$20M investment at Okanagan's biggest downhill ski resort

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Kinshira Entertainment ignited the village centre at Big White Ski Resort during the Welcome to Winter festivities on Friday with two 20-minute fire shows. The popular event also included a craft market and fireworks show.

Big White Ski Resort has invested a mountainous $20 million-plus in off-season improvements, from a major upgrade to the Bullet Chair (lift) to a new home for the popular Kids' Centre to a new groomer.

"We're always looking for ways to improve the mountain experience each winter season, and this season is packed with over $20 million of upgrades and additions," said senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall.

"From the Kids' Centre’s new location, ski shops, retail stores and new restaurants in the heart of the village centre, to the state-of-the-art Bullet Chair upgrade, we’re investing in making every aspect of the resort even more enjoyable and accessible,” he said.

“We’re very proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s top resorts by Condé Nast Traveller U.K. readers. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the world-class experience Big White offers. With strong accommodation bookings for the season and forecasts predicting a La Niña winter, we’re ready to deliver another exceptional family holiday for our guests and season passholders.”

The extensive list of what's new and different at Big White is so long the Ski Sheriff has already written a second column for Dec. 8.

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Big White Ski Resort has 16 lifts with a total uphill capacity of 28,700 passengers an hour who can ski or board 119 designated trails: 18 per cent beginner, 54 per cent intermediate, 22 per cent expert and six per cent extreme, a totalo of 105 kilometres of marked runs. The longest run is Around the World at 7.2 kilometres.

So, first, here are the operations updates:

• Bullet Chair: A $1.75-million comprehensive modernization included a new top shack, updated computers, controls, a spacing system, monitors, anti-collision systems and lift controls, the first major upgrade to the lift since it was installed in 1990.

• New grooming machine: The Kässbohrer PistenBully 400 is the latest addition to the grooming fleet, a state-of-the-art machine with the highest level of emission controls available.

• Kids' Centre: A cherished part of the mountain community since the 1995-96 season, it has relocated its programming to the Village Centre Mall.

• Twinkling Trails: A new “light walk” experience in the snowshoe trail network will open Dec. 14 after two summers of work to create a wide and accessible pathway with minimal inclines, suitable for all ages and especially families. Lighting enhancements began during the summer of 2023 and trail work was completed this year. The trail is free and expected to be open all winter, although visitors should remain mindful of weather-related trail conditions.

The inspiration stemmed from creating a welcoming space for the community, especially offering families a shared outdoor experience beyond their other winter activities on the mountain. It’s a safe, engaging and family-friendly outdoor space with lighting ensuring accessibility for daytime and evening exploration.

• The ski and snowboard school has a new adult freeride program and pre-Christmas camps.

• Nordic skiing: Trails were enhanced with restoration of an old shortcut back to the trailhead thanks to the dedicated efforts of volunteers Terry Britton and Bob Crosthwaite. In their honour, this revitalized path originally built more than 30 years ago, was named the Cross-Britton Trail.

• New staff accommodation: The two buildings each offer 64 staff beds and two fitness rooms—one for aerobics with treadmills, bikes, elliptical and rowing machines and the other for weightlifting. Staff moved in during the last two weeks of November.

The 61st season kicked off with a bang a week early on Nov. 22 with a record 2,500-plus visitors and incredible 103-centimetre snow base on opening day.

"This was the best snow I’ve seen in many, many years—easily in the top three in my 39 years at the resort," said chief operating officer Darcy Arnold.

The last time Big White launched its winter with more than 100 centimetres on opening day was the 2020-21 season. The resort didn't reach that milestone last season until the new year.

The excitement kept building with the Welcome to Winter celebration Nov. 30, with a craft market, complimentary popcorn and cotton candy, Kinshira Entertainment's two spectacular fire shows and a breathtaking firework display.

The excitement will continue on Dec. 6, with the launch of the two-day Big Reds at Big White Winter Wine Festival, in partnership with the Okanagan Wine Festival and Iconic Wineries of BC.

The series of special events will commence with The Magic of Meritage boutique wine tasting at The Bullwheel and Tantalus Vineyards Winemakers Dinner at the Globe Restaurant on Friday night. It will continue Dec. 7 with the Elevation Grand Tasting (sold out), the Iconic Wineries of B.C. Luxury Wine Tasting (sold out) and 90-Point+ Best of B.C. Wine Dinner.

During the Winter Wine Festival weekend, Top Chef winner Paul Moran, at the Globe Restaurant, will have a four-course, wine-paired dinner on Dec. 6, a Winemakers Lunch Dec. 7 with an exclusive tasting of 1 Mill Road Wines, and Bubbles and Brunch on Dec. 8.

As for Christmas and New Year’s holiday events:

• Santa’s Workshop, Dec. 18-24: You can step into a magical holiday experience from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Village centre with Santa and his elves. Free photos with Santa are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can also dive into festive crafting. Storytime with Santa will run daily at 3:30 p.m. (1 p.m. on Dec. 24.)

• Ski With Santa, Dec. 25: Start your Christmas Day with a magical morning on the slopes by joining Santa at 10:30 a.m. down the Sun Run, then make your way to Santa’s Workshop, where his cheerful elves will serve steaming hot chocolate and an array of festive toppings.

Here's the latest on downhill resort and cross-country season launches:

• Big White opened Black Forest, Telus Park and Magic Carpet this week.

• Baldy Mountain Resort plans to open for two bonus weekends Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 to 8, and for seven-day operation on Dec. 12;.

• Apex Mountain Resort will open on Dec. 7.

• Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club is open for snowshoeing but was packing trails this week in preparation for skiing.

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Staff accommodation buildings at Big White Ski Resort are completed or nearing completion with the first building already operational and residents moving into some of the units. The second building is currently receiving its finishing touches and is expected to welcome its first occupants during the first week of December.

