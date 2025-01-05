With the season started, it's time for a cross-country ski lesson

Photo: J.P. Squire The introductory classic ski movement down a track-set cross-country trail is called a diagonal stride as demonstrated by instructor Lyle Nicholson at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club. The idea is to lean forward with your weight on the ball or front of the foot so the centre of your chest is ahead of the rest of your body.

The 2024-25 cross-country ski season is well underway but how much do you remember from last season?

The Ski Sheriff always goes back to the basics of his movement down the trail—smooth, flowing, effortless and looking like he knows what he is doing. In other words, trying to look good. However, that took 25 years of practice and a lot of lessons along the way as he summarized them for the ongoing series of instructional columns. And technique has evolved over the years as some current instructors have pointed out when observing the Sheriff's ancient technique.

One way to stay current is a lesson from instructors at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club where the Sheriff had his first lesson what seems like a lifetime ago, aka another century.

The club is repeating its annual beginner ski lessons for new members Jan. 5 and Jan. 19. The lessons are approximately 1.5 hours in duration and led by qualified instructors. The clinics are free but are only open to members with a current annual ski membership, said president Marshall Moleschi.

"We are making some changes to our adult ski program for this season," he added. "We have renamed the program Adult Ski (from Masters) so it is clear that it is open to everyone who wants to improve and have fun on skis. The objective of this program is to enable participants to improve their skill abilities on skis in a fun and social setting."

The program is run by club members to benefit other club members.

"Improvements in technique and confidence will make the trail system more accessible and enjoyable for participants—ski easier, ski farther, ski more,” said Moleschi.

The club will offer three categories, a beginner class (some prior ski experience would be helpful), an intermediate class for skiers able to do the Log Cabin Trail and an advanced class for skiers who can do most trails at Nordic. Groups will be separated into classic and skate disciplines. The cost for four lessons, on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 is $75.

"This season, we are trying something new with two intermediate and advanced ski clinics in classic and skate technique, respectively, with three hours of instruction split between morning and afternoon," said Moleschi.

"The classic clinic will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 15, and the skate clinic will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 22. The cost is $40 per clinic for Nordic members and $60 per clinic (plus day pass) for non-members," he said.

You can learn more about the programs during a meet-and-greet social with the club's board of directors at the main cabin over the noon hour on Jan. 12. Hot beverages and cookies will be served.

Kelowna Nordic is also introducing a new “Tips and Trails” social ski group for club members (an annual ski membership is required), which starts Jan. 11.

"This is not an instructional class but an opportunity to ski with your fellow members in a social setting," said Moleschi. "You can sign up for one or all ski days in January and February. Sign-up is free for any current annual member. Drop-ins are also welcome but signing up will help us with organizing the groups and sending updates to participants."

Kelowna Nordic’s main cabin is a half-hour drive from the outskirts of Kelowna. Members and day users have access to four cabins and 75 kilometres of beautiful, wooded ski trails coupled with state-of-the-art grooming and track-setting for both classic and skate skiing. For snowshoers, there is a separate 80-kilometre trail network offering many panoramic views plus the use of the cabins.

Telemark Nordic Club has free “Icebreaker” sessions—free introductory ski sessions with a lesson and guided ski for beginners or those who have only tried it a couple of times.

Only a 15-minute drive from Westbank, the club started the season Dec. 15 by adding more than 350 pairs of new Salomon classic rental skis and boots of all sizes to the existing stock of skate skis and boots, making it the largest Nordic ski rental stock in the area.

"Rentals are available for anyone wishing to enjoy a day of skiing at the club and will also be used throughout the winter to get over 2,000 school kids from School District 23 on the trails this season through the club’s Ski S’Kool program," said general manager Mike Edwards.

Telemark also has adult clinics and group skiing.

“Whether you're a beginner or an experienced skier, our expert coaches are ready to guide you through technique improvement, fitness training and more,” said Edwards. “Our youth programs, designed for children and teens of all skill levels, are focused on developing ski skills, fitness and a love for the sport.”

Memberships for the 2024-25 season are available for all-season access to Telemark Nordic's trails, discounts on events and programs and invitations to exclusive club gatherings.

“Discounted family memberships are available, making it easier for families to enjoy the sport together,” added Edwards.

For more information about programs, memberships and to register for events, go to telemarknordic.com or call 250-707-5925.

The club will host two of the largest events on the biathlon and cross-country ski calendars this winter—the 2025 Odlum Brown Biathlon B.C. U13 championships Feb. 8 and 9 and the 2025 Teck B.C. championships for cross-country skiing from Feb. 28 to March 2.

Photo: J.P. Squire Cross-country ski instructor Lyle Nicholson at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club demonstrates the proper technique for getting back on your cross-country skis after you?ve fallen. Move your body around so you are in front of the ski bindings, then with one knee on the snow, push yourself erect.

