevor Gambell Gambell and Jerry Monahan have prepared this first draft of a new snowshoe trail map for the ski/snowshoe area east of Oliver operated by the McKinney Nordic Ski Club. They hope to post it by the start of February.

On Nov. 28, the McKinney Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Forum on Facebook (195 members) confirmed: "To all skiers and snowshoers! As the new season (is) approaching, we would normally be getting our trails ready for our trails users. With the retirement of our groomer Al and Grumpy the Snowcat, we aren't able to groom our ski trails again, but snowshoe trails will be maintained (to our) our volunteers best ability. Our club executives are currently working on finding solutions to be able to groom again. Please note: We are not seeking memberships and not collecting donations at this time. And we thank you for understanding, your patience and support. More updates to come!"

Since then, the only Facebook updates have been about which snowshoe trails were packed.

On Dec. 9, Julie King posted: "The trail from Lower Shelter up to Eagle Shelter has now been tracked. There is a lot of deadfall on this trail, so be prepared to go up and over or around many fallen trees. And (it’s) best to stay on the tracked trail."

Her Dec. 10 update: "The parking lot has now been cleared and two volunteers tracked trails again today. The trail from the lower shelter to the upper shelter has still not been cleared, however, more tracking is planned."

In mid-December, Monahan reported: "It's a bit of a mess on ss trails. Temperature inversion plus big wind put a crust and lots of debris on the trails. We are in the process of creating a new map which will name our trails (as of now only Dogleg and Big Tree Loop are named) and colour coded for degree of difficulty."

Last weekend, Gambell posted: "Now the Dogleg Trail is fully functional, but we have yet to set the Eagle Shelter Trail. We do not recommend using this trail, especially if you are a beginner."

On Monday, Gambell emailed the Sheriff: "Jerry and I will be getting some distances measured out for the maps. We have the first draft as a very good start. We hope to meet up with JAFA Signs in Penticton at the end of this week to hopefully complete the map, possibly mounted at McKinney by the start of February. As for skiing, there has been no track-setting this year, though some people have skied between the parking area and the lower shelter which is basically all flat."

"I guess too soon for an obit. Probably a reasonable chance we follow thru on purchasing a snowmobile and track-setter but need an operator. We have the $$, trails and motivation. Snowshoe trails are in good shape, progress is being made on a proper map and trails are being used,” Monahan added.

Establishing an official cross-country ski and snowshoe area is challenging since provincial permission is required. Then, opening environmentally-sensitive and navigable trails presents a second challenge. Maintaining ski trails requires machinery, at the very least a snowmobile capable of packing and tracking.

In addition, you need maps, trail signs, season pass and day pass collection to pay for expenses, a website, a Facebook page and an official non-profit society with a board of directors, constitution, bylaws, budget and regular meetings. The Sheriff wonders how many cross-country skiers and snowshoers truly appreciate the time and effort it takes.

The Southern Interior's cross-country ski and snowshoe areas all go above and beyond. Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club offers free beginner ski classes, paid instruction, social skiing groups and special events from the Moonlight Ski and Snowshoe on Feb. 8 to Family Day on Feb. 17 and the Cabins and Cookies Tour on March 9.

Telemark Nordic Club has similar introductory lessons, coaching, an annual ski swap, youth competitive programs and events like Ski with Santa which took place Dec. 21 and the One-hour Cross-country Ski Challenge that took place Jan. 1.

Nickel Plate Nordic Club offers classic, skate, family and private lessons, beginner waxing clinic, an evening group snowshoe on Jan. 23, new group snowshoe tours, and the Moonlight ski and potluck on Feb. 1.

Ski areas also face financial challenges. Kelowna Nordic has a 16-year-old groomer that is well past its useful life and its other machine was made in the last century. So it launched a fund-raising campaign (almost $90,000 to date) but its application for a 50-per-cent provincial grant toward a $500,000 groomer was recently denied.

Telemark has plans to add a small cabin to its trails ($40,000 of the $100,000 cost has been raised) with construction possible next summer. Sovereign Lake Nordic Club plans to replace its 30-year-old, 3,800-square-foot lodge ($1.8 million has been raised so far with $1.4 million from partner B.C. Parks toward its $4.9-million goal). The target is to break ground this spring.

As for McKinney, keep your fingers crossed (but not your skis)!

Photo: Jerry Monahan McKinney Nordic Ski Club has not groomed its nine kilometres of cross-country ski trails this winter but Trevor Gambell, above, and Jerry Monahan have spent many hours packing the snowshoe trails and preparing a new map.

