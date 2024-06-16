South Okanagan trail to Little Tunnel is an uplifting ride

Photo: J.P. Squire The KVR Trail from Penticton to Little Tunnel on the way to Chute Lake is almost identical to the near-perfect, packed gravel of the Okanagan Rail Trail. Your reward for the steady climb is an 80-metre-long rock tunnel 600 metres above Okanagan Lake.

My series on introductory trails continues this week with Little Tunnel, one of the three legs of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail, which all have their hub in Penticton.

The former KVR network in the South Okanagan consists of the main line coming in from Chute Lake, north of Penticton. Its second leg goes through the Penticton Indian Band reserve to Summerland and then heads west in a giant arc to Princeton. The KVR's South Spur heads south from Penticton toward Okanagan Falls and extends almost all the way to Osoyoos. The latter leg is the most scenic part of the Skaha Lake Loop, featured May 19.

To summarize conditions on the three legs—Penticton to Little Tunnel is almost identical to the near-perfect, packed gravel of the Okanagan Rail Trail, thanks to the efforts of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's parks department. The South Spur is a sad comment on what could have been and the First Nation reserve stretch has the promise of what could be.

After cycling the Skaha Lake Loop in early May, the South Spur was a reminder of what happens when local governments don't buy an entire abandoned rail line and parts of it are sold off to private developers, forcing hikers and cyclists onto local roads in Kaleden.

The Penticton-to-Summerland stretch is so far an unimproved trail, rough in places, but doable with aggressive hybrid tires and mountain bikes.

In an interview several years ago, chief administration officer Joe Johnson noted the Penticton Indian Band has never applied for an “addition to reserve” like the Okanagan Indian Band submitted for the Okanagan Rail Trail between Kelowna International Airport and Lake Country (still awaiting federal approval).

Photo: J.P. Squire This KVR Trail map shows the trail from Penticton to Little Tunnel as a red dotted line. The trail continues up to Chute Lake Road and Adra Tunnel, then curves around to Chute Lake and eventually to the 18 trestles and two tunnels in Myra Canyon.

Technically, the right-of-way still belongs to CP Rail, leading to one internet description of it as "no man's land."

The highlight of the three legs is, without doubt, what everyone calls “Little Tunnel” and it deserves its reputation as one of the best hiking/biking destinations in the Penticton area.

The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen have almost always cycled this section of the KVR Trail from the trailhead at the north end of Vancouver Place in Penticton. Because this local street has mainly neighbourhood parking and not very many empty parking spaces, we often park on Vancouver Avenue in front of the community garden or on nearby Cambie Street.

There are numerous other ways to get to 80-metre-long Little Tunnel, which is perched 600 metres above Okanagan Lake, five kilometres northeast of Naramata and 18 kilometres north of Penticton.

You can also park in a large lot on Smethurst Road in Naramata for a shorter four-kilometre walk or cycle to Little Tunnel. Drive north on North Naramata Road, then turn right onto Smethurst Road. Watch for oncoming traffic around a very tight corner just before the lot, information board and an outhouse.

The most popular place to stop for lunch or a break is after you pass through the tunnel. There are two picnic tables and large rocks. The trail on both sides and through the tunnel is paved. Check out the soot on the tunnel's rock ceiling from the steam trains when the rail line was operational.

The gravel trail to Chute Lake was upgraded thanks to the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

The great views of the lake quickly disappear behind trees and you are back in the forest. However, a few hundred metres past Little Tunnel are an outhouse, trash bin and parking lot. (Motorized vehicles can drive in the four kilometres from a parking lot on Chute Lake Road, via North Naramata Road). Hikers and bikers should watch for traffic on this narrow roadway with steep drop-offs.

The KVR Trail from Penticton is all uphill (only two per cent grade) but the spectacular views of Naramata and Okanagan Lake (and McCulloch Trestle) will take your mind off the climb. There is an outhouse on the way up and a side trail to Rock Oven Regional Park where ovens built in rock structures were used by railway workers to make bread while building the KVR.

Don't miss the panoramic views from short Ladybug Trail. Although described as a family walking trail with a 360-degree view (an exaggeration) of Okanagan Lake and Little Tunnel, keep an eye on youngsters walking up to the cliff.

The route back to Penticton from Little Tunnel is all downhill. It can be very fast and you hardly have to pedal.

Several wineries are close by on the Naramata Bench, include D’Angelo Estate Winery, Hillside Winery and Origin Wines. So you might want to stop for those.

It turns out the Central Okanagan Regional District's regional parks department isn't finished with Black Mountain sntsk‘il’nt?n Regional Park after all.

After silence for five weeks, last weekend's column not recommending hikers/bikers use main trails in their current condition (loose coarse gravel) amid criticism from users, prompted "additional background and clarity" from the RDOS.

"Construction of trails will be complete later this summer with a final trail surface to be added. The gravel currently in place on the trails is the base (coarse gravel) to provide structure for the trail. A final, fine crusher chip surface is still required as per parks (department) trail standards,” it said.

“The contractor we have retained has the final surfacing in a priority schedule and (we) expect the final surface to be in place next month.

"Parks staff state that the trail conditions are currently safe with no hazards, although more challenging for some bikes. In addition, each open trail is signed and given a difficulty rating with a description of what to expect on each trail."

