Spring break at SilverStar, Sun Peaks ski resorts

Photo: Sam Loxton One of the most challeging events for competitors during Wonder Weekend at Sun Peaks Resort is the Slush Cup, trying to ride your skis over a slush-filled pond.. The celebration of the mountains April 6 and 7 will also include Retro Days,a "Snow Way Down" bike slalom and the Top to Bottoms Run.

It certainly feels like spring in the Thompson-Okanagan, even as more snow fell in the mountains this week.

The excitement is building at Southern Interior ski hills for spring break from March 15 to April 1.

"Spring break equals sunshine and good times at SilverStar, and we have plenty to celebrate here during March," said Megan Sutherland, communications and public relations specialist at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

March 16 will mark the third annual Nokian Tyres Green Tire Giveaway. Follow clues posted on social accounts and search the mountain to be entered to win a brand new set of winter tires.

"The Seismic Spring Mountain Festival is back for another year, celebrating mountain culture with 10 days of sport, music, art, crafts and culinary. It’s a week of good vibes, amazing spring skiing and fun times for the entire family from March 29 to April 7," she said.

Seismic at a glance

Official après ski will kick off with SkiiTour on March 30, free live music on the new Nokian Tyres Community Stage, the Après zone, barbecues and beer gardens, wine dinners and paired tasting events, signature sport events including the Timber Tour, S2S Ski Marathon April 6 and 7, family scavenger hunts, art workshops, Paint and Sip nights and comedy and film nights, plus giveaways, themed ski days, trivia and karaoke.

•••

"Sun Peaks is going to be a happening place with plenty coming up in the month of March and into April," said Christina Antoniak, director of communications for Sun Peaks Resort.

"Our premier resort hotel property, the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel, has a savings of 35% on stays in March and April with an accompanying $25 beverage credit (book by March 5). We’ve just launched a landing page that showcases these savings."

If you need a reason for a multi-day stay, ArtZone’s third annual Anonymous Art Show and sale will go March 21 to 24, with details at here. And the Sip, Savour and Ski Sun Peaks Culinary Festival will be held March 28 to 31 with the schedule here. The festival will cram nine unique events into four days.

"You can savour dishes crafted with locally-sourced ingredients from Sun Peaks' finest eateries, perfectly paired with artisanal brews, cocktails and wines,” said Antoniak. “Soak up the spring sun on the slopes while embarking on an unforgettable culinary journey in our mountain village.”

The signature event is A Taste of Brewhalla on March 30, when Brewhalla Festivals and Tourism Sun Peaks will co-host an exciting craft beverage tasting event, live music, and fun and games like life-sized Jenga and Corn Hole.

You can wrap up the season with a ski improvement session at the Spring Fling Ski Camp April 5 and 6 and at Wonder Weekend April 6 and 7, a celebration of the mountains, with Retro Days, Snow Way Down Bike Slalom, Slush Cup and Top to Bottoms Run.

"One of the cooler items from an affordability standpoint is the Worldwide Season Pass Reciprocal,” said Antoniak. “We’ve opened a 50% savings on alpine lift tickets for any season pass holder from any downhill ski area anywhere in the world. This offer is valid from March 25 through our closing day on April 7. Our sports school is also offering group lessons at 50% off for the last week of the season, April 1 to 7.”

•••

The Overlander Ski Club doesn't have good news for those hoping to spend a few days cross-country skiing south of Kamloops during spring break.

"Sadly, I don't think we will be open during this period. Winter is dwindling quickly for us," reported GM Chelsea Francis.

It’s the same at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre.

"We aren't planning any March break events. Hard to believe another season is nearing an end at our slice of heaven," said Kevin Dyck, marketing and communications manager.

At the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club, organized events will be over by March 3, said Laurie Cole, club director and secretary.

"In spite of the slow start to the 2023-24 season, courtesy of El Nino, we had a great season with many fun events—the fourth annual Stride and Glide fundraiser for KGH, two Moonlight Ski and Snowshoe events, two sets of masters social ski lessons and our ever-popular Cookies and Cabins tour,” said Cole.

“Our organized club events are over now until next winter, but the season is far from over. So come up and enjoy some skiing and snowshoeing in March. We're closer than you think and conditions are better than you might expect, thanks to cooler temperatures and a good snowfall in late February.”

Cole said the board of directors will work hard over the summer months on a fundraising campaign for a new groomer, with plans to apply for grants to supplement the generous contributions of members and day pass users.

If you want to donate to the cause, visit the club’s website and select the orange “grooming machine fundraiser” button.

In the next few weeks, Kelowna Nordic will send out a survey to all annual members and newsletter subscribers.

"We need their feedback to plan the future of Kelowna Nordic and they will be entered in a draw for a free annual membership for completing the survey,” said Cole.

“Some of the things we want to know are favourite Nordic trails and why, ideas for new events or activities, suggestions for improving facilities or services and any additional features (members) would love to see at the club.”

Photo: SilverStar Resort The Seismic Spring Mountain Festival at SilverStar Mountain Resort, from March 29 to April 7 will celebrate mountain culture with 10 days of sport, music, art, craft and culinary events.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.