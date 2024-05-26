Kalamalka Lake rail trail delights

Photo: J.P. Squire One of the most spectacular sights on the northern section of the Okanagan Rail Trail is the orange cliffs between Coldstream and Kekuli Bay Provincial Park. If the light is right, they almost glow, above.

The north portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail is the ultimate valley trail for many reasons.

It is close to users from Kelowna to Vernon, it is all at railway grade (usually 3% maximum) so its compacted gravel is endlessly flat and easy for all abilities and ages. It is separated from congested roads and noisy vehicle traffic, has two waterfalls and two interpretive sites, has an educational aspect with a half-dozen interpretive signs, has the beauty of Kalamalka Lake known for its spectacular range of colours from teal to cyan to indigo and more than 24 kilometres (out of 49.5-kilometre total) are along lakeshore, with rich riparian habitat that supports a variety of plants, birds and other wildlife.

The key website, OkanaganRailTrail.ca, describes it as "a place of legacy, connections, discovery and enjoyment.”

“It is a public space with the potential to be world-class,” adds the website.

That wording was a mistake. It’s not a case of having to the potential to be, it is world-class.

You can do it as an out-and-back and go as far as you want, either hiking, biking, walking your dog or pushing a stroller. You can park at the Oyama isthmus boat launch and head north for 9.1 kilometres to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park or 18 kilometres to the “Kilometre 0” interpretive site at Little Head of the Lake (off College Way).

An unnamed, seasonal tall waterfall is on the trail near Kekuli Bay. Ribbleworth Falls and a new rest stop, called Trewhitt Point and named after Lake Country pioneer Arnold Trewhitt, are on the east side of Wood Lake, south of the boat launch if you decide to go that way toward Woodsdale Road.

Last year, several Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail ambassadors came up with the idea of cleaning up Trewitt Point. With support from the District of Lake Country, the Central Okanagan Foundation and FORT Fund Development, a collaborative effort created a lovely spot to stop and enjoy the scenery or have a quick dip in the lake.

Bike racks, rock benches and an Okanagan Nation Alliance information placard about black cottonwood trees (mulx) were installed, with plans for a vertical rock sign at the entrance.

"Thanks go to the FORT project management team for its efforts and in helping keep this project under budget," says Friends.

In 2021-22, the District of Coldstream built Coldstream Station on Kalamalka Road as the main parking area for the north end of the trail, plus public washrooms and visitor information. A second large parking lot and washrooms are located on Kickwillie Loop at Westkal Road.

To get to Kilometre 0 from Coldstream Station, turn right from Kalamalka Road onto College Way and climb the hill to the trailhead. Trail users from the south often drop off the ORT a short distance before Kilometre 0 (there are two two exits, take the second) to Westkal Road, then to the Kalamalka Road intersection and Rail Trail Cafe for lunch or a muffin break.

The second descent to Westkal Road has an asphalt ramp but beware of gravel on the pavement at the bottom where a friend skidded, crashed and broke her wrist.

For a little history, following six years of construction by Canadian National Railway, the CN Rail line opened in 1925 to bring fruit, other produce and lumber from the Okanagan to markets across the country. Kelowna Pacific Railway (KPR) leased the line from Jan. 30, 2000 to July 5, 2013 serving communities of Campbell Creek, Kamloops, Vernon, Coldstream, Lake Country, Okanagan Indian Band and Kelowna.

After KPR went into receivership, CN Rail began the formal process of discontinuing the rail line running from Lumby Junction in Coldstream to Kelowna in September 2013.

The 49-kilometre line was purchased on June 1, 2015 for $22 million through a cooperative agreement by local governments. The ORT Initiative then raised $7.8 million to build it and the ORT officially opened on Sept. 27, 2018.

Historical trivia—Prior to the construction of the Wood-Kalamalka canal on Oyama Road in 1908, Wood Lake was four feet higher than it is today, likely even higher during spring runoff. Trewhitt remembers Bottom Wood Lake Road becoming impassable due to flooding in the 1920s, long after the lake level had been lowered.

•••

You have a unique opportunity to cycle the Wood Lake Loop and celebrate cycling when the District of Lake Country hosts a GoByBike Week celebration 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. June 5 at Swalwell Park on Woodsdale Road. Lake Country Cycle is offering free clinics and organizing community rides.

•••

The Kettle Valley Rail (KVR) Trail and the Columbia and Western Rail Trail comprise the longest rail trail network in British Columbia, extending from Hope to Castlegar. Once a comprehensive railroad system, the decommissioned tracks are now home to an extensive recreational trail providing almost 650 kilometres of connected pathways throughout the region.

The first KVR passenger train pulled into the Penticton railway station June 31, 1915. The railway station was beside a wharf at the base of Martin Street, close to where the Penticton Peach concession stand is today. Penticton was once the KVR headquarters with two stations, a wharf connecting with steam ships and its own luxury railway hotel.

In the coming weeks, the Sheriff plans similar introductory trail features, such as the KVR Trail from Penticton to Little Tunnel, Myra Canyon in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park and the International Hike and Bike Trail in Osoyoos.

Photo: J.P. Squire Since the Okanagan Rail Trail officially opened on Sept. 27, 2018, use of the trail has exceeded expectations by at least 50 per cent even with the north and south sections not yet connected between Kelowna International Airport and Lake Country. For some sections, actual use (four-year average on trail counters) was two to three times greater than expected.

