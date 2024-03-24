Season ending wrap-up events planned at SilverStar

Photo: Sam Loxton One of the most challenging events for competitors during Wonder Weekend at Sun Peaks Resort is the Snow Way Down Bike Slalom. The April 6-7 celebration also includes Retro Days, the Top to Bottoms Run and the Slush Cup, trying to ride your skis over a slush-filled pond.

Winter conditions returned briefly to Southern Interior ski hills this week but the clock is ticking on the 2023-24 season.

This column, with a cold-weather theme, focuses on the remaining few weeks of skiing, boarding and snowshoeing at downhill resorts and cross-country ski areas, which are wrapping things up with a flurry of activities.

SilverStar Mountain Resort hosts the Seismic Spring Mountain Festival from March 29 to April 7, the final 10 days of the season.

"Saturday, March 30 is Retro Day, so bust out your retro gear and come slide down the slopes in style,” says Megan Sutherland, the resort's communications and PR specialist. “Plus, finish off the day with our official apres-kick-off of Seismic with SkiiTour, playing in the village from 3:30 p.m. until late.”

Sunday, March 31 will full of events with free music on the Nokian Tyre Community Stage, with headline act, Atyya.

“We also have our on-mountain and in-village Easter scavenger hunts. Hunt for clues to eggs around the mountain. There will be two hunts: one for children five and under (Tot Hunt) and one throughout the mountain for kids six and over (all ages), added Sutherland.

On April 1, you can search the mountain to possibly win a new set of winter tires in the Green Tire Giveaway.

On April 2, the Seismic series will bring a fun-filled evening with a pressed flower workshop hosted by Enchanted Florists & Design Co. Their creative team will provide all the necessary materials including dried flowers and other natural elements while sharing their expert tips and tricks to help you design your masterpiece.

On April 3, Vaz Art! will host a creative and fun painting night, including a complimentary beverage and on April 4, Train Wreck Comedy presents one of Canada’s top stand-up comedians, John Beuhler, at the National Altitude Training Centre.

The Seismic Spring Queening will go April 3-7, combining all the resort's terrain parks and moving their features to Silver Queen run for five days of hits and tricks. April 5 will be Pop-up Park Challenges, where you can win Park Bucks as prizes.

April 6 will have Monster Park Challenges. The Monster Rail Challenge involves "cleaning" the 92-foot Monsterrail for cash and prizes by performing the best trick, plus the Box-zilla Challenge on the giant Box-zilla feature.

Also on April 6, there’ll be a day of live music including The Jazz Temptations at noon, Petunia and The Vipers at 1 p.m., Post Modern Collective at 3 p.m. and headliner, daysormay, at 4 p.m.

The signature sporting event on April 6 and 7 will pair SilverStar and Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre cross country trails for the third annual Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon, a point-to-party event with two of everything—two styles (classic and free), two distances each day (21 kilometres and 42 kilometres) and the two ski areas (start at Sovereign Lake and finish on Main Street in SilverStar’s village).

On April 7, to wrap up the season, SilverStar will host a free winter season pass holder BBQ.

•••

Today is the last day that Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre is selling some of its rental skis to make room for updated equipment. There are classic and skate skis in a variety of sizes but limited quantities. All revenue will help buy new gear for children's programs. Nordiq Canada is matching funds raised up to $5,000. You can test the skis before purchase.

Sun Country Cycle, a gold sponsor of Sovereign Lake this year, is holding a special draw for SLNC members through April 8. If you spend more than $10 in-store, your name will be entered to win a Thule XTR Pro 2 bike rack worth $999. Draw prize participants must show their season pass.

You can submit one receipt per day and there is no limit on entries.

•••

And the final nostalgic word comes from Nickel Plate Nordic Centre.

"That’s a wrap," said GM Tricia Wilson and Kevin Dyck, marketing and communications manager, in a joint summary.

"It’s a bittersweet time of year up here. After spending the last five months pretty consistently working on and off the mountain, most of us are looking forward to a break. But, by the same token, we’re going to miss it too.”

"Earlier in the season, I was driving up to work on Green Mountain Road and I thought to myself, 'I hope I never have to do real work again.' It was a nice conclusion to realize that although NPNC is all-consuming during the winter, there are often times when it just doesn’t feel like 'work. We get to come up the mountain, see everyone’s smiling faces, joke with visitors and coworkers, and spend time in one of the most magical places in the Okanagan," said Wilson.

"This season, in particular, was bolstered by the amazing community we have up here. Financially, it has been a tough one, but there’s so much support and positivity at the centre that it made it feel okay. To all of our wonderful staff, our school instructors, the board of directors, the members and volunteers, the out-of-town visitors and everyone who made the trek up the mountain, thank you for being there this year. The way the staff rallied to fill shifts and roll with the punches was magnificent."

The snow held up well to end the season with the objective to make today the last day. "But we might be able to squeeze out a bonus weekend so stay tuned," said Dyck.

Photo: Big White Ski Resort It was an unusual week at Big White Ski Resort with above-freezing temperatures, then the return of cold air. The Ski and Board School is now offering a 20% discount on private afternoon lessons until the season ends. Pre-registration is required: [email protected] or call 250-491-6101.

