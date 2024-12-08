New tasty dining and retail experiences at Big White Ski Resort

Photo: Big White Ski Resort For months leading up to the 2024-25 season, the retail team at Big White Ski Resort worked closely with designers to completely transform the interior of the original Kids' Centre located in the Village Centre for Peaks and Dizzy?s Ski Shop.

As part of its $20-million-plus investment during the off-season, Big White Ski Resort has completed numerous improvements to its retail outlets, as well as its wide-ranging food and beverage services for the 2024-25 season.

Peaks and Dizzy’s Ski Shop have relocated to the former Kids’ Centre, creating a new shopping experience in the village. Mountainside has moved to the old Dizzy’s location, with a fresh new look inside. Peaks, a beloved boutique from Big White’s past, is making a comeback in a big way. Located next to Dizzy’s new location, Peaks will offer apparel, accessories and souvenirs.

In food and beverage announcements:

• Toasty: This is your new go-to spot for coffee, pastries and connection in the heart of Big White. Brought to you by the team behind Sprout Bread, Toasty is a fresh take on café culture focusing on grab-and-go fare designed for busy mornings, cozy afternoons and everything in-between.

• Sopra Sam's Italian Kitchen: Sopra Sam's offers authentic Italian cuisine, everything from fresh pasta and pizzas to classic cannoli. With a warm, inviting atmosphere, it's the perfect spot to enjoy a meal, share mountain stories and experience a mix of nostalgic and new traditions, like the famous Gun Barrel coffee. Sopra promises a dining experience that blends comfort and refinement for both intimate dinners and large gatherings.

Photo: Contributed Big White Ski Resort has 25 kilometres of combined Nordic and wilderness trails, perfect for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. The cross-country skiing ranges from beginner to advanced for every skill level. Nordic skis and snowshoe rentals now available at the Village Centre Mall.

• New executive chef at Six Degrees Bistro: Chef Alessa Valdez brings a wealth of culinary expertise and a passion for innovative cuisine, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter at the bistro. The new menu will reflect her classical training, innovative techniques and respect for seasonal ingredients from the Okanagan Valley.

• The Woods Restaurant: New dishes have been added while keeping some old favourites from previous years. Guests can expect a refreshed atmosphere with new furniture for a fresh dining experience.

• Big White's food and beverage division is introducing gift cards that can be exchanged at the Village Centre Mall ticket desk for meals at various outlets. Traditional gift cards are also redeemable online and throughout Big White for lift tickets, season passes, rentals, ski school, accommodations and exciting activities like dog sledding. You can purchase these versatile cards online, on-mountain or at the Kelowna office on Barlee Road, with digital options for quick and easy gifting.

• The Spa at Stonebridge opened its doors Nov. 30 with exclusive winter opening offers, allowing guests to save up to 18 per cent on luxurious treatments through Dec. 19. You can indulge in a Stonebridge couples retreat for $225 per person (regularly $275) or experience the Winter Glow Escape at a special rate of $325 (regularly $355). For a quick recharge, the 60-minute Hot Stone and Glow treatment, featuring a back-focused hot stone massage and a “Glow on the Go” facial is $150 (regularly $165).

Big White Central Reservations, Big White's official accommodation provider, is now your one-stop shop for hassle-free ski vacations. You can book accommodation, lift tickets, ski school, equipment rentals, airport transfers and select airfares, all in just one call.

You can also fly and ski free by booking a ski package of five nights or more with Big White Central Reservations for the 2024-25 season and enjoy a full day of skiing or snowboarding on arrival. Guests can save up to $239 during peak season.

POWder Cards will go on sale Jan. 6, 2025. You can choose from two flexible options—the five-day flex card, with a 30 per cent discount, or the three-day flex card with a 25 per cent discount on weekend ticket window pricing. That means you can save big and hit the slopes any day, even during peak season and those epic powder days.

CenRes Airport Shuttle services will be available from opening day to closing day. Online bookings will be available after the YLW flight schedule is released. Check YLW’s website for detailed transportation options.

Sagebrush Tours will provide public shuttles from Kelowna and West Kelowna pickup locations on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Bookings can be made through the Sagebrush Tours website.

Carpe Diem Tours will provide round-trip, day-service shuttles from Orchard Park Shopping Centre and the UBC Okanagan campus on Saturdays and Sunday. Bookings can be made through the Carpe Diem Tours website.

Big White was recently named No. 4 (ski hill) in Canada by Condé Nast Traveller’s U.K. readers in its Readers’ Choice Awards. The prestigious 2024 accolade reflects the votes of more than 125,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers in the U.K. who shared their travel experiences and insights highlighting the best global destinations.

An update on downhill resort and cross-country ski openings:

• Big White's Powder Chair and T-Bar started spinning Dec. 3. The Cliff Chair began providing access to the mountain's legendary black and double-black zone Dec. 4 and the Magic Carpet 2.0 was scheduled to open this weekend. Also, Canada's highest skating rink was set to open this weekend as well, weather permitting. Big White's weekly fireworks spectacle launched at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

• After opening all snowshoe trails last weekend, Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club launched its cross-country ski season this weekend.

“We are excited to announce that our club will have a limited early opening for classic skiing,” said president Marshall Moleschi. “As more snow accumulates, expect further announcements regarding skate skiing and additional trails. Several kilometres of open classic ski trails will start from the main cabin. It’s affordable and it's closer than you think."

Kelowna Nordic’s main cabin and its large parking lot are a half-hour drive from the outskirts of Kelowna via Highway 33, five kilometres past Big White Road and then five kilometres up McCulloch Road.

Photo: Big White Ski Resort The relocated Kids' Centre, designed for children ages five to 12, offers a dynamic and engaging space for exploration and enjoyment inside the Village Centre Mall after relocating from its original play space in the Village Centre opposite the Village Centre Mall.

