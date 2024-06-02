International Hike and Bike Trail popular in Oliver-Osoyoos

Photo: J.P. Squire The International Hike and Bike Trail in the South Okanagan parallels the Okanagan River as it flows south from Oliver to Osoyoos Lake. It features a pleasant mix of vineyards, orchards and farmlands, plus rest stops, washrooms, picnic tables, interpretive signs and viewpoints.

The IT series on Introductory Trails continues with the International Hike and Bike Trail in the South Okanagan.

This 18.4-kilometre recreational multi-use pathway popular for hiking, running, biking and horseback riding meanders beside the Okanagan River as it flows south from Oliver to Osoyoos Lake with four major access points and parking areas along the route.

The north end, 5.5 kilometres north of Oliver at McAlpine Bridge, is the most popular access point for those coming from Penticton and points north. Heading south on Highway 97, turn left onto Tucelnuit Drive, then right on Willow Court into a large paved parking lot.

Many cyclists e-bike the trail as an out-and-back adventure, going all the way to the south end near the northern tip of Osoyoos Lake. The first 10 kilometres are paved and then it is a wide gravel trail. The southern access is at the wooden bridge on Road 22 off Highway 97, eight kilometres north of Osoyoos.

The two main accesses for Oliver residents and visitors are directly behind the Oliver Tourist Information Centre (free parking) and behind Kinsman Playground and Water Park.

The pathway was meticulously planned with rest stops, washrooms, picnic tables, interpretive signs and viewpoints, plus parts of the trail are wheelchair-accessible. It is important to stay alert and keep your head up as it is a popular trail with high traffic volumes. Those riding horses should use only the gravel sections. Cyclists should yield to hikers.

"This trail showcases the authentic beauty of the South Okanagan, winding through vineyards, orchards and farmlands in Osoyoos and Oliver,” says Kelley Glazer, executive director of Destination Osoyoos.

“The trail is flat with many paved sections, which makes it more accessible to all ages and abilities. Because it follows the Okanagan River channel, it is excellent for birdwatching and wildlife viewing.”

Whether biking the spectacular trails of the region or hiking in nearby hills, visitors should be aware of the sensitive, semi-arid, shrub-steppe desert environment. Adhering to the “Leave no trace” principle is crucial for all visitors and residents, Glazer added.

You should ensure you properly dispose of waste, leave what you find and respect all wildlife. Be aware of the unique flora and fauna, including the at-risk Western rattlesnake. Cyclists are advised to carry tire repair kits, as off-path areas contain puncturevine (tribulus terrestris) which can deflate bike tires.

Hellobc.com touts the trail as a wine-touring, desert scenery and cycling route all-in-one, with 11 wineries, including Silver Sage Winery and Burrowing Owl Estate Winery. Oliver, known as the “Wine Capital of Canada,” is home to nearly half of British Columbia’s vines and more than 40 wineries.

There are a few key things to remember. The best times to visit are March through October. However, July and August afternoons can be extremely hot. Osoyoos is, after all, the warmest place in Canada. So bring lots of water, sunscreen, a hat and aim for a morning or evening excursion when it is cooler.

If you are interested in hiking with a group, the Osoyoos-Oliver Naturalist Club schedules outings throughout the season. Stop by the Osoyoos Visitor Centre to learn more.

On Road 22 at the north end of Osoyoos Lake, there’s a parking lot and access to the Oxbows, a rich wetland habitat popular with hikers and bird watchers. As one of the only remaining wetlands in Osoyoos, this protected area includes a gentle, restored trail of approximately five kilometres round trip.

Another highlight is the 4.3-kilometre Irrigation Canal Walkway (aka the Osoyoos Canal Walkway) which starts at the corner of 62nd Street, just north of Osoyoos Secondary School, and follows the former aquatic lifeline that opened up the area for the fruit and wine industries in 1922.

Walking, biking or rollerblading on its flat, paved surface provides spectacular views of the town and desert ecosystem. Parking is available around the 62nd Street corner adjacent to the trail sign. The walkway can also be accessed from the Osoyoos Visitor Centre parking lot.

As for wildlife, when the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen were at the mid-point of the International Hike and Bike Trail during their last outing, hikers warned them they saw bears in the area as well as near the southern and northern ends that day.

You can combine hiking and cycling with the Garlic Festival and the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival, both in October.

"Although two trail accesses are right in the heart of Oliver, once you are on the trail, you are surrounded by nature. There are several oxbows and ponds where you can observe ducks, herons, eagles and painted turtles in their home environment,” said the former website exploreoliverbc.ca.

"In early summer, watch for the beautiful lily pads that flower bright pink in the ponds. During the summer months, you will find great spots for picnics and secluded swims in the river. Fall brings the changing colours of leaves; the bright red sumac is especially photoworthy. Fall is also the perfect time for watching salmon spawn in the Okanagan River. Whatever time of year you visit, make sure to bring your camera to capture the beauty you are bound to see in a walk or bike ride."

Photo: Destination Osoyoos This map of Osoyoos trails has both the International Hike and Bike Trail (mislabelled) and the Irrigation Canal Walkway, a great way to spend a few hours in the South Okanagan while learning about its early history.

