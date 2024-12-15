South Okanagan cross-country ski area has new managers, instructor, website

Photo: Meghan Keir Nickel Plate Nordic Centre held a staff orientation day in preparation for the 2024-25 ski and snowshoe season. One of the sessions involved the use of the Nordic centre's snowmobile..

Nickel Plate Nordic Centre has a new management team, a new Ukrainian champion instructor and a new website. Now, it just needs new snow, and that could change this weekend with snow in the forecast.

New general manager Meghan Keir brought a vibrant passion for outdoor adventure when she moved to Penticton from Prince George. Her experience as a guide, volunteering with mountain guides and at a backcountry lodge reflects her dedication to connecting people with nature and commitment to community.

In his second year at the Nordic centre, Alex Caplan became the new customer service lead. The club expanded his role due to what the centre calls his eagerness and skills. He will not only coordinate the schools program and lessons but will play a key role in the centre's daily operations at the ticket office and rental shop. He loves teaching kids to ski and interacting with customers.

"We're absolutely stoked to be a part of such a great organization," said Caplan. "It's going to be a great ski season with plenty of fun new events. Our goal is to create an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome and safe to try out a new sport. And we have a new instructor in Andriy Yastrebov."

"I'm just happy to work on the highest level … (altitude-wise)," said Yastrebov with a laugh.

Photo: Nickel Plate Nordic Centre Nickel Plate Nordic Centre has 45 kilometres of groomed ski trails and more than 22.5 kilometres of marked snowshoe trails. Three maps are posted on the website: an overall ski trail map, a second closeup ski trail map (above) and a snowshoe trail map.

Originally from Kiev, Ukraine, the Penticton resident was a member of the Ukraine national cross-country ski team from 1987 to 1991 as he rose to become the national champion. He was a professional triathlete from 1991 to 2011, while earning a master's degree in cross-country skiing and triathlon from the National Academy of Sports in Kiev in 2000. He was a medalist at the European Cup Winter Triathlon in 2000 and was 2005 Ironman champion in Wisconsin. He has been a cross-country ski and triathlon coach since 2011.

"Glad to be back after 16 years,” said Yastrebov who finished fourth in the men's pro division of the 2008 Subaru Ironman Canada in Penticton with a time of 08:37:11.

As for snow, groomer and club director Ray Mumby said on Dec. 4 the grooming team was thrilled to see everyone out enjoying the trails this season but added, "It’s still early in the season. The snow conditions aren’t quite ideal yet."

At that point, Nickel Plate had only an eight-centimetre packed base, so there was not a lot to work with, he said. To preserve trails, the team was only grooming twice a week, focusing on setting new tracks and addressing rough spots as needed.

"Grooming more frequently would risk scraping down to the dirt, which we all want to avoid. We’re doing our best to keep the trails skiable until we get more snow."

Since then, the base has increased to 12 centimetres, after two centimetres fell Dec. 10.

Nickel Plate still has the same old groomer, said Caplan.

"The Prinoth is still holding on after Ray fixed some critical elements,” he added.

Nickel Plate has a beautiful new website, and branding headed by Jens and Anita Petersen of Scarlet Creative Inc. The online web shop now offers made-to-order clothing so it is more sustainable. The Nordic Pulse GPS tracking system now shows live updates of freshly groomed tracks.

The opening weekend on Nov. 23 and 24, and a Biathlon Demo Day on Dec. 7, were both successful, said Caplan, and the club is considering the possibility of line dancing in the lodge, a farmer's market and an '80s Day.

"These may not all happen. They are just ideas," he said, adding he hopes to organize more snowshoe events, some at night, and more beginner-focused cross-country events. The 2025 Loppet is scheduled for March 15.

Nickel Plate also has new pricing this year, with adult day passes (ages 19 to 64) $21.50 each, youth passes (ages six to 18) $11.50 and children five-and-under ski for free. An adult snowshoe pass is $11.50, a child pass $5.75 and a K-9 pass for the dog trails is $11.50.

At Big White Ski Resort, a new sign has been added to the Cross-Britton Trail , a trail recreated by volunteers Terry Britton and Bob Crosthwaite on the cross-country ski network during the off-season. The trail was originally a shortcut established more than 30 years ago.

Meanwhile, the new Twinkling Trails opened Dec. 14 to provide a new “light walk” experience on the snowshoe trail network. A valid trail pass is required.

The Gem Lake Chair opened on Thursday Dec. 12.

This week, Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club groomers completed a classic track on Thunder Mountain, from the Kallis Creek parking lot up to Axel’s. (There is not enough snow on the Diamond Daves trail yet),.

They also completed a track on K9 from Riverside to Backcountry and the cabin for dog owners and continue work on Log Cabin.

The club has a Christmas gift suggestion for those who love winter recreation. Unlimited cross-country skiing for a family (two adults and all the kids) is only $410 for the entire season, December to April. Unlimited family use of snowshoeing trails, cabins, etc. is only $170.

“Give the gift of fun and fitness that lasts the whole winter long,” said president Marshall Moleschi. “This Christmas, give a gift to everyone in your family, a family season pass at Kelowna Nordic. Fun. Fitness and loving the outdoors in winter is so enjoyable. With today’s high cost of living, Kelowna Nordic is still affordable and it’s closer than you think.”

One adult family season ski pass is $210, a youth pass (ages six-18) is $75 and kids under six ski free. A adult family snowshoe season pass is $90, a youth pass is $40 and kids under six also ski for free.

Ski day passes are $20 for adults, $10 for youth while snowshoe day passes are $10 for adults and $5 for youths.

Photo: Nickel Plate Nordic Centre Nickel Plate Nordic Centre held a successful Biathlon Demo Day on Dec. 7 when parents, volunteers, club members and then the general public could explore more about this competitive sport which involves both cross-country skiing and shooting at targets.

