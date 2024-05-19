Skaha Lake Loop a popular ride for cyclists in South Okanagan

Photo: J.P. Squire The South Spur of the former Kettle Valley Railway, part of the Skaha Lake Loop, has almost-endless panoramic views of this picturesque South Okanagan lake. The trail is similar to the Okanagan Rail Trail between Lake Country and Coldstream.

The series on introductory trails continues this week with the Skaha Lake Loop, between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.

This circular route is mainly along the abandoned south spur of the old Kettle Valley Railway (KVR), on the west side of Skaha Lake and Eastside Road on the east side of this picturesque South Okanagan lake.

Several trail websites focus only on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail as a 27-kilometre out-and-back trail in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. You can start near Wright’s Beach Camp RV Campground on Highway 97 at the south entrance to Penticton or at the two waterfront parks in Okanagan Falls.

Wright's has a small parking area available until June 27. The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen have used an unmarked paved area on the north side of Highway 97, as well as the nearby lot at the end of the Penticton River Channel (during the off-season or when it's not busy with floaters). There's a narrow sidewalk on the north side of the highway, then a bike lane, a gravel driveway for an ice cream shop and a tunnel under the highway to Wright's.

There is a distinct advantage to out-and-back. Veteran hikers and bikers know a trail looks one way on the way out and completely different on the way back. So it’s two trails in one.

However, many cyclists leave their vehicles in the Skaha Lake Park parking lot on South Beach Drive off Skaha Lake Road in Penticton, then cycle along the waterfront promenade to Eastside Road. Skaha Lake Park was named one of Canada’s top beaches by Chatelaine magazine.

Caution: Even though Eastside Road is used for numerous cycling competitions, like the Granfondo and Ironman, the roadway progressively worsens for cyclists as you head south. The wide bike path in Penticton becomes a narrow paved path (as small as 30 centimetres wide) and eventually disappears with only a narrow gravel shoulder.

The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen prefer to go mid-day on a weekday because that is the least busiest time for traffic. There was hardly any traffic during their last outing on May 9.

On their usual route heading south, Eastside Road has wonderful panoramic view of Skaha Lake. For more variety and less traffic, take quiet, rural McLean Creek Road —the Granfondo route—along slight up-and-down terrain through scenic farmland and vineyards with lots of farm animals grazing beside the tar-and-gravel road.

Cruising fast down a long hill to 10th Avenue, you arrive at Main Street in Okanagan Falls. A short detour south takes you to Tickleberry's for the mandatory ice cream cone.

Back on Main Street, head straight down to the lake to 7th Avenue and Christie Memorial Park and Kenyon Park on the waterfront for lunch if you are still hungry. Cedar Street, 8th Avenue and Railway Lane take you through scenic Lions Pioneer Park to the KVR Trail and trestle bridge, where many come to fish.

From there, it's quite straight forward north to Wright’s, with the exception of Kaleden. It's not clear where the trail and Wright's campground begin and end but following the north side of Highway 97 (there’s no bike lane on the south side) and then Skaha Lake Road will take you back to Skaha Lake Park.

Note: The northern and southern sections of the KVR Trail are reminiscent of the Okanagan Rail Trail between Lake Country and Coldstream, although not as wide in places. However, the section of the KVR Trail in Kaleden was unfortunately lost to residential development many years ago and you have to walk or pedal down local streets like Ponderosa Avenue.

On a historical note, Christie Memorial Park is named after RCAF pilot officer Robert G. Christie who was killed in action on Sept. 23, 1943. He was the only serviceman from Okanagan Falls to die during the Second World War.

As noted, Okanagan Falls has lots of parking to start the out-and-back or loop. In Kaleden, you can join the KVR Trail at its Pioneer Park, where there is a lovely beach and lots of parking.

The Okanagan Falls Winery Association (theheartofwinecountry.ca) has posted an area map showing the KVR Trail, Eastside Road and McLean Creek Road, as well as the location of its 15 member wineries, another reason to take a break from cycling the Skaha Lake Loop.

The scenery on the flat abandoned rail bed is picturesque and it is easy to look around. We have seen small shy rattlesnakes there and even a metre-long bull snake wriggling across the trail just south of Wright's. Watch for trumpeter swans and other birds at Sickle Point, and check out the remnants of the old Kaleden Hotel built in 1912, closed during the First World War and abandoned during the Depression. It's always ideal for a group photo.

•••

Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail (FORT) will host FORT Day on the Trail May 25. Watch for the bright yellow tents in each local government jurisdiction. Stop by to have a chat and learn more about how to become a member of the group.

FORT will once again join the Ribbons of Green Trails Society, based in Vernon, to participate in the Sunshine Festival in downtown Vernon June 15.

Photo: Okanagan Falls Winery Association he Okanagan Falls Winery Association has an area map showing the South Spur of the former Kettle Valley Railway as a dotted line on the west side of Skaha Lake as well as the location of its 15 member wineries.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.