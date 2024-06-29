Kal/Crystal Waters is a challenging introductory trail

Photo: J.P. Squire Kal/Crystal Waters Trail, uphill of the northern section of the Okanagan Rail Trail, has several benches and unobstructed views of Kalamalka Lake and off in the distance, the Oyama isthmus.

And now, for something completely different...

Hundreds of thousands of people (and thousands of their dogs) have enjoyed the Okanagan Rail Trail, from Kelowna to Coldstream, in the six years since the $30-million recreational investment officially opened on Sept. 27, 2018. However, only a relatively few venture into more challenging introductory trails territory, such as the Kal/Crystal Waters Trail, an alternative to the rail trail's northern section.

“The view and ambiance of this trail are distinctive but complementary to the Okanagan Rail Trail. And together, they create a fantastic way to experience Kalamalka Lake and nature in the North Okanagan,” says Bob Fleming, chair of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, who played a key role in bringing this trail to life. Flemming is very passionate about it and holds it close to his heart.

"The southern 1.5 kilometres of trail weave through unique forest habitats which include diverse and distinctive ecologies. It is somewhat more challenging but is worth the effort.”

All the signs are there on the Okanagan Rail Trail but perhaps the steep incline off the rail trail 3.3 kilometres south of Kekuli Bay Provincial Park scares them off. The trail sign there incorrectly says Kal/Crystal Waters Trail is only 3.3 kilometres long. That just brings you to the western boundary of the provincial park.

In fact, the trail off the Okanagan Rail Trail is actually just a short offshoot, or connection trail, of Kal/Crystal Waters Trail. The southern trailhead is on Crystal Waters Road to the south. Hence, Crystal Waters Trail, with “Kal” thrown in because it's above Kalamalka Lake.

Photo: J.P. Squire This map at the Kilometre Zero trailhead on College Way shows Kal/Crystal Waters Trail on the west side of the Okanagan Rail Trail from its short connection trail off the ORT past Kekuli Bay Provincial Park to the Vernon campus of Okanagan College.

The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen have only climbed or descended the Crystal Waters Road end a few times because of its very steep hill. The parks department of the Regional District of North Okanagan even posted a sign suggesting cyclists dismount when descending. The Sheriff jokes: "Some trails you only do once." This is one of them.”

By comparison, they always ride up the long steep hill off the Okanagan Rail Trail – full power, low gear on e-bikes. Don't wait until you are on the hill to gear down. That's too late.

However, the trail does flatten out and at the top, the main trail to your left goes to Crystal Waters Road. Soon, you discover the trail's history. It’s the old, narrow original highway. And you shake you head when you consider they used to bring horses and wagons up here.

(Caution: It is more challenging than the “superhighway” rail trail with sections of ancient ruptured asphalt in-between its wide gravel path through the forest.)

At several benches, you can relax and quietly enjoy the panoramic views of Kalamalka Lake from a hillside perspective. compared to the busy lake-level rail rail.

It might appear Kal/Crystal Waters Trail ends when you reach a large gravel parking lot at the intersection of Bailey Road and Highway 97 but at the north end of the parking lot, the trail continues downhill with two side trails over to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park. You can pause there for a snack break, lunch, the washrooms or rejoin the Okanagan Rail Trail (for a shorter outing).

A new tunnel under Highway 97 provides access to Bailey Road, the community of Predator Ridge and Sparkling Hills Resort.

(Another caution: Walk your bikes through the tunnel to avoid smacking your head into its low corrugated ceiling or coming to an abrupt halt when the cyclist riding ahead of you stops due to the tunnel uphill incline. Been there, done that.)

The Sheriff and CCC stay on Kal/Crystal Waters down to High Ridge Road, the access road to the provincial park. Still heading north, now on a tar-and-gravel road, turn right onto Kalamalka Lakeview Drive. Left goes back to the four-lane Highway 97.

Long-time Okanagan Valley residents will recognize Kalamalka Lakeview Drive as the original two-lane Highway 97 before the four-lane “superhighway” was built up the hillside. Those long-time residents will remember almost everyone stopping at the then-popular Kal Lake Lookout, a pullout with spectacular views of Kalamalka Lake in front of you and to the south, and of Coldstream Valley to the east. Its large parking lot now sits empty most days.More history is on the plaque there.

The Coldstream Valley's potential was seen by Forbes and Charles Vernon in 1863, when travelling to their silver claim 64 kilometres (40 miles) to the east. In 1864, the brothers preempted 405 fertile hectares, which became Coldstream Ranch. Its products ranged from stage coach horses to vegetables and hops. At one time, the ranch had Canada's largest orchard.

At the north end of the Kal Lake Lookout, by the washrooms, the trail continues down a steep narrow path to the subdivision on Lakeview Drive. Straight ahead is Kickwillie Loop Road down to the rail trail and its new parking lot and washroom.

Five years ago, a new section of Kal/Crystal Waters Trail opened to connect to the Vernon campus of Okanagan College and Greater Vernon Athletic Park. A short trail traverses the college property heading south, next to Highway 97, to the dead end of Varsity Drive and after that, Lakeview Drive.

Access and parking are available at several locations: Kekuli Bay Provincial Park, Bailey Road parking lot, Kal Lake Lookout and Greater Vernon Athletic Park/Okanagan College. You can also take the College Way multi-use path down to Kalamalka Road (and new Coldstream Station).

And a fine tip: The Sheriff likes to stand on his pedals on downhills (like standing in a saddle's stirrups).

Kal/Crystal Waters was exhilarating when heading north for years and back on the rail trail—until he tried heading south on Kal/Crystal Waters. That’s just as great.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.