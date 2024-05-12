Improved Wood Lake Loop ready for trail users

Photo: J.P. Squire The new washrooms on the Oyama isthmus are ready for the summer rush of outdoor enthusiasts visiting Wood Lake Loop. The new mural was installed on May 3.

The series on Introductory Trails continues this week with the unique combination of an abandoned highway and an abandoned railway line in what the Sheriff nicknamed the Wood Lake Loop many years ago.

It is a great example of a local community taking advantage of a unique recreational opportunity and a multi-community effort to preserve the CN Rail right-of-way for generations of outdoor lovers.

The 17.2-kilometre Wood Lake Loop, pairing Pelmewash Parkway Multi-Use Trail with the Okanagan Rail Trail, may be the best example of local government foresight in the entire Okanagan Valley.

Its creation was based on two historic events. The first was in August 2013, when the B.C. Ministry of Transportation opened the $78-million Highway 97 realignment project between Winfield and Oyama n the hills iabove Wood Lake, a new nine-kilometre, four-lane highway to replace the winding, accident-prone, two-lane road along the edge of the lake.

Lake Country politicians and others saw an opportunity to create what was described as “an amenity-rich, multi-modal corridor and integrated linear park space.” After investing $3 million, the 6.8-kilometre parkway was officially opened on June 12, 2019.

The second event was a personal historic moment. In 2015, some Lake Country residents objected to the $5.2-million purchase of 16 kilometres of rail trail, enough opposition to defeat the “alternate approval process”, being used to approve the purchase. In other words, if enough people didn’t like it and signed the official petition against it, it had to be reconsidered.The District of Lake Country decided to hold a referendum to get approval from ratepayers directly.

Photo: J.P. Squire The 17.2-kilometre Wood Lake Loop combines Pelmewash Parkway with a section of the Okanagan Rail Trail between the Oyama isthmus and Woodsdale Road in Lake Country. The loop includes many amenities including multiple parking lots, washrooms, expansive beaches, picnic tables, dog parks and three sculptures by Indigenous artists.

The Sheriff was concerned voters should know what they were about to decide. So over three days, he hiked the rail line from Dilworth Drive in Kelowna to the Regional District of North Okanagan boundary (north of Oyama). His conclusion in a newspaper article was Lake Country was getting some of the best parts of the 49-kilometre rail line. The purchase was approved by an impressive 75% of voters in the referendum in April 2015.

Initially, the parkway was an excellent paved off-road biking and pedestrian path, with bike fix-it stations, benches, picnic tables, enclosed dog parks, improved lake access and multiple parking lots. It was also a milestone in First Nation relations with three significant Indigenous sculptures by two Syilx professional artists installed in December 2020.

Clint George from the Penticton Indian Band and Les Louis from the Lower Similkameen Indian Band combined their skills in wood and metal work to design and create sculptures to share some of the traditional stories of the Okanagan people. Funding was provided by the Lake Country Public Art Advisory Commission and Lake Country ArtWalk. The two artists talk about their work in videos posted at: https://www.lakecountry.bc.ca/en/living-in-our-community/public-art.aspx

Last year, an anonymous donor provided $300,000 for the construction of a new washroom on the Oyama isthmus, complete with a huge, colourful mural facing Oyama Road, which was installed on May 3. The mural, by Daniel Dearborn, (https://www.danieldearbornarts.com/) is the view of Oyama from the panoramic viewpoint far up Oyama Road.

"The anonymous donor worked with the arts community on the choice of mural image," said Lake Country communications officer Karen Miller, who frequently cycles the loop and posts photos on the district’s and Okanagan Rail Trail’s Facebook pages.

"Landscaping work is in progress (grass seed has taken nicely), a bunch of planting is done and irrigation lines went in on Monday. District employee Chris McCormack has been doing a fabulous job on that facility. There are a total of eight plug-ins on the bike racks where people can charge e-bikes using their own charger, plus a bike repair station, water station and lockers."

In addition, work has almost been completed on a new rest stop on the east side of Wood Lake, nicknamed Trewhitt Point, after Oyama pioneer Arnold Trewhitt. It has large boulders for sitting on and gazing at the lake, an information board on blackcotton wood (mulx) trees, timber rails for temporary bike storage and two portable toilets.

The Wood Lake Loop is flat, relaxing and easy for most of its route with multiple parking and access points, particularly along Pelmewash Parkway and the Oyama Road isthmus. The Sheriff cycled the loop on Monday, despite being “Pelme-washed” in two storms.

The challenge is the south end, where Woodsdale Road is the connection between the rail trail and Pelmewash. However, last fall, the District of Lake Country took a major step forward with an expansion of the bike path around a sharp bend of Woodsdale Road, protected by a short concrete barrier. Plastic posts now line a longer, wider bike path, almost all the way to Highway 97.

Some daring cyclists use a short section of Highway 97 to connect to the parkway but the Sheriff recommends using the bike path from Woodsdale Road across the highway onto Oceola Road. Around a bend, take a right turn onto Pretty Road (beside the Lakewood Mall) and at the dead end there is a multi-use pathway under the Highway 97 overpass and onto the parkway.

The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen used the tennis courts parking lot on Woodsdale Road for years but have switched to the larger boat launch parking lot on Oyama Road. Watch for the small sign on the right before you start up the Oyama Road hill so you don't miss the half-hidden boat launch driveway. Both those lots are next to the rail trail.

As for the name “Pelmewash”? Wood Lake, named after 1800s settler/landowner Thomas Wood, was then known as Pelmewash Lake. Wood lived at the south end and used the range on the east side of the lake as grazing land for his cattle.

