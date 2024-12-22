Ski resorts celebrating Christmas and New Year's in traditional style

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Big White Ski Resort promisesd a spectacular fireworks at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve. That's in addition to fireworks every Saturday night during the ski season.

As the Hallmark rom-com series on TV confirms, there's nothing quite like the exhilarating celebration of Christmas and New Year's even though their snow may be artificially created to establish the holly, jolly atmosphere for this time of year.

However, you can experience the same holiday giddiness with real snow at the downhill resorts in the Southern Interior. Here's a quick rundown of their special events:

Big White Ski Resort

• Santa’s Workshop runs through Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the village centre with Santa and his elves. Free photos with Santa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m., plus you can dive into festive crafting. Story time with Santa is daily at 3:30 p.m. but 1 p.m. on Dec. 24.

• Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Festival launches at 4:30 p.m. in the village with a series of Christmas booths outside and inside the Village Centre Mall,as well as bonfires, children’s games and crafts, live music, a Loose Moose dance party and 7 p.m. fireworks (best viewing spot in the village between The Woods and Stonebridge).

• Dec. 23-25: Big White chefs will have pre-ordered traditional holiday feasts for pick-up at $68 per plate.

• Dec. 25: Join Santa at 10:30 a.m. on the Sun Run, then his cheerful elves will serve hot chocolate at Santa’s Workshop.

• Dec. 28-29: The exhilarating Loose Moose Challenge involves tracking down the elusive Loose Moose who has gone astray. After picking up an official Adventure Card in the village centre, your mission is to follow the clues and solve the riddles to uncover the hidden letters scattered across the resort's blue runs. After you piece together the mystery word, return your completed Adventure Card to the events tent in the village centre between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 29, collect the Loose Moose Challenge sticker and enter to win prizes.

• Dec. 31: New Year's Eve celebration will include DJ Switchback spinning tunes outside the Happy Valley Day Lodge, complimentary hot chocolate with a variety of toppings and flavours, skating at the rink and watching the 9 p.m. fireworks. For more event info, go to: bigwhite.com.

Photo: Big White Ski Resort You can ski with Santa on the Sun Run at Big White Ski Resort at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. Then, his cheerful elves will serve hot chocolate at Santa?s Workshop.

SilverStar Mountain Resort

• Elves at the North Okanagan resort will give away gifts each day of the 12 Days of Holidays (for guests, both in resort and virtually).

• Dec. 22: Vaz Art Paint and Sip, plus S'mores and hot chocolate in the village.

• Dec. 23: Follow online clues to guess where the Green Tire is hidden to win a set of Nokian winter tires.

• Dec. 24: Dress up like Santa (full suit). The first 100 will receive a full-day lift ticket for $10. All proceeds will go to the SilverStar Play Forever Initiative to support the Good Food Box School Food Box Program. Sign-in at the igloo beside the ticket office between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., then meet at the top of the Gondola at noon for a giant Santa Ski Parade down Milky Way. On Christmas Eve, also have S'mores and hot chocolate in the village, and a Christmas Eve service and carolling at 8 p.m. in the NATC.

• Dec. 26: More S'mores and hot chocolate in the village.

• Dec. 27: Christmas Craft Night building gingerbread houses from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Hall.

• Dec. 28: New Tricks! Rail Jam with the elves at 3:30 p.m. in the village centre.

• Dec. 29: Christmas Crafts building gingerbread houses at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall.

• Dec. 31: DJ Hi-Status in the Après zone with beer garden 3-6 p.m., torchlight parade at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 5:15 p.m.

Sun Peaks Resort

• Dec. 22: Tube with Santa and Harry Bear from noon to 2 p.m. at the top of the Village Carpet by cash donation. Register at the Sun Peaks tent at the bottom of the Village Carpet.

• Dec. 23: Ski with Santa down 5-Mile from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Meet at the base with a valid lift ticket.

• Dec. 23-24: Nancy Greene will lead carollers from the Village Day Lodge to the Village clocktower 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Everyone welcome and song sheets will be provided.

• Dec. 24: Santa will ride in a Sun Peaks Fire Rescue fire truck through the village and Whitecroft from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sun Peaks Community Church will have a candlelight service 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 25: Mid-Mountain Chapel will hold a 1 p.m. service at the top of the Sunburst Express Chair. A ift ticket is required.

• Dec. 31at 6 p.m.: DJ performance at the New Year’s eve freestyle invitational snowboard competition at the base, followed by a kids glow stick parade down the lower Sundance Run, and the famous Torchlight Parade and fireworks at 7:30 p.m. The best spectator location is just outside the Village Day Lodge, between the Sundance and Sunburst chairs.

You can also celebrate New Year's Eve with a special Moonlight Snowshoe and S'mores tour, which will include campfire S'mores and hot apple cider. The guided outing from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. is an easy two kilometres with the descent providing a unique view of the 100 kids in the Glow Stick Parade and 200 skiers and boarders in the Torchlight Parade. Departure is from the activities desk.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

•Dec. 24: Ski with Santa, 11 a.m. at the Upper Ski School Building, then up the Stellar Chair. Afterward, the Mountain Sports School building will serve hot chocolate and dish out stocking stuffers.

* Dec. 31: Fireworks at the village base at 7 p.m.. The best viewing will be from the Spectator Zone at the bottom of the Revelation Gondola. Complimentary hot chocolate will be served around a bonfire between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort SilverStar Mountain Resort will celebrate New Year's Eve with a torchlight parade at 5 p.m., fireworks at 5:15 p.m. and DJ Hi-Status in the Apr?s zone with beer garden from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

