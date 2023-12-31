Sovereign Lake fantastic, McKinney not so much

Photo: Wendy Shannon During fall work parties, volunteers at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre completed wood-bucking, splitting and stacking for all four buildings, above. They also installed new slip-resistant flooring generously donated by Trevor with Peak Play Consulting in the old day lodge.

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre struggled with later-than-normal early season snowfall but finally got its core network of trails open for cross-country skiers.

"We have not received any significant snow in the last two weeks but the conditions are fantastic on the trails we have open. And there is lots of room to come up to enjoy a ski and spread out on the trails," said general manager Wendy Shannon.

"While the low precip has been challenging, the slightly-warmer temperatures this year have created more favourable conditions than last year this time when temperatures plummeted to -25 C, including the Christmas holidays. SLNC has a reputation for its fantastic grooming and this year is no exception now that we have snow to work with! With so little snow in town, we encourage people to come enjoy our toboggan hill. Tickets are $3 per person and available in the lodge. Bring your sled," said Shannon.

"Our snowshoe trails are on their way as well, thanks to the efforts of volunteers who have been out brushing and chain-sawing fallen trees. These trails have needed more care and attention this season with lower snowpack to cover brush. We do not have all the dog trails open yet, pending more snow."

Photo: Contributed The benches and tables at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre were sanded and rceived a fresh coat of stain during the off-season efforts by its many volunteers. They also repaired the woodshed at the Black Prince Cabin, cleaned up the biathlon building and range, and cleaned up garbage around buildings and trails.

Sovereign Lake is now using electric chainsaws to reduce its carbon footprint, an initiative brought forward by the environmental sustainability committee, one of a number of committees with hard-working volunteers and staff aiming to improve the way the club moves forward.

Shannon praised the "amazing” volunteers for getting the facilities and trails ready for winter. During fall work parties, they refreshed the race office/S'Cool building, completed wood-bucking, splitting and stacking for all four buildings, sanded and stained the wooden benches, installed new slip-resistant flooring generously donated by Trevor with Peak Play Consulting in the old day lodge. repaired the woodshed at the Black Prince Cabin, cleaned up the biathlon building and range, and cleaned up garbage around buildings and trails, she said.

Planning for the lodge renewal project is underway through the efforts of the lodge committee in cooperation with BC Parks. Pop-up information sessions will be held in the main lodge on some weekends.

Black Prince dinners are back with two dates in January and two in February. Registration will open in early January, and will be posted both on social media and the website. Sovereign Lake will seek volunteers familiar with its snowshoe trails to guide participants to Black Prince Cabin.

The Jess4 Kids Relay Fundraiser returns Feb. 10 for teams of four on a fun day that benefits kids and families in the Vernon area who want to participate in SLNC programs. Participants are encouraged to dress up in this year's Vernon Winter Carnival-themed outfits.

•••

Things are not going so well at McKinney Nordic Ski Club in the South Okanagan, perhaps because an unlucky 13 members attended the AGM on Dec. 11 in Oliver.

The new executive decided to sell the old track-setting machine because it is no longer reliable, and the operator retired after many years working on the trails and keeping the machine operating. The club hopes to purchase a newer snowmobile and track-setter, but don’t know when they will be available to groom the ski trails. A volunteer with a snowmobile may step in from time to time. For now, school ski lessons will be held at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre.

There is sufficient snow to snowshoe, and both snowshoe and ski trails are now open for snowshoers, said snowshoeing coordinator Trevor Gambell. Skiers are welcome to make their own tracks.

Members realized that snowshoeing attracts more users than cross-country skiing. A master map of all snowshoe trails will replace the current map. Skiing fees have been reduced to $30 with snowshoeing at $20. Some backcountry trails traditionally had minimal grooming so that number has been extended.

•••

The fun at the Southern Interior's downhill resorts and cross-country ski areas doesn't end after Christmas and New Year's.

Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club has its first session of Masters Social Ski Lessons at 10 a.m. on Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 with the second session on Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Participants can choose between classic or skate technique, and can join a beginner, intermediate or advanced group based on ability and fitness level (class size 10-12). Skill development in a specific training area will take 20 minutes followed by a group ski with leaders, a total of 1.5 hours. You must provide your own equipment, food and drink. Register on the website.

A meet-and-greet social will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 7, right after the masters’ social ski lessons. Bring your lunch, and meet fellow members and the board of directors. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.

A moonlight ski and snowshoe is planned for Jan. 27 and the annual Stride & Glide will be held Feb. 10. Your ticket for the latter includes lunch.

At SilverStar Mountain Resort, there’s something new on the calendar on Jan. 13 and 14 with the first Silver Star Mountain Magic Art Festival, said Bree Cawley, marketing and operations manager at Destination Silver Star.

“This will be a celebration of local talent and creativity featuring an exhibit and sale of works in glass, wood, stone and more in the Chilcoot Conference Centre,” she said.

This is the ninth column in a multi-part series on what is new and different at the 12 downhill resorts and cross-country ski areas in the Southern Interior. You can read the earlier columns here.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.